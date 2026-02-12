Post updated on February 12th, 2026 in light of the recent Iran Bull Burning.

The greatest Jewish spectacle ever staged in Chicago took place on Monday evening, July 3, 1933, at Soldier Field, before more than 125,000 people. Sponsored by the Jewish Agency for Palestine, The Romance of A People was the culminating event of Jewish Day at A Century of Progress, the world's fair held along Chicago's lakefront. The fair was a colossal effort, planned for over five years, designed to emphasize the progress made by the United States, and by the city of Chicago, in the areas of technology, science and industry over the preceding hundred years.

