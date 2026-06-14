Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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What is Tokenized Consciousness? Age of Deceit Retrospective [June 13th, 2026]

In this Age of Deceit Retrospective, Urban returns to break down the blueprints behind the digital enclosure and tokenized consciousness in a retrospective of the Age of Deceit Series
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 14, 2026

Urban fills in for James Carner's Cause Before Symptom while he is out of town. Over the last four nights we’ve played all four of the “Age of Deceit” films with the 3rd and 4th movies sharing many similar themes as those presented by James Carner in his Breath Wars book series. This episode will be a recap and retrospective for the documentaries along with a few extra details and comparisons between Carner’s hypothesis, the Age of Deceit films, and current scientific research.

See the links below for additional information along with links to watch the Age of Deceit Documentaries for anybody who hasn’t seem them yet.

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

June 8, 2025
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🎧📖Breath War: Complete Audiobook Reading by Author James Carner (Book #01)

🎧📖Breath War: Complete Audiobook Reading by Author James Carner (Book #01)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 17
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A Few Additional Words & Terms

Imgur Album Words & Terms

Thank you Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap, Tom Gilligan, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Resources & Links Mentioned:

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Age Of Deceit Documentaries Recap & Review
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  1. Artificial Liquid Intelligence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/artificial-liquid-intelligence.html

  2. Intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/intelligent-tokens.html

  3. Smart Contracts: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/smart-contracts.html

  4. Blockchain & Genomics: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/blockchain-genomics.html

Urban's Compendium
Urban Discusses the ISO-20022 Standard (Clip)
This report is the result of a little under 100 different sources discussing various plans which center around the new ISO 20022 standard which is the Universal Ledger. I also used in addition to the web sources, my own references I’ve built to cut through some of the soft language…
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5 days ago · 1 like · Urban (theofficialurban)

Age of Deceit Documentaries

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 10
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AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 11
Watch now
AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 12
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AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 13
Watch now

🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿

Jun 11
🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿

This is a compiled list of documentaries, movies, series and more available on this substack

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Other Recommended Material

Things Visible and Invisible (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/@ThingsVisibleAndInvisible

Age of Deceit Documentaries: https://rumble.com/playlists/SYbhtPC7TWY?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

Jan 12
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🪱The Prisoners of Dulce Base by Sherry Shriner

🪱The Prisoners of Dulce Base by Sherry Shriner

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 12, 2025
Read full story
Donald Marshall, Celebrity Black Eyes & "Vril" Parasites

Donald Marshall, Celebrity Black Eyes & "Vril" Parasites

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 5, 2025
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Timestamps

00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:05:00 Introduction & Cause Before Symptom Update 
00:10:43 Artificial Liquid Intelligence (ALI) & INFTs 
00:12:54 The Esoteric Origins of the Internet 
00:25:37 Understanding "Human Husbandry"
00:38:56 Biological Boolean Logic Gates & Programmable Flesh 
00:43:48 Tokenized Consciousness & The Digital Golem 
00:51:03 Harvest Now, Decrypt Later: The Quantum Threat 
00:54:59 Blockchain Biology & Mycelium Networks 
01:05:33 SPIN, SPLICE & The Gestalt Matrix 
01:23:57 Proof of Stake & The Algorithmic Plutocracy

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