AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

“Age of Deceit III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth” explores the culmination of historical trends and technological advancements through the lens of biblical prophecy. Examining the concepts of Homo Deus, the pursuit of immortality, and the potential pitfalls of emerging technologies like cybernetics, AI, 5G, and the blockchain, the film questions the trajectory of human progress.

Drawing parallels between ancient events like the Tower of Babel and the modern drive towards a globalized, interconnected world – the “Cyber Hive Earth” – the documentary delves into the spiritual implications of these developments. It analyzes the prophetic beasts described in Daniel and Revelation, suggesting potential interpretations linked to modern surveillance, economic systems, transhumanism, and a coming global entity.

The film discusses the nature of the “Sin Virus,” the influence of fallen entities, and the ultimate battle between the Kingdom of God and the forces seeking to establish a counterfeit Eden through technology and control. It highlights the importance of spiritual discernment, the authority of scripture, and the role of the remnant church in resisting the coming deception, including the Mark of the Beast and the worship of a technologically empowered system. Ultimately, it points to the hope of restoration and the final victory found in Jesus Christ.

Age OF DECEIT 3: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth (Source Video)



Gonz Shimura from Face Like The Sun has finished and released his third part of his series Age Of Deceit. This is another must see!! He has some very interesting thoughts to take into consideration. He released this for free just as he did the others. When people do this, it only proves to me they are more concerned with getting information out to the brethren over making money. Also, when people do this it only makes me want to support them when I can. Please visit Gonz’s and Basil’s sites and support them if you are able to and if not I am sure they appreciate your prayers just the same. Make sure to check out some other videos and pod casts they have done over the years here at both of the YouTube channels: Face Like The Sun and Canary Cry Radio. You can also find any of their other links to social media sites and websites there. Below the video is a link to my Fringe page so you can see parts one and two. Now on with the show…..



https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/age-of-deceit-3-remnants-in-the-cyber_hive-earth/



Age OF DECEIT 3: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth, released in 2018, covers how the hive mind of the beast is de-humanizing mankind and leaving a remnant of believers to be a target in the end times. It explores massive and rapid changes from the economy, infrastructure of cities, communities, families and even our own biology that are becoming eerily similar to what was recorded in ancient Scriptures

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Watch Part(s) One & Two

Timestamps