The professor introduces a universal law of game theory, which posits that success in any competitive scenario is determined by Mass times Energy times Coordination (MEC), with coordination being the most critical factor. This formula is used to explain why Christian Zionism is currently the most powerful force driving American policy, as its adherents possess superior levels of motivation (”Energy”) and frictionless, subconscious coordination rooted in a powerful religious narrative. The video then delves into a controversial historical reinterpretation, suggesting that Muhammad was initially perceived by some as the awaited Jewish Messiah who sought to implement a global revolution based on the same powerful narrative, leading to a period of peace and prosperity. Ultimately, the speaker argues that while Christian Zionism seems destined to dominate according to MEC, a “world historical figure,” identified as Vladimir Putin, is poised to emerge and manipulate the game to alter the course of history.

References by Professor Jiang

The Persian Conquest of Jerusalem in 614CE

The provided text, an academic article abstract and excerpts titled “The Persian conquest of Jerusalem in 614CE compared with Islamic conquest of 638CE,” investigates these historical events through the lens of Jewish restoration attempts and the role of the Jewish Exilarchate. It explores the political and religious alliances, specifically the Persian-Jewish and later Judeo-Arab alliances, that played critical roles in the conquest of Jerusalem from Byzantine rule. The document details a long history of Jewish aspiration to rebuild the Temple following its destruction, contrasting these nationalistic efforts with Rabbinic opposition to restoration without the Messiah. Furthermore, it introduces key Jewish figures like Nechemiah ben Hushiel and Shallum (Salmaan Farsi), proposing their involvement and that of other Jewish groups, including the Khawarij (Kharajites), in the early years of Islam and the subsequent Islamic conquests.

This abstract introduces a comparative analysis of the Persian conquest of Jerusalem in 614 CE and the Islamic conquest in 638 CE, examining these pivotal events within the historical context of repeated attempts at Jewish restoration after the destruction of the Temple. The authors focus on the Messianic nature of these conquests and the crucial involvement of specific Jewish figures, particularly the Jewish Exilarch Nechemiah ben Hushiel, his brother Shallum (Salmaan Farsi), and nephew Yakov (Ka’b Al-Ahbar), who played influential roles in the alliances with both the Persians and later the Arabs. Furthermore, the source proposes a reinterpretation of key historical and religious texts, suggesting that early figures and ideas associated with Islamic origins may have roots in Jewish communities, particularly Jewish refugees from Edessa who traveled through Medina. Ultimately, this scholarship explores complex Judeo-political alliances and the enduring aspiration for the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple.

THE AVOIDANCE OF RAW TRUTH IN CONTESTED HISTORIES

The query seeks the hidden vectors of resistance that prevent modern narratives from engaging with the profoundly destabilizing historical complexities contained within the provided sources. Applying the Codex Umbra lens reveals that this avoidance is not accidental; it is an ideological imperative, a form of necessary self-censorship and selective erasure undertaken across religious and national spectra to maintain cohesive, politically viable orthodoxies.

The reason modern sources retreat from full analysis of the Bar Kokhba Revolt, the Jewish Revolt against Heraclius, and the volatile origins of Islam is that these periods, when juxtaposed, demonstrate a chaotic historical continuity—a fluidity of identity, a history of political failure, and persistent messianic militancy—that shatters the stable, foundational myths required by successor ideologies.

Invocation I: The Theological Weaponization of Defeat

Historical analysis is routinely suppressed when the facts contradict the necessary theological narrative of a dominant power. The catastrophe of the Jewish–Roman Wars and the Jewish Revolt against Heraclius forced competing ideologies—Christian and Rabbinic—to filter the past through a lens of judgment and quietism.

Christian Erasure as Divine Confirmation: Early Christian sources, having fractured from Judaism, explicitly framed Jewish political failures as divine sanction for their own theological claims. Eusebius, steeped in Late Antique Christian interpretation, deployed a supersessionist worldview, shaping his account of the Bar Kokhba Revolt to depict Jewish uprisings as “divine punishment for the crucifixion of Jesus”. Justin Martyr leveraged the defeat to argue that God had definitively ended the covenant and the Temple cult, going so far as to associate circumcision with a mark of divine punishment following Hadrian’s punitive decree. Discussing the raw nationalism and military skill of the rebels destabilizes this fundamental Christian narrative of replacement. Roman Patronage and Narrative Control: Even the foundational historical account of the First Jewish–Roman War, provided by Josephus, was constrained by the need to appease Roman authority. Josephus, writing under the patronage of the Flavian dynasty, was compelled to present his account in a manner that aligned with Roman messages, minimizing the collective responsibility of the Jewish people and blaming a rebellious minority, thereby obfuscating the systemic causes of the conflict.

