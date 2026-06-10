Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

This documentary explores the deep connections between the New World Order, ancient mystery schools, and a pervasive spiritual deception known as the Luciferian doctrine!
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 10, 2026

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: The Plan to Enslave Mankind
00:13:33 The Biblical Worldview & The First Lie
00:37:00 Genesis Prophecy: The Seed of Satan & The Nephilim
00:51:57 The UFO & Alien Abduction Deception
01:12:41 Stopping Abductions with the Name of Jesus
01:25:30 Channeled Entities: The Spirit of the Antichrist
01:49:10 The New Age Blueprint for a One World Religion
02:03:53 The Ultimate Goal: A Kingdom for the Antichrist
02:11:32 Prophecies of a Coming Great Deception
02:15:40 The True Hope: A Message of Salvation

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture