Urban Odyssey

Urban's Walkthrough of the 6G Whitepaper - Section ONE: Key Performance Indicators

This is the first part of a series of videos planned over the next few days to cover the vast majority of the ~30page long "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" whitepaper.
Urban (theofficialurban)
Dec 27, 2025

This series of videos will be setup on a section-by-section basis and then, following completion, will be edited into a final complete video.

Seeing as this paper covers so much information, I thought it would be best to present the information in chunks, this will make it easier to reference back to it in the future.

Downloads & Resources

(This page has all of the documents, dictionaries, playlists and more that you will need to follow along and/or to look up words you don’t know)

The document we’re reading is located in the very beginning of the “Section 3 - White Papers” section of the “Psinergy3” manual.

  1. Technology Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml

    1. The ISO-20022 Standard: https://iso20022.officialurban.com

    2. Internet of Nano Things: https://iont.officialurban.com

  2. Juxtaposition1 Glossary: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html

  3. Urban’s Dictionaries: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1qbIKb9GEs25cFIC4lEz3g6IbVCyv8ANc

Articles by Juxtaposition1

Please, if you haven’t, be sure to follow Juxtaposition1 as he has at least twice the amount of expertise on these topics as I do. These topics are incredibly advanced, and it takes significant time to fully understand how they work, both individually and when they come together (used in combination). It cannot be understated how important it is to find individuals who have said knowledge and who can also articulate/communicate it well.

Urban & Juxtaposition1 are currently running a weekly podcast series on a variety of topics: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/urban-juxtaposition1

Juxtaposition & Sabrina Wallace

