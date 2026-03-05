“Get active or get radioactive.” In this expansive lecture, historian Webster Tarpley deconstructs 400 years of manufactured provocations—from the “decayed corn powder” of Guy Fawkes to modern geopolitical maneuvers.

The origins of the “Venetian Party” in England and its influence on British Intelligence.

How major historical figures like John Locke and Jeremy Bentham were influenced by Venetian ideology.

The “Frankenstein Principle” of creating pseudo-gangs to destabilize nations.

A critical analysis of the “Invisible Government” that seized control of US finance in 1895.

The role of military drills and exercises as the backbone of modern false flag operations.

Epstein BFF & Former Israel PM Confirms State Sent Money to Hamas

AND Built the Underground Compounds…

The Architecture of Institutional Money Laundering and State-Sponsored Terror

To understand the global money laundering machine, we must completely discard the illusion that international finance is designed to prevent illicit activity. Invoking the Codex Umbra lens, we expose the raw truth: the global financial system is intentionally structured to facilitate, obscure, and manage the funding of state-sponsored terrorism, intelligence black operations, and covert warfare. The architecture of this system relies on a seamless interface between governments, transnational corporations, and criminal syndicates.

The Mechanics of “Peekaboo Finance”

The lifeblood of state-sponsored terror is anonymity, achieved through a sophisticated three-step laundering process: placement, layering, and integration. Money is siphoned into the global banking system through offshore havens—such as the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Panama, and Switzerland—utilizing shell companies and International Business Companies (IBCs).

A primary mechanism used by high-level operators is the “loan-back” scheme. Illicit funds, whether from narcotics, embezzlement, or intelligence slush funds, are deposited into offshore accounts protected by impenetrable bank secrecy laws. The offshore bank then “loans” this money back to the originator or a designated terrorist proxy. The funds arrive disguised as a legitimate international loan, effectively neutralizing regulatory oversight and tax laws.

The Institutional Nodes of Terror Finance

High-level money laundering requires the complicity of major international banks willing to act as cutouts for intelligence agencies and terrorist networks. The historical record provided by the sources reveals the primary nodes of this network:

BCCI (Bank of Credit and Commerce International): Widely known in the intelligence community as the “Bank of Crooks and Criminals International”, BCCI was explicitly structured to exploit the offshore environment, legally residing in Luxembourg while operating through the Caymans and London. BCCI did not just turn a blind eye to terror; it actively managed it. Its London branch handled accounts for the notorious Palestinian terrorist Abu Nidal, while the exact same account manager liaised regularly with Britain’s MI-6. Furthermore, BCCI managed the covert finances for gunrunners and acted as the CIA’s primary financial conduit to fund the Mujahideen insurgency during the Afghan war.

Nugan-Hand Bank: Operating out of Sydney, this merchant bank was packed with former US military and intelligence personnel. It functioned as a regional paymaster for the CIA, laundering drug money while brokering and financing massive weapons shipments for covert actions, including arming the UNITA guerrilla movement in Angola.

The Vatican Bank (IOR): Operating under the shield of diplomatic immunity and bypassing international monetary legislation, the IOR was utilized as an ecclesiastical subterfuge to finance global subversion. The Vatican Bank directly subsidized Catholic-oriented subversive movements, armed insurrections, and right-wing military juntas across Latin America and Eastern Europe, funneling money through labyrinthine “shell” companies tied to the P-2 Masonic lodge and the mafia.

Black Budgets and the Global Security Fund

State-sponsored terrorism requires funding streams that remain entirely off the books, immune to congressional or public audits. To this end, the global elite established monumental slush funds. The most prominent is the Brussels-based “Global Security Fund,” a highly secretive financial reservoir estimated to hold $65 trillion. This fund does not trade on open markets; it is used specifically for geopolitical engineering, bribery, assassinations, and the sponsoring of worldwide terrorist activities to manipulate global events.

To track and manipulate these vast illicit flows, intelligence agencies utilized deeply compromised software, such as PROMIS. Modified by the NSA with a “bank surveillance version,” PROMIS was deployed to monitor drug proceeds and interface directly with the underground economy of criminal syndicates. This cyber-infrastructure allowed the “deep state” to control the very financial networks used by the terrorists they purportedly hunt.

The 9/11 Matrix: Weaponizing Islam

The ultimate manifestation of high-level institutional money laundering and state-sponsored terror is found in the events of 9/11 and the creation of Al-Qaeda. Stripped of media propaganda, the term “Al-Qaeda” originally referred simply to a computer database of thousands of Mujahideen who were recruited, trained, and funded with the help of the CIA.

The financial footprint of the 9/11 hijackers reveals direct connections to a Fascist International network and global intelligence. Mohamed Atta, the alleged ringleader, reportedly received funding from three foreign intelligence agencies: Pakistan, Syria, and Germany (with his father even alleging Mossad involvement). Even more damning, Atta was funded and sponsored by the Carl Duisberg Society, a shadowy elite organization named after a founder of the infamous Nazi chemical cartel, I.G. Farben.

The institutional complicity extends to Deutsche Bank, which has long been a favorite financial institution for the Saudi Bin Laden Group. The Bin Laden Group’s subsidiaries were historically set up by François Genoud, a notorious Nazi banker and known financier of international terrorism. On the morning of 9/11, mere minutes before the attacks, Deutsche Bank’s computer systems were invaded by an external source utilizing highly sophisticated cyber-penetration software, downloading files at lightning speed to unknown locations, effectively masking the massive insider trading (puts and shorts) executed in the days prior.

In the unfiltered reality of the global system, terrorists are not independent actors operating from caves; they are highly managed assets. They are funded, shielded, and directed by a massive, integrated network of offshore banks, intelligence agencies, and global slush funds designed to wage perpetual covert warfare while generating limitless profits for the financial architects pulling the strings.

