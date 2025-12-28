6G White Paper Breakdown Pt. 3: Terahertz Radiation & The Bio-Digital Frontier

Welcome to Part 3 of our deep dive into the “6G and Beyond” academic white paper. In this section, we tackle one of the most critical and complex components of the 6G infrastructure: The Terahertz Band.

Sitting between microwaves and infrared light, Terahertz (THz) frequencies were once considered “no man’s land,” but they are now the key to unlocking terabit-per-second data speeds. However, as we explore the definitions from The Devil’s Dictionary and the white paper itself, serious questions arise regarding safety, “non-ionizing” radiation, and the true purpose of this technology.

We analyze the push for Nano-Networks, Wireless Network-on-Chip (WNoC), and Targeted Drug Delivery systems that communicate via these frequencies. Is this just about faster internet, or is it the infrastructure for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things?

In This Video:

The Spectrum Gap: Understanding where THz sits between millimeter waves and light.

Safety Concerns: Debunking the “safe because it’s non-ionizing” narrative.

Bio-Digital Convergence: How THz enables wireless control of nanoscale devices inside the body.

This series of videos will be setup on a section-by-section basis and then, following completion, will be edited into a final complete video.

Seeing as this paper covers so much information, I thought it would be best to present the information in chunks, this will make it easier to reference back to it in the future.

This is Section Three on Terahertz Band Communications, a short section.

More Information on Terahertz

Juxtaposition1 & Sabrina Wallace

Many of these videos discuss Terahertz Radiation and Sabrina does very well to explain it:

Previous Sections

Unmanned Future(s) Video

Downloads & Resources

(This page has all of the documents, dictionaries, playlists and more that you will need to follow along and/or to look up words you don’t know)

The document we’re reading is located in the very beginning of the “Section 3 - White Papers” section of the “Psinergy3” manual.

The document we're reading is located in the very beginning of the "Section 3 - White Papers" section of the "Psinergy3" manual.

Articles by Juxtaposition1

Please, if you haven’t, be sure to follow Juxtaposition1 as he has at least twice the amount of expertise on these topics as I do. These topics are incredibly advanced, and it takes significant time to fully understand how they work, both individually and when they come together (used in combination). It cannot be understated how important it is to find individuals who have said knowledge and who can also articulate/communicate it well.

Urban & Juxtaposition1 are currently running a weekly podcast series on a variety of topics: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/urban-juxtaposition1