🎧The ADL (v2) ~ Bill Cooper's ⏳The Hour of the Time #0476, #0480, #0483 [AIRED: November, 1994]

In this radio transcript, William Cooper presents a scathing critique of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), characterizing the organization as a subversive front for organized crime and foreign intelligence. Cooper argues that while the ADL publicly promotes civil rights, it secretly functions as a covert strike force involved in illegal surveillance, the instigation of hate crimes, and the manipulation of the Jewish community through fear. He details a vast web of alleged connections between the League’s leadership and international drug money laundering, specifically citing ties to figures like Meyer Lansky and the Bronfman family. Ultimately, the text serves as a populist call to action, urging “patriotic Americans” to reject the ADL’s influence and prepare for a perceived globalist redistribution of wealth designed to dismantle the middle class.

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The Nasis Did Not Cease to Exist After WW2

While General Patten definitely realized that something bigger was going on, I don’t know if he ever got far enough to realize that both sides were (and still are to this very day) playing for the same team. Read the full article “The Murder of General Patton” (Also See the documentary linked below “Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick” )

INGSOC = Fabian Socialism = British Fascism = Nasis

Bush Family Nazi Documents 38.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Over 200 pages of documents (some in better quality than others) and scans of documents on the Union Banking connection between the Bush & Harriman families and the Nasi/Nazi party Download

From Joseph Farrell’s text “Babylon’s Banksters” pg. 65

From Joseph Farrell’s text “Babylon’s Banksters” pg. 66

But there is a deeper implication to Abs’ presence at the Bilderberg meetings, along with fellow I.G. Farben officer Prince Bernhard, than even this “friendly” relationship with Martin Bormann would indicate. This deeper implication is clearly suggested by the role that Deutsche Bank played in moving the massive amount of funds overseas that were a component of Martin Bormann’s “Strategic Evacuation Plan,” first outlined for the Nazi and German corporate leadership at a top secret meeting held in Strasbourg, France, in August of 1944. As I wrote in one of my previous books, *Nazi International*, seven things emerged as a consequence of this meeting: Bormann basically confiscated any foreign reserves in the possession of German corporations and placed them under the control of the Nazi Party; These funds in turn would be disbursed to corporations in aid of their fulfillment of the goals of the conference; One primary goal was to establish “research bureaus” whose purpose, following the I.G. Farben N.W. 7 model, was to gather intelligence and steal foreign research as well as to conduct their own research; Since these technical offices were to have their own Nazi Party liaison officer reporting directly to Bormann, it is clear that Bormann intended for his Nazi International to conduct not only espionage but research in its own right, under departments—the “technical offices”—of German corporations only very loosely connected to them; Each such research bureau was to be established under a cloak of other activity, such as “investigating water resources”; The capital flight program was designed to see to it that Allied authorities did not get the most valuable German scientists, technicians, or knowledge, as represented in patents, all of which were to be transferred overseas to safe havens, thus indicating that Bormann, in the light of all the previously enumerated considerations, intended for the Party to continue an independent line of scientific research under its own control, all the while managing and sharing any information gained through its espionage activities with the involved German corporations, as the Party and Bormann saw fit. And all this implies something else, something very obvious, and very significant: Martin Bormann fully intended to survive the war in order to coordinate all these activities.

~ From “Babylon’s Banksters” by Joseph Farrell; pages 67-68

Important Context on the Interwar Period

Documentaries & Recommended Content

See more documentaries here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/i/201639928/chosen-documentaries

The following is a highly recommended film documentary uniquely filmed from inside the ADL, one of the only films to do so:

The Khazarian Mafia Series by Chuck Swindoll, Jr - https://rumble.com/playlists/BHfeLXDeoHA

More by Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper Resources Page: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/main/bill-cooper.html

Asset Protection Notes: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/ucc/asset-protection.html

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.



Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time