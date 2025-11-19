Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

AMERICAN JESUITISM: The Role of the Jesuits in the American Deep State (2024 Film)

This is probably one of the most detailed and recent film on the Jesuit Involvement with US Politics. Covers some of the more recent world events.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 19, 2025

Discover the compelling and controversial history of the Jesuit Order and its alleged centuries-long influence on American politics, intelligence, and culture. We explore the Jesuit’s original mission—the Counter-Reformation—and the warnings from early American leaders like John Adams and Marquis de Lafayette. Learn how figures like former priest Charles Chinique claimed the Jesuits were behind the American Civil War, the assassination of Abraham Lincoln , and the creation of Imperialism in Imperio (a state within a state).

The video traces this thread from the Vatican’s Concordat with Nazi Germany and the alleged collaboration of Black Pope Vladimir Ledochowski to modern figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a Jesuit-trained “poster boy” for the order’s educational system. We expose the alleged Jesuit origins of socialism and the term “social justice“ and their suspected goal of overturning the Westphalian World Order through “irredentism” or immigration warfare.

Topics Covered:

  • The Jesuit Oath and its goal to “exterminate” heretics.

  • The Catholic Church’s sole recognition of the Southern Confederacy.

  • Georgetown University’s role as a training ground for the CIA and the “Trumanite Network”.

  • The Vatican’s alleged role in enabling Hitler and the Ustashi genocide in Croatia.

  • The Jesuit ties to modern political figures, including Joe Biden and the Douai Reims Bible.

  • The link between Thomas Aquinas’s doctrine of justifiable theft and modern Marxist ideas.

David Daniels

Jesuits Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhmAbEGx-AnTDHPOjx2EsZ4uhNDRIp1o2

Chick Tracts Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@chicktracts

Must See: Secret Right One & Two by Josh Reeves

Purchase More Films Also by Josh Reeves

Download Store

Patreon: patreon.com/reevesmafia

The Secret Instructions

Urban’s Presentation on the Secret Instructions: https://jesuits.officialurban.com

Timestamps

00:00:00 - The Jesuit Order: Condemnation and the Counter-Reformation
00:10:58 - Ignatius Loyola’s Spiritual Exercises and the Jesuit Oath
00:26:01 - The Jesuit Spy Network and the Assassination of US Presidents
00:45:11 - The Vatican, The Confederacy, and the Plot to Kill Lincoln
01:04:30 - Georgetown University: The Jesuit-Trained “Trumanite Network”
01:21:00 - The Hidden Jesuit: Temporal Coadjutors, Secret Agents, and Influence
01:35:53 - The Vatican’s Concordat: Jesuits, Hitler, and World War II Atrocities
02:07:07 - The Black Pope’s Strategy: Pan-Germanism, Mein Kampf, and Fascism
02:24:04 - Jesuit Roots of Communism: Social Justice, Castro, and Marxism
02:44:50 - Irredentism and the New World Order: Overturning National Sovereignty

