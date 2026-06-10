AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

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Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The Plan to Enslave Mankind
00:13:33 The Biblical Worldview & The First Lie
00:37:00 Genesis Prophecy: The Seed of Satan & The Nephilim
00:51:57 The UFO & Alien Abduction Deception
01:12:41 Stopping Abductions with the Name of Jesus
01:25:30 Channeled Entities: The Spirit of the Antichrist
01:49:10 The New Age Blueprint for a One World Religion
02:03:53 The Ultimate Goal: A Kingdom for the Antichrist
02:11:32 Prophecies of a Coming Great Deception
02:15:40 The True Hope: A Message of Salvation