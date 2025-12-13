A Trip into the Supernatural - The Testimony of Roger Morneau

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript62A Trip into the Supernatural - The Testimony of Roger MorneauAn interview with an ex-demonic spirit worshipper turned Seventh Day Adventist, Roger Morneau from the early 90sUrban (theofficialurban)Dec 13, 202562ShareTranscriptTLDRUrban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeRoger Morneau’s BooksA Trip Into The SupernaturalBeware of AngelsCharmed By DarknessDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨🏫Information about conspiracy theories, esoterica, and the wider occult.Information about conspiracy theories, esoterica, and the wider occult.SubscribeAuthorsUrban (theofficialurban)Recent PostsLESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)Dec 2 • Urban (theofficialurban)WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)Dec 1 • Urban (theofficialurban)The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James ArrabitoNov 25 • Urban (theofficialurban)SHADOWGATE: Psychological Operations, Deep State "Contractors" & "ShadowNet™" [Movie by Millie Weaver]Nov 16 • Urban (theofficialurban)"I Was a Generational Satanist. This is What I Saw." (Investigation of Satanic Activity)Nov 13 • Urban (theofficialurban)The Islamic Connection to Catholicism | Total Onslaught Ep. 16 | Prof. Walter VeithNov 10 • Urban (theofficialurban)Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]Nov 7 • Urban (theofficialurban)