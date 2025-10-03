In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes. Benjamin Franklin

Death is a touchy subject for many people, and for good reason. Most of them see death as a looming specter, the ever-present phantom of the grim reaper hovering over them.

One very rarely hears death described as being “expected”, or a good thing. They always say things like “he was still so young” or “he was still so full of life”, despite the subject of discourse being well past pension age.

The reasoning beyond this is simple - people fear the unknown. They may be a professing member of one religion or another, but how many of them truly believe? In the case of others, there are those that believe and fear death - for good reason. They understand that this earthly body is all they have, and that once they lose their attachment point they will be thrown to the grasp of dark malevolent forces to be toyed with for all eternity.

Death is part of the natural cycle of things, and without death there would be no life. Can a new tree grow without the old one rotting and giving it room? Where can it gets its nutrition, but from the carcass of the old tree? The same comes into play in animal and human life - for us to live, others must die. Imagine how awful the world would be if the same group of people held power forever. Indeed, often the death of a dictator or foolish king is cause for cheering amongst the subjects.

The topic of life after death is a difficult and nuanced one to broach, but I shall touch on a couple of major points below, the first being an affirmation that life after death does in fact exist. I personally have had many experiences wherein I have spoken to the spirit of the departed and learned things that nobody was aware of, and yet were inevitably proven true. This was not out of my own desire to speak to them, as I did not request that or summon them. I suspect that I was simply the only one that was attuned enough to the spirit world around us to receive the message they were attempting to send.

There are several different places where one may go in the afterlife, and I likely venture into territory that would have me labeled a heretic by most Christians who read this post. So be it. The first is, of course, Heaven. I have seen heaven personally, but I was not allowed entrance into it. The way it was explained to me was that one could not leave after one entered. As such, I witnessed many people who were sitting outside of the gates of heaven, observing the ongoings of the earth. When I asked them why they were still sitting there, as these were people who had already passed into the afterlife rather than being a temporary visitor like I was, they told me that they were watching over those who they had left behind. Brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, children. They were forbidden from intervening in any significant way, but some attempted to regardless and were able to shift things in some small way.

The next and most obvious one to touch on is Hell. Hell is empty. In a very literal sense. There is no fire and brimstone there. There is nothing at all there. Nothing. There is no air for you to breathe. There are no sounds for you to hear, nor things for you to see. It’s dusky, but not night. The landscape is fully devoid of any features or anything that could mark the passage of time, for indeed there is no time. There is nothing that could indicate where you are, for there is nowhere to be. You simply are, in a neverending eternally vast scape of nothingness. You are lost, and crushing despair your only companion.

The third place is the inbetween place. This is often referred to as the astral realm. This is the place where demons and the spirits of those who were not given admission into heaven reside until the final day of judgement. They have significantly more access to this earth than those who are up in heaven, and are often called up by mediums and others who claim to speak to the dead. Their final resting place will be in hell, but until that time they are given free leave to wander the earth and the other realms.

There is a branch of theology that claims that one may gain access to heaven even after death. I am in partial agreement of this. There are some verses that do support this, such as Jesus preaching the Gospel to the souls in hell. Why would one preach to the condemned, if not to give them a chance at salvation? From what I understand however, it is almost impossible to cross over from one side to the other, and I have no special insight into the matter personally. Similarly, I have no insight into the existence of “purgatory”.

The recent scientific discoveries that are being released into the public sphere indicate that immortality is around the corner, and I will dig into that in a different post in the future, as immortality triggers the apocalypse.

If you have any questions for me, feel free to reach out to me in my DM's here or in a comment.

