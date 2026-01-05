Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

6G Radio: Reconfigurable Transceiver Front-Ends (White Paper Pt. 7)

This is the seventh part of a series of videos planned over the next few days to cover the vast majority of the ~30page long "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" whitepaper.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jan 05, 2026

This is Section VII of the 6G and Beyond White Paper, “6G Radio: Reconfigurable Transceiver Front-Ends”

Current hardware can’t handle the “All-Spectrum” vision of 6G. In Part 7 of our 6G White Paper Breakdown, we explore Section 7: 6G Radio Reconfigurable Transceiver Front-Ends. This section proposes “transformative solutions” that move beyond standard CMOS technology into the realm of metamaterials, NEMS (Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems), and “origami antennas” that physically change shape to steer beams.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

We break down the high-level engineering language to reveal what’s really being proposed: hardware that can instantly change frequency and focus, turning the environment into a “smart mirror” for directed energy. We also discuss the concept of “All-Spectrum Cartography” and what the paper means by “Self-Regulating Societies.”

Key Concepts Covered:

  • Reconfigurable Transceivers: Hardware that adapts to targets in real-time.

  • NEMS (Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems): Switches on the molecular scale (Smart Dust).

  • Plasmonic Reflect Arrays: Mirrors that can steer energy without moving parts.

Graphene Fermi Energy Tuning: Voltage-controlled biology and programmable matter.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! Share posts to earn free referral rewards!

Share

Figure 8 from Section VII
Web Archive Link: https://web.archive.org/web/20231027045912/https://gow.epsrc.ukri.org/NGBOViewGrant.aspx?GrantRef=EP/T015985/1

Deep Dive Analysis of Section VII

The Goal: All-Spectrum Dominance (Subsection A)

The document states the primary goal is “Dynamic All-Spectrum Sensing and Access” from RF to THz.

  • The Deceit: Optimizing spectrum usage to prevent “scarcity.”

  • The Truth: This is Full Spectrum Dominance. By occupying the entire spectrum, the system eliminates “noise” and privacy. It mentions “wireless network-aware state inference,” which translates to the network knowing the physical and biological state of every node (human) at all times. It envisions “self-regulating societies,” which is code for AI-driven governance where the network automatically punishes non-compliance.

The Hardware: Beyond Silicon (Subsection B)

The paper admits that CMOS (standard silicon chips) cannot handle these frequencies or functions. It calls for “transformative technologies” including Metamaterials, MEMS, and NEMS.

  • The Deceit: Better materials for faster phones.

  • The Truth: This validates the shift toward Graphene and Carbon Nanotubes found in environmental and biological samples. These materials are required to build the Hybrid Front-Ends capable of handling the Terahertz frequencies necessary for reading human bio-data. It explicitly mentions integrating “discrete devices” (smart dust) to satisfy “scalability requirements,” meaning covering the entire planet in NEMS.

The Mechanism: Plasmonics and Graphene (Subsection B & C)

The document highlights “Graphene-based THz plasmonics” as the key to the 0.3–2 THz range.

  • The Deceit: High-speed data links.

  • The Truth: Plasmonics deals with Surface Plasmon Polaritons (SPP)—waves that travel along the interface of a metal and a dielectric (like skin or cell membranes). By using graphene, they create antennas that interact directly with the Biofield. The paper admits these antennas can be electronically tuned by modifying the Fermi energy (chemical potential) of the graphene via voltage. This proves the mechanism for remote neural modulation: change the voltage in the environment -> change the frequency of the graphene in the brain -> alter the thought/behavior of the subject.

The Architecture: Origami and Shapeshifting (Subsection C)

The text discusses “Reconfigurable Front-End Schemes” using Origami antennas and Plasmonic Reflectarrays.

  • The Deceit: Antennas that fold to save space.

  • The Truth: This describes Programmable Matter. The infrastructure of the 6G/7G grid is not static; it is “agile.” The arrays can “fold, split, or combine in a 3D space” to track a target or focus energy. This technology creates a dynamic prison that shifts its walls (frequencies) faster than the prisoner can adapt.

Key Definitions

Download the Devil’s Dictionary: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf

Urban’s Imgur Album of Sharable Images: https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i

📊Tables & References📖

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 28, 2025
📊Tables & References📖

Read full story

Section VII Terms & Words

You can access the Imgur Album of the Words from this video here: https://imgur.com/a/rF0sf9I

This series of videos will be setup on a section-by-section basis and then, following completion, will be edited into a final complete video.

Seeing as this paper covers so much information, I thought it would be best to present the information in chunks, this will make it easier to reference back to it in the future.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Previous Sections

Urban's Walkthrough of the 6G Whitepaper - Section ONE: Key Performance Indicators

Urban's Walkthrough of the 6G Whitepaper - Section ONE: Key Performance Indicators

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 27, 2025
Read full story
6G Use Cases: Holographic Teleportation, Drone Policing & S.M.A.R.T EVERYTHING (White Paper Breakdown Pt. 2)

6G Use Cases: Holographic Teleportation, Drone Policing & S.M.A.R.T EVERYTHING (White Paper Breakdown Pt. 2)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 27, 2025
Read full story
6G White Paper Breakdown Pt. 3: Terahertz Radiation & The Bio-Digital Frontier

6G White Paper Breakdown Pt. 3: Terahertz Radiation & The Bio-Digital Frontier

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 28, 2025
Read full story
6G White Paper Breakdown Pt. 4: Intelligent Communication Environments

