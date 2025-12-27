Urban's Walkthrough of the 6G Whitepaper - Section ONE: Key Performance Indicators

This series of videos will be setup on a section-by-section basis and then, following completion, will be edited into a final complete video.

Seeing as this paper covers so much information, I thought it would be best to present the information in chunks, this will make it easier to reference back to it in the future.

The document we’re reading is located in the very beginning of the “Section 3 - White Papers” section of the “Psinergy3” manual.

Technology Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml The ISO-20022 Standard: https://iso20022.officialurban.com Internet of Nano Things: https://iont.officialurban.com Juxtaposition1 Glossary: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html Urban’s Dictionaries: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1qbIKb9GEs25cFIC4lEz3g6IbVCyv8ANc

Please, if you haven’t, be sure to follow Juxtaposition1 as he has at least twice the amount of expertise on these topics as I do. These topics are incredibly advanced, and it takes significant time to fully understand how they work, both individually and when they come together (used in combination). It cannot be understated how important it is to find individuals who have said knowledge and who can also articulate/communicate it well.

Urban & Juxtaposition1 are currently running a weekly podcast series on a variety of topics: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/urban-juxtaposition1