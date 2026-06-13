AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

“Age of Deceit IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life” explores the convergence of technology, spirituality, and end-times prophecy. Delving into concepts like Bitcoin, blockchain, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, the film examines how these advancements are mirroring biological systems and potentially creating new forms of “life” or consciousness (Nature 2.0).

Urban’s Recent Stream Comparing this to James Carner’s Breath Wars Series

The documentary analyzes the historical and modern significance of cryptography, from ancient ciphers like Atbash found in the Bible to the principles underlying today’s digital security and cryptocurrencies. It questions the rise of alternative media funded by groups like Falun Gong and the implications of a decentralized, yet potentially controllable, digital ledger – a counterfeit Book of Life.

Drawing heavily on biblical eschatology, particularly from Daniel and Revelation, the film discusses the potential for these technologies to fulfill prophecies concerning the “God of Fortresses,” the Mark of the Beast, and a global system built on surveillance and control. It contrasts the technocratic pursuit of immortality and godhood (”Sacred Secularity”) with the true hope and authority found only in Jesus Christ, who holds the ultimate keys to life, death, and the coming Kingdom. This installment emphasizes the importance of spiritual discernment and holding fast to faith in an age of increasing technological enchantment and deception.

New Series on Biodigital Convergence!

I am starting a new series of articles and deep dives on the subject of Biodigital Convergence to try to teach people a bit about what’s coming in the near future!

See all of my notes on Biodigital Convergence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html

Title: AGE OF DECEIT 4: Eschaton Cipher and the Counterfeit Ledger of Life

Director: Gonzo Shimura

Original Source: Face Like The Sun

Canary Cry



Previous films:

Age Of Deceit - Fallen Angels And The New World Order

https://rumble.com/v1nd60y-age-of-deceit-fallen-angels-and-the-new-world-order-2011-full.html

Age Of Deceit 2 - Alchemy And The Rise Of The Beast

https://rumble.com/v2ixhpq-age-of-deceit-2-alchemy-and-the-rise-of-the-beast-image.html

Age Of Deceit 3 - Remnants In The Cyber Hive Earth

https://rumble.com/v2ixiqa-age-of-deceit-3-remnants-in-the-cyber-hive-earth.html

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James Carner’s Work on this Topic

Download Pastor Carner’s books for free on his website: https://jamescarner.com

Watch Part(s) 1 - 3

Timestamps