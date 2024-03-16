Welcome to Urban Odyssey

Welcome to Urban Odyssey, where curiosity meets the unknown and the familiar becomes extraordinary. I'm your host, Urban (Josh), and together we'll embark on a journey through the labyrinth of politics, esoterica, the occult, and conspiracy theories. In each episode, we delve into the shadowy corners of the world, uncovering hidden truths and exploring the uncharted territories of human knowledge.

But the adventure doesn't stop there. We'll also traverse the cutting-edge realms of technology, artificial intelligence, and programming, pondering the possibilities of AI sentience and its implications for our future. This podcast is a melting pot of ideas, where anything goes and no topic is off-limits. Along the way, I'll share compilations of my own personal resources, offering you a treasure trove of insights and information.

Join me on this odyssey through the urban jungle of ideas and enigmas. Whether you're a skeptic, a seeker, or simply someone with an insatiable curiosity, Urban Odyssey promises to challenge your perspective and ignite your imagination. Let's dive in and see where the journey takes us.

