Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

Through an analysis of biblical texts, including Genesis, Daniel, and Revelation, the documentary speculates on the role of technology in end-times prophecy.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 11, 2026

“Age of Deceit II” delves into the intricate web connecting ancient esoteric knowledge, modern technology, and biblical prophecy. Explore the hidden history of alchemy, the Gnostic texts, and their influence on secret societies and scientific advancement. The film examines the rise of transhumanism, artificial intelligence, and global surveillance, linking them to ancient occult practices and the pursuit of immortality apart from God.

Through an analysis of biblical texts, including Genesis, Daniel, and Revelation, the documentary speculates on the role of technology in end-times prophecy, focusing on concepts like the Image of the Beast, the Mark of the Beast, and the coming technocratic control system. It also touches upon controversial topics like geoengineering, the pharmaceutical industry (pharmakia), and the spiritual battle underlying these physical manifestations.

Join us as we uncover the threads of deception woven through history, science, and spirituality, ultimately pointing towards the hope found only in Jesus Christ.

Age Of Deceit 2 - Original video by Gonz, Face Like The Sun
Check out Christian Video Vault youtube channel for more

Source Link

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share posts to get a free subscription from referrals.

Share

Watch the First Film:

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Persecution and Deception 
00:06:28 The Forbidden Knowledge & Nag Hammadi Texts 
00:10:59 Ancient Mysteries, Alchemy, and Sacred Stones 
00:19:30 Occult Influences: CIA, Kabbalah, and Celebrities 
00:23:49 Fallen Angels, Enoch, and Ancient Wisdom 
00:32:58 Transhumanism: The Serpent’s Promise Revisited 
00:58:49 Genesis, The Fall, and the Quest for Restoration 
01:12:48 Science, Materialism, and the Supernatural 
01:34:31 Eugenics, Foundations, and Modern Control 
01:49:13 The Singularity, AI, and the Global Brain 
02:01:38 Revelation 13: The Image and Mark of the Beast 
02:18:21 Geoengineering, Famines, and End Times Signs 
02:29:39 Modern Medicine, Pharmakia, and Spiritual Warfare 
02:48:48 Alchemy, Technology, and Satan’s Endgame 
02:50:43 Conclusion: Hope in Jesus Christ

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture