Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Street's avatar
Jane Street
Nov 11

Autism could also come from the deodorant that the mother wears during her pregnancy… since most deodorant and antiperspirants contain this ingredient. Just a thought 🤔💭.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture