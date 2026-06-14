What is Tokenized Consciousness? Age of Deceit Retrospective [June 13th, 2026]

Urban fills in for James Carner's Cause Before Symptom while he is out of town. Over the last four nights we’ve played all four of the “Age of Deceit” films with the 3rd and 4th movies sharing many similar themes as those presented by James Carner in his Breath Wars book series. This episode will be a recap and retrospective for the documentaries along with a few extra details and comparisons between Carner’s hypothesis, the Age of Deceit films, and current scientific research.
See the links below for additional information along with links to watch the Age of Deceit Documentaries for anybody who hasn’t seem them yet.
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A Few Additional Words & Terms
Thank you Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap, Tom Gilligan, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Resources & Links Mentioned:
Download the Slides
Artificial Liquid Intelligence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/artificial-liquid-intelligence.html
Intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/intelligent-tokens.html
Smart Contracts: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/smart-contracts.html
Blockchain & Genomics: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/blockchain-genomics.html
Age of Deceit Documentaries
AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]
Other Recommended Material
Parasite Pill eBook: https://archive.org/details/parasite-pill-2.0
Artificial Liquid Intelligence Imgur: https://imgur.com/a/artificial-liquid-intelligence-blockchain-genomics-JgOKo5P
James Carner’s “Breath Wars” Books: https://jamescarner.com
Rumble Playlist & Audiobooks: https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
Things Visible and Invisible (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/@ThingsVisibleAndInvisible
Age of Deceit Documentaries: https://rumble.com/playlists/SYbhtPC7TWY?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
Timestamps
00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:05:00 Introduction & Cause Before Symptom Update
00:10:43 Artificial Liquid Intelligence (ALI) & INFTs
00:12:54 The Esoteric Origins of the Internet
00:25:37 Understanding "Human Husbandry"
00:38:56 Biological Boolean Logic Gates & Programmable Flesh
00:43:48 Tokenized Consciousness & The Digital Golem
00:51:03 Harvest Now, Decrypt Later: The Quantum Threat
00:54:59 Blockchain Biology & Mycelium Networks
01:05:33 SPIN, SPLICE & The Gestalt Matrix
01:23:57 Proof of Stake & The Algorithmic Plutocracy