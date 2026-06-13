AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

“Age of Deceit IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life” explores the convergence of technology, spirituality, and end-times prophecy. Delving into concepts like Bitcoin, blockchain, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, the film examines how these advancements are mirroring biological systems and potentially creating new forms of “life” or consciousness (Nature 2.0).
Urban’s Recent Stream Comparing this to James Carner’s Breath Wars Series
The documentary analyzes the historical and modern significance of cryptography, from ancient ciphers like Atbash found in the Bible to the principles underlying today’s digital security and cryptocurrencies. It questions the rise of alternative media funded by groups like Falun Gong and the implications of a decentralized, yet potentially controllable, digital ledger – a counterfeit Book of Life.
Drawing heavily on biblical eschatology, particularly from Daniel and Revelation, the film discusses the potential for these technologies to fulfill prophecies concerning the “God of Fortresses,” the Mark of the Beast, and a global system built on surveillance and control. It contrasts the technocratic pursuit of immortality and godhood (”Sacred Secularity”) with the true hope and authority found only in Jesus Christ, who holds the ultimate keys to life, death, and the coming Kingdom. This installment emphasizes the importance of spiritual discernment and holding fast to faith in an age of increasing technological enchantment and deception.
New Series on Biodigital Convergence!
I am starting a new series of articles and deep dives on the subject of Biodigital Convergence to try to teach people a bit about what’s coming in the near future!
See all of my notes on Biodigital Convergence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html
Title: AGE OF DECEIT 4: Eschaton Cipher and the Counterfeit Ledger of Life
Director: Gonzo Shimura
Original Source: Face Like The Sun
Canary Cry
Previous films:
Age Of Deceit - Fallen Angels And The New World Order
https://rumble.com/v1nd60y-age-of-deceit-fallen-angels-and-the-new-world-order-2011-full.html
Age Of Deceit 2 - Alchemy And The Rise Of The Beast
https://rumble.com/v2ixhpq-age-of-deceit-2-alchemy-and-the-rise-of-the-beast-image.html
Age Of Deceit 3 - Remnants In The Cyber Hive Earth
https://rumble.com/v2ixiqa-age-of-deceit-3-remnants-in-the-cyber-hive-earth.html
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James Carner’s Work on this Topic
Download Pastor Carner’s books for free on his website: https://jamescarner.com
Watch Part(s) 1 - 3
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The Enlarged Heart and the Invitation
00:02:19 Alternative Media, Cults, and Bitcoin
00:03:57 Spirit Matter, Technology, and the Post-Biological Future
00:05:27 Nature 2.0: Biology and Machines in Symbiosis
00:07:43 The Dissolving Veil: Re-enchantment and the Days of Noah
00:09:31 Cryptography: From Ancient Ciphers to Modern Keys
00:16:19 Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Distributed Ledger Technology
00:21:49 Blockchain as Biology: Self-Organization and Life Forms
00:30:19 Quantum Computing vs. Blockchain Security
00:43:38 Defining Eschatology and the Eschaton Cipher
00:50:57 The Counterfeit Ledger vs. The Lamb’s Book of Life
01:00:46 God’s Attributes vs. Technocratic Counterfeits
01:12:19 Keys of Authority: Jesus Christ vs. Sacred Secularity
01:23:45 God of Fortresses, Bitcoin as Softwar, and the Coming Conflict
01:33:57 Conclusion: Deception, the Remnant, and Final Judgment