6G Network Automation: Self-Driving Networks & AI Explained (White Paper Pt. 6)

This is Section VI of the 6G and Beyond White Paper, this section covers Network Automation & Programmable Data Planes.

The Big Picture: Why Automation?

Imagine a 6G network as a massive, incredibly complex highway system with billions of cars (data) moving at high speeds. In the past, human operators acted like traffic controllers, manually flipping switches or writing scripts to manage traffic jams. However, 6G will be too complex and fast for humans to manage manually. Therefore, the network must become a “Self-Driving Network” that can fix itself, route traffic, and upgrade itself automatically.

Here are the three main technologies making this possible:

1. Programmable Data Planes (The “Smart” Intersections)

In older networks, the devices that direct traffic (switches) were somewhat rigid; they followed a strict set of rules that were hard to change quickly.

The Change: In 6G, these devices will be fully programmable using a language called P4 .

What this means: Instead of a “dumb” traffic light that only changes on a timer, 6G switches are like smart intersections that can be reprogrammed instantly to handle new types of cars or traffic patterns. They will also be “Stateful,” meaning they can remember what happened to previous cars (packets) to make smarter decisions for the next ones without asking for help from a central controller.

2. Automated Service Decomposition (The “AI Architect”)

Currently, if a business wants a specific slice of the network (e.g., a super-fast lane for a factory), engineers have to use pre-made templates to set it up. This is slow and limits options.

The Change: 6G will use Automated Service Decomposition .

What this means: Instead of ordering from a set menu, a customer simply states their goal (e.g., “I need ultra-low latency for my robots”). An Artificial Intelligence (AI) automatically figures out exactly which ingredients (Virtual Network Functions) are needed to build that specific service and sets it up instantly, without a human engineer needing to design it from scratch.

3. Self-Driving Networks (The “Autopilot”)

The ultimate goal is a network that runs itself. This concept relies on two major shifts:

Intents (The “Goal”): Instead of giving the network step-by-step instructions (Imperative), operators will simply give the network a goal (Declarative). Example: Instead of saying “Move traffic from Switch A to Switch B,” the operator says “Minimize congestion.” The network figures out how to do it.

In-band Telemetry (The “Black Box”): To drive itself, the network need perfect vision. It uses In-band Telemetry (INT) to hide performance data (like how long a wait was) inside the data packets themselves as they travel. This gives the network real-time, highly accurate information on its own health so it can make split-second adjustments.

Summary

In short, Section VI describes moving from a network managed by humans using templates and scripts, to a network managed by AI that can reprogram its own hardware, design its own services based on user goals, and fix traffic jams before humans even notice them.

Urban’s Notes & Research on Programmable Metasurfaces: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/metasurfaces.html

Figure(s) from Section VI

These are the graphics presented within Section Six (Figure 6 and 7)

Figure 6 - Automated Network Slice Framework

Figure 6 - Automated Network Slice Framework

Figure 7 - High-Level Architecture for Self-Driving Networks

Figure 7 - High-Level Architecture for Self-Driving Networks

Key Definitions

Section VI Terms & Words

Share Urban Odyssey

The document we're reading is located in the very beginning of the "Section 3 - White Papers" section of the "Psinergy3" manual.

Technology Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml The ISO-20022 Standard: https://iso20022.officialurban.com Internet of Nano Things: https://iont.officialurban.com Juxtaposition1 Glossary: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html Urban's Dictionaries: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1qbIKb9GEs25cFIC4lEz3g6IbVCyv8ANc

