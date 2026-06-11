AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

“Age of Deceit II” delves into the intricate web connecting ancient esoteric knowledge, modern technology, and biblical prophecy. Explore the hidden history of alchemy, the Gnostic texts, and their influence on secret societies and scientific advancement. The film examines the rise of transhumanism, artificial intelligence, and global surveillance, linking them to ancient occult practices and the pursuit of immortality apart from God.

Through an analysis of biblical texts, including Genesis, Daniel, and Revelation, the documentary speculates on the role of technology in end-times prophecy, focusing on concepts like the Image of the Beast, the Mark of the Beast, and the coming technocratic control system. It also touches upon controversial topics like geoengineering, the pharmaceutical industry (pharmakia), and the spiritual battle underlying these physical manifestations.

Join us as we uncover the threads of deception woven through history, science, and spirituality, ultimately pointing towards the hope found only in Jesus Christ.

Age Of Deceit 2 - Original video by Gonz, Face Like The Sun

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