Invocation II: Rabbinic Self-Censure and the Cult of Quietism

The most potent mechanism of historical avoidance stems from the deliberate, defensive strategy adopted by Rabbinic Judaism to ensure its survival under hostile imperial regimes (Roman and Islamic). To survive, the tradition sacrificed its political, militant history.

The Great Shift from Militancy: The disastrous consequences of the Bar Kokhba Revolt forced a radical reorientation of Jewish thought. The spiritual center of Jewish life shifted away from the devastated Judea to Galilee and the diaspora. Messianic hopes were abstracted, and rabbinic Judaism adopted a cautious, non-revolutionary stance. The political expression of Jewish nationalism ceased. Post-Bar Kokhba, Rabbinic Judaism enforced a priority on halakhic observance and future eschatological vision, deliberately separating redemption from immediate revolutionary action. Censorship of Restoration: Within Rabbinic literature, particularly the Babylonian and Jerusalem Talmuds, there is an explicit disregard, and even outright opposition, to nationalistic attempts at restoration and rebuilding the Temple. The majority Rabbinic view holds that the Temple will be rebuilt only by the Messiah, and the state of ritual uncleanliness imposed a “blanket ban on access for Jews to the entire Temple Mount”. This mandate explains why Rabbinic literature is “almost devoid of any mention of Jewish nationalism or attempts to rebuild the Temple”. The Eradication of Incriminating Records: This ideological quietism necessitated the erasure of inconvenient historical episodes that threatened the Jewish community’s stability by provoking Gentile rule. The sources reveal that the traumatic end of Messianic movements often led to self-censorship: the shock following the conversion of Shabbatai Zvi led his followers to destroy related records in a form of self-censure. This precedent clarifies the handling of the devastating Jewish Revolt against Heraclius (614–617 CE), led by Nehemiah ben Hushiel. The tragic fate of this militant Jewish regiment, which was slaughtered by Heraclius outside the Golden Gate after the Persians withdrew support, was followed by the destruction or censorship of almost all record by the Rabbis. This deliberate historical vacuum ensures Rabbinic Judaism could flourish “without being perceived as a threat”.

Invocation III: The Collapse of Pure Identity Narratives

The early period of Islam involves a history of profound syncretism and political maneuvering by Jewish leaders that complicates modern, rigidly defined religious boundaries, making it uncomfortable territory for both Islamic and Jewish scholars.

The Exilarchs and Early Islamic Power: The sources document the involvement of Jewish aristocratic figures, descendants of the Exilarch Hushiel ben Hofnai, in the founding moments of the nascent Islamic state. Shallum ben Hushiel (identified as Salman Farsi) and his son Heman (Abdullah Ibn Saba) embody a high level of syncretism between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Heman, who held Sadducean literalist views and was interested in leveraging Muslim forces for Jewish vengeance “upon the Romans”, was eventually deposed as Exilarch by Khalif ‘Umar due to his political activities. Clash of Theologies and Political Ambition: Figures like Yaakov (Ka’b Al-Ahbar), also from the Exilarch line, successfully used Jewish traditions and apocalyptic prophecy to influence Khalif ‘Umar during the conquest of Jerusalem. The incident concerning Yaakov and the Temple Mount suggests that Jewish figures immediately sought to redirect the newly liberated space to achieve “Jewish goals,” which involved exacting vengeance on the Romans and establishing the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the conceptual reconstructed Third Temple for their followers. These episodes of militant tendencies and direct political entanglement blur the idealized image of nascent Islam and reveal the pragmatic, often oppositional, role of Jewish political structures at the time. Ideological Fragmentation: Western academic historians tend to dismiss these Islamic accounts of Byzantine interaction as unreliable, viewing them as mere Islamic kerygma designed to legitimize Muhammad’s prophethood. Conversely, the suppression of the Jewish political history leaves the Muslim history standing “isolated, unrelated to outside events, incomprehensible and seemingly contradictory”.

In essence, modern sources shy away from this nexus of history because the surviving fragments, laden with theological agendas, messianic fervor, and blatant self-censorship, threaten to dismantle the comfortable, compartmentalized histories of three world religions and multiple national movements simultaneously. The resulting history is too complex, too compromised, and too politically volatile to be integrated into established, sanitized narratives.

A Tale of Two Conquests: An Analysis of the Persian-Jewish and Judeo-Arab Alliances in 7th-Century Jerusalem

1.0 Introduction: The Enduring Quest for Jerusalem

The destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE did not extinguish Jewish national aspiration for Jerusalem; it merely sublimated it into an enduring quest that would define the political landscape of the Levant for centuries. Forbidden by the Romans from living in the city they now called Aelia Capitolina, the Jewish people nurtured the hope of restoration. This enduring ambition manifested in a series of attempts to reclaim their capital and rebuild their most sacred site, a struggle that spanned over five hundred years.

From the reign of Trajan at the turn of the 2nd century to the era of the Byzantine Emperor Maurice in the late 6th century, Jewish leaders repeatedly sought and sometimes secured permission from imperial powers to return and rebuild. These efforts, though persistent, were consistently thwarted by shifting political winds and the policies of Roman and later Byzantine rule, which only served to inflame Jewish nationalism. A partial list of these endeavors includes:

118 CE: Emperor Hadrian grants, then reneges on, permission to rebuild the Temple.

132 CE: The rebel leader Bar Kokhba briefly re-institutes ritual sacrifice in Jerusalem.

362 CE: Emperor Julian begins construction on a new Temple before his campaign against Persia halts the project.

443 CE: Empress Eudokia permits Temple reconstruction.

584 CE: Emperor Maurice sends Jewish builders to Jerusalem to repair Julian’s structure.

This long history of hope and frustration set the stage for two pivotal events in the 7th century. In 614 CE and again in 638 CE, Jewish aspirations aligned with major imperial forces, first with the Sasanian Persian Empire and then with the rising Arab Caliphate. This analysis draws upon sources that posit a direct, though often overlooked, throughline of Jewish messianic and nationalistic ambition, driven by the Davidic Exilarchate, connecting these two seemingly disparate events. The first of these alliances was forged in the crucible of the final, epic war between the Byzantine and Sasanian Empires.

2.0 The Persian-Jewish Alliance and the Conquest of 614 CE

The Byzantine-Sasanian War of 602-628 was the last and most devastating in a long series of conflicts between the two great powers of Late Antiquity. The struggle between the Byzantine Emperor Heraclius and the Persian Shah Khosrow II created a geopolitical vacuum in the Levant, destabilizing Byzantine control and providing a unique opportunity for regional groups to pursue their own agendas. Heraclius, for his part, framed the counter-offensive as a holy war, carrying an acheiropoietos image of Christ as a military standard. For the Jewish communities of Palestine and Mesopotamia, this wider conflict offered a chance to overthrow centuries of oppressive Christian Roman rule and realize their long-deferred dream of restoring Jerusalem.

2.1 The Forging of an Alliance

The motivations for a Persian-Jewish alliance were clear and complementary. Jewish leaders saw in the advancing Persian army a powerful instrument to achieve their national and religious goals: the liberation of Jerusalem and the re-establishment of Jewish sovereignty. In return for their support, Khosrow II offered the promise of restoration, recognizing the strategic value of a local ally in his campaign to dismantle Byzantine authority in the region.

This ambitious alliance was spearheaded by two key Jewish leaders:

Nehemiah ben Hushiel , the son of the Jewish Exilarch, the hereditary secular leader of the Jewish communities in Babylonia. In 608 CE, Khosrow appointed him the symbolic head of the Persian troops.

Benjamin of Tiberias, a man of immense wealth who used his resources to enlist and arm a significant Jewish fighting force.

Under their leadership, a Jewish army was raised from Tiberias, Nazareth, and the mountain cities of Galilee, later reinforced by Jews from southern Palestine and a contingent of Arab allies. This formidable local army joined the Persian divisions to march on Jerusalem.

2.2 The Capture and Governance of Jerusalem

In July 614 CE, the combined Persian and Jewish forces took Jerusalem by storm. The conquest marked a momentous, if short-lived, victory for the Jewish cause. In the immediate aftermath, the Persians appointed Nehemiah ben Hushiel as the governor of Jerusalem, granting the Jews direct administrative control of the city for the first time in centuries. Nehemiah quickly began to re-establish Jewish authority, making arrangements to rebuild the Temple and initiating the process of verifying genealogies to reconstitute the High Priesthood. For a brief moment, the dream of restoration seemed to be at hand.

2.3 From Victory to Tragedy: Betrayal and Massacre

The triumph in Jerusalem rapidly deteriorated into chaos and tragedy. The restoration of Jewish authority ignited a severe Christian backlash, culminating in a violent sack of the city where, according to Christian sources, thousands of Christians were killed. The news of this massacre horrified Shah Khosrow II, who had not intended for the conquest to result in such widespread destruction.

