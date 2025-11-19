Discover the compelling and controversial history of the Jesuit Order and its alleged centuries-long influence on American politics, intelligence, and culture. We explore the Jesuit’s original mission—the Counter-Reformation—and the warnings from early American leaders like John Adams and Marquis de Lafayette. Learn how figures like former priest Charles Chinique claimed the Jesuits were behind the American Civil War, the assassination of Abraham Lincoln , and the creation of Imperialism in Imperio (a state within a state).

The video traces this thread from the Vatican’s Concordat with Nazi Germany and the alleged collaboration of Black Pope Vladimir Ledochowski to modern figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a Jesuit-trained “poster boy” for the order’s educational system. We expose the alleged Jesuit origins of socialism and the term “social justice“ and their suspected goal of overturning the Westphalian World Order through “irredentism” or immigration warfare.

Topics Covered:

The Jesuit Oath and its goal to “exterminate” heretics.

The Catholic Church’s sole recognition of the Southern Confederacy.

Georgetown University’s role as a training ground for the CIA and the “Trumanite Network”.

The Vatican’s alleged role in enabling Hitler and the Ustashi genocide in Croatia.

The Jesuit ties to modern political figures, including Joe Biden and the Douai Reims Bible.

The link between Thomas Aquinas’s doctrine of justifiable theft and modern Marxist ideas.

