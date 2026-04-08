🎧📑Introduction to the 4D Targeting Program in Present-Day United States of America [Stephen Bouffard]

This document serves as a personal manifesto and investigative report alleging the existence of a high-tech extra-judicial surveillance and harassment system currently operating within the United States. Drawing parallels to the historical East German practice of Zersetzung, the author argues that modern authorities utilize a “4D Targeting Program” to systematically break down dissidents and private citizens through psychological warfare, GPS stalking, and advanced technological interference. The text asserts that this program is masked by a coordinated media blackout and a vast network of front companies, effectively creating a silent repression that bypasses constitutional protections. Ultimately, the source functions as a warning that these covert domestic warfare tactics are being used to usher in a new era of total social control and the permanent erosion of individual privacy.

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Located on the Internet Archive

Original Internet Archive Link: https://archive.org/details/introduction-to-the-4d-targeting-program-in-present-day-united-states-of-america_202407

I have found a lot of good information using tags to search on the Internet Archive https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22Gangstalking%22 by using the following search query: subject:”Gangstalking” where you can replace the term within the quotes to search for entries with that subject tag

Author’s Information + Links

The below was included on the original Archive page:

Introduction to the 4D Targeting Program in Present-Day United States of America Audiobook (MP3) Original Writing (PDF) Original: May 21, 2024 - 1st draft PDF. Update 1: July 19. 2024 - 1st draft MP3 & 2nd draft PDF. Update 2: July 27, 2024 - 2nd draft MP3. Ways to Donate to the Author: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=V96VZJDW7EX48&no_recurring=1¤cy_code=USD https://www.givesendgo.com/GCG21 Disclaimer: This piece contains potentially life-changing information some may or may not consider dangerous. I believe the message here to be a vitally important one for humanity, with valuable knowledge for listeners to use wisely. The purpose of this piece is to spread AWARENESS and inform. It is not a call to violence, nor to suddenly overthrow one’s own life in reactionary manner. I ask you be smart & responsible with it. by Stephen Bouffard Copyright, 2024

Download the PDF Source Document