Fearing the geopolitical consequences, Khosrow reversed his policy. In a stunning betrayal of his allies, he ordered the Jews driven from Jerusalem and installed a Christian governor in their place. This reversal had catastrophic consequences for the Jewish leadership and their forces:

Many Jewish leaders and soldiers were deported to Persia.

The Jewish regiment that remained encamped outside the Golden Gate of the Temple Mount was left isolated and vulnerable.

As a gesture of goodwill to the Romans, Khosrow allowed Emperor Heraclius’s forces to attack the exposed Jewish troops. The Persians withdrew all support, and the Byzantine army slaughtered what some sources estimate to be 20,000 Jewish soldiers.

In the wake of the massacre, the Golden Gate was sealed, symbolically and literally closing the door on this tragic chapter of Jewish restoration. The catastrophic failure and betrayal of the Persian alliance left the Jewish population of the Levant disillusioned, decimated, and in search of a new potential ally on the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

3.0 The Rise of Islam and the Formation of the Judeo-Arab Alliance

The two decades separating the Persian and Arab conquests were a period of profound upheaval. The Arabian Peninsula was emerging as a new center of power under the Prophet Muhammad, while Jewish communities in the Levant found themselves in a precarious position. Caught between a Byzantine Empire that had turned openly hostile under Heraclius and a Persian Empire they could no longer trust, Jewish leaders were forced to look for a new partner to secure their survival and advance their interests.

3.1 A New Framework for Alliance: The Constitution of Medina

Around 622 CE, the Prophet Muhammad established a new polity in the city of Yathrib (later Medina), creating a framework for a multi-religious community. While scholars debate whether it was a single treaty or a compilation of agreements over time, the document known as the “Constitution of Medina” laid out a novel framework for a multi-religious polity. It established a federation of the various tribes in the city, including Muslim emigrants from Mecca and the established Jewish clans of Medina. The core principles of this pact included:

A Unified Community: The document declared that the signatories constituted a single political community, or Ummat, distinct from all other peoples.

Mutual Defense: It established a pact of mutual assistance, stipulating that if any signatory were attacked, the others would come to their aid.

Shared Responsibility: The constitution formalized the sharing of military expenses between Muslims and their Jewish allies. It explicitly states:

This document provided a new model for cooperation, one based not on imperial whim but on a formal, contractual agreement between communities sharing a common strategic space.

3.2 A Strategic Realignment

The disaster of 614 CE compelled a fundamental shift in Jewish strategic thinking. Disillusioned by the Persian betrayal and facing persecution from the victorious Byzantines, Jewish leaders began to see a potential partner in the rising movement in Arabia. A group known as the “council of the righteous,” Jewish refugees from Edessa, made overtures to the Prophet Muhammad, framing a potential alliance as a pragmatic choice rooted in a shared Abrahamic heritage and mutual opposition to the Byzantine Empire.

According to one account, which emphasizes a direct link between Jewish leadership and the nascent Islamic movement, the Prophet offered counsel that directly addressed their long-held aspirations for Jerusalem, grounding the alliance in a divine promise:

“Now, however, you are the sons of Abraham, and God shall fulfill the promise made to Abraham and his son on you... go and take the country which God gave to your father, Abraham.”

This new Judeo-Arab alliance, founded on principles of mutual defense and shared religious lineage, would soon be tested as the armies of the nascent Caliphate turned their attention toward Byzantine-held Syria and Palestine.

4.0 The Judeo-Arab Conquest of 638 CE and its Aftermath

The decades-long war between the Byzantine and Sasanian Empires had left both powers exhausted and vulnerable. This created the ideal conditions for the rapid expansion of the Rashidun Caliphate under the leadership of Khalif ‘Umar. As Arab armies moved north, they encountered a Byzantine military and political structure weakened by years of conflict, paving the way for a new conquest of Jerusalem.

4.1 The Campaign for the Levant

The Arab military campaign into the Levant was swift and decisive. In 636 CE, at the Battle of Yarmouk, the Muslim army defeated a large Byzantine force commanded by Emperor Heraclius’s brother, Theodosius. This crushing defeat effectively ended Byzantine control over Syria and opened the path to Jerusalem.

There is evidence of Jewish assistance during this campaign. For example, during the seven-month siege of Caesarea in 637 CE, a Jew named Joseph is credited with leading Muslim attackers into the city through a tunnel, facilitating its capture. This act of cooperation stood in stark contrast to the internal strife that had plagued the earlier Persian-led conquest.