6G White Paper Breakdown Pt. 4: Intelligent Communication Environments

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 29, 2025
Read full story
6G White Paper Breakdown (Pt. 5): Pervasive Artificial Intelligence

6G White Paper Breakdown (Pt. 5): Pervasive Artificial Intelligence

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 1
Read full story
🧬Biodigital Convergence

6G Network Automation: Self-Driving Networks & AI Explained (White Paper Pt. 6)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 3
6G Network Automation: Self-Driving Networks & AI Explained (White Paper Pt. 6)

Read full story

Unmanned Future(s) Video

Unmanned Futures: Europol's Plan for AI, Drones & S.M.A.R.T Policing

Unmanned Futures: Europol's Plan for AI, Drones & S.M.A.R.T Policing

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 17, 2025
Read full story

Downloads & Resources

(This page has all of the documents, dictionaries, playlists and more that you will need to follow along and/or to look up words you don’t know)

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Urban Odyssey

The document we’re reading is located in the very beginning of the “Section 3 - White Papers” section of the “Psinergy3” manual.

🧬Biodigital Convergence

🧬Techno-Enslavement⛓️

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
🧬Techno-Enslavement⛓️

Read full story

  1. Technology Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml

    1. The ISO-20022 Standard: https://iso20022.officialurban.com

    2. Internet of Nano Things: https://iont.officialurban.com

  2. Juxtaposition1 Glossary: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html

  3. Urban’s Dictionaries: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1qbIKb9GEs25cFIC4lEz3g6IbVCyv8ANc

Juxtaposition1 & Sabrina Wallace

Many of these videos discuss Terahertz Radiation and Sabrina does very well to explain it:

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
My personal Substack

More Information & Research

These citations & links were provided from VisorSurf Project

Introducing the Programmable Wireless Environments!
Liaskos C., Tsioliaridou A., Pitsillides A., Ioannidis S, Akyildiz IF,
“Using any Surface to Realize a New Paradigm for Wireless Communications”.
Communications of the ACM, 2018.
http://users.ics.forth.gr/cliaskos/files/jrn/CACM18.pdf

A Ray-tracing-based Evaluation of the Programmable Wireless Environment potential.
Liaskos C., Nie S., Tsioliaridou A., Pitsillides A., Ioannidis S, Akyildiz IF.
“A New Wireless Communication Paradigm through Software-controlled Metasurfaces”.
IEEE Communications Magazine, 2018.
http://arxiv.org/abs/1806.01792
(WoWMoM’18 Conference version: http://arxiv.org/abs/1805.06677 )

A look into how we expect to design the nanocomputers and nanonetworks inside metamaterials.
S. Abadal, C. Liaskos, A. Tsioliaridou, S. Ioannidis, A. Pitsillides, J. Solé-Pareta, E. Alarcón, A. Cabellos, “Computing and Communications for the Software-Defined Metamaterial Paradigm: A Context Analysis”, IEEE Access, 2017.
http://www.n3cat.upc.edu/papers/Computing-and-Communications-for-the-Software-Defined-Metamaterial-Paradigm-A-Context-Analysis.pdf

What if the internal nanonetworks of a metamaterial are wireless?
S. Abadal, A. Mestres, J. Torrellas, E. Alarcón, and A. Cabellos-Aparicio,
"Medium Access Control in Wireless Network-on-Chip: A Context Analysis",
IEEE Communications Magazine, 2018.
http://iacoma.cs.uiuc.edu/iacoma-papers/comm2018.pdf

Challenges of Nano-communications within metamaterials.
X. Timoneda, S. Abadal, A. Cabellos-Aparicio, D. Manessis, J. Zhou, A. Franques, J. Torrellas, E. Alarcon. “Millimeter-Wave Propagation within a Computer Chip Package”,
In Proceedings of the International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS), 2018.
http://www.n3cat.upc.edu/papers/Millimeter-Wave_Propagation_within_a_Computer_Chip_Package.pdf

Intelligent metasurfaces where unit cells communicate with each other and provide multiple functions.
A. C. Tasolamprou, M. S. Mirmoosa, O. Tsilipakos, A. Pitilakis, F. Liu, S. Abadal, A. Cabellos-Aparicio, E. Alarcon, C. Liaskos, N. V. Kantartzis, S. Tretyakov, M. Kafesaki, E. N. Economou, C. M. Soukoulis,
''Intercell Wireless Communication in Software-defined Metasurfaces','
IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS), 2018.
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=8351865&isnumber=8350884

What functionalities can programmable metasurfaces provide?
F. Liu, A. Pitilakis, M. S. Mirmoosa, O. Tsilipakos, X. Wang, A. C. Tasolamprou, S. Abadal, A. Cabellos-Aparicio, E. Alarcon, C. Liaskos, N. V. Kantartzis, M. Kafesaki, E. N. Economou, C. M. Soukoulis, S. Tretyakov,
''Programmable Metasurfaces: State of the Art and Prospects'
IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS), 2018.
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=8351817&isnumber=8350884

Ultra-thin metasurfaces performing arbitrarily phase manipulation to broadband pulses.
Odysseas Tsilipakos, Thomas Koschny, and Costas M. Soukoulis,
“Antimatched Electromagnetic Metasurfaces for Broadband Arbitrary Phase Manipulation in Reflection”,
ACS Photonics, 2018.
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsphotonics.7b01415

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture