What is Tokenized Consciousness? Age of Deceit Retrospective [June 13th, 2026]

Urban fills in for James Carner's Cause Before Symptom while he is out of town. Over the last four nights we’ve played all four of the “Age of Deceit” films with the 3rd and 4th movies sharing many similar themes as those presented by James Carner in his Breath Wars book series. This episode will be a recap and retrospective for the documentaries along with a few extra details and comparisons between Carner’s hypothesis, the Age of Deceit films, and current scientific research.

See the links below for additional information along with links to watch the Age of Deceit Documentaries for anybody who hasn’t seem them yet.

A Few Additional Words & Terms

Imgur Album Words & Terms

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Resources & Links Mentioned:

Download the Slides

Age Of Deceit Documentaries Recap & Review 1.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Artificial Liquid Intelligence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/artificial-liquid-intelligence.html Intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/intelligent-tokens.html Smart Contracts: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/smart-contracts.html Blockchain & Genomics: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/blockchain-genomics.html

Age of Deceit Documentaries

🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿 Jun 11 This is a compiled list of documentaries, movies, series and more available on this substack Read full story

Other Recommended Material

Parasite Pill eBook : https://archive.org/details/parasite-pill-2.0

Artificial Liquid Intelligence Imgur: https://imgur.com/a/artificial-liquid-intelligence-blockchain-genomics-JgOKo5P

James Carner’s “Breath Wars” Books : https://jamescarner.com

Rumble Playlist & Audiobooks: https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

Things Visible and Invisible (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/@ThingsVisibleAndInvisible

Age of Deceit Documentaries: https://rumble.com/playlists/SYbhtPC7TWY?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

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