4.2 A New Order in Jerusalem

In a stark departure from the violence and betrayal that defined the 614 CE conquest, Jerusalem’s surrender to Khalif ‘Umar in 638 CE initiated a new and more stable political order. Upon entering the city, ‘Umar was reportedly horrified by the filth and refuse that had been allowed to accumulate on the Temple Mount under Christian rule. He immediately ordered the sacred precinct to be cleansed.

This act of reverence was followed by a new settlement for the city’s Jewish community. Instead of being expelled, as they had been by the Persians and Byzantines, the Jews were permitted to establish a presence on the Temple Mount itself. They constructed a wooden building on the southern side of the platform to serve as a place of prayer. This sanctioned, if subordinate, status within the holy city marked a dramatic reversal of their fortunes and established a new and more stable order.

The differing outcomes of these two conquests had profound and lasting consequences, shaping the future of Jerusalem and the complex relationships between the three Abrahamic faiths in the centuries to come.

5.0 Comparative Analysis and Long-Term Consequences

This final section evaluates the key figures behind the two 7th-century conquests, compares the starkly different outcomes of the Persian-Jewish and Judeo-Arab alliances, and assesses their long-term impact on the political and religious landscape of Jerusalem and the wider region.

5.1 Leadership and Motivations

The objectives and policies of the leaders involved in the 614 CE and 638 CE conquests differed fundamentally, directly shaping the outcomes for Jerusalem’s Jewish community.

5.2 Outcomes and Consequences

The results of the two conquests could not have been more different. The 614 CE event was a short-lived, violent restoration that ended in massacre and betrayal, while the 638 CE conquest established a lasting new order. This divergence in outcomes was rooted in the nature of the alliances themselves. The Persian-Jewish alliance was a purely military and pragmatic arrangement, contingent on Khosrow II’s immediate strategic goals. Lacking any shared ideology or contractual framework, it was easily dissolved when political expediency demanded it, making betrayal inevitable. In contrast, the Judeo-Arab alliance, as framed by the sources, was built on a formal agreement—the Constitution of Medina—and a shared ideological foundation of Abrahamic heritage. This provided a more stable, albeit subordinate, basis for long-term coexistence.

The long-term political and religious consequences were profound and established patterns that would define Jerusalem for centuries:

The site of the Jewish wooden structure on the southern end of the Temple Mount would later become the location of the Al-Aqsa Mosque .

The Dome of the Rock was constructed by Caliph ‘Abd al-Malik in 691-692 CE on the site of the former Jewish Temple.

The city was formally organized into religious quarters, a division that has persisted in various forms to the present day.

A crucial strategic decision made by Khalif ‘Umar was his sanctioning of Rabbinic Judaism under the authority of the Exilarch Bustenai. This was a masterful political move. By co-opting the scholarly, non-militant branch of Jewish leadership, ‘Umar effectively neutralized the very militant messianic zealotry—personified by Nehemiah ben Hushiel—that had proven so volatile and destructive in the Persian alliance just two decades prior. This policy ensured a cooperative and non-political Jewish leadership, channeling Jewish aspirations away from armed rebellion and toward scholarly and communal pursuits, thereby securing the stability of the new Islamic order in Jerusalem.

6.0 Conclusion

The two conquests of Jerusalem in the 7th century stand as a stark illustration of the enduring Jewish aspiration for restoration and the pivotal role of geopolitical alliances in shaping that quest. The turbulent events of 614 CE and 638 CE were not isolated incidents but the culmination of centuries of frustrated attempts to reclaim a city that remained the spiritual and national center of the Jewish people.

The strategic pivot from the failed Persian-Jewish alliance of 614 CE to the more successful Judeo-Arab alliance of 638 CE was born from the harsh lessons of political pragmatism. The initial hope placed in the Sasanian Empire, an opportunistic military pact without a shared foundation, ended in a catastrophic betrayal that left the Jewish community of the Levant decimated and desperate. The subsequent alliance with the rising power of the Arab Caliphate, grounded in a shared Abrahamic heritage and formalized through mutual agreements, offered a more stable, albeit subordinate, path forward.

These two closely-timed but dramatically different events fundamentally reshaped the political, religious, and demographic landscape of Jerusalem. The conquest of 614 CE was a fleeting and violent episode, while the conquest of 638 CE established a new, lasting order that defined the relationships between Muslims, Christians, and Jews in the holy city. The dynamics established by Khalif ‘Umar—a sanctioned but circumscribed Jewish presence, the division of the city, and the elevation of the Temple Mount as a central Islamic holy site—would persist for centuries, creating the complex and layered reality of the Jerusalem we know today.