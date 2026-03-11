How the British Empire Brainwashed the World (Anton Chaitkin, 1984)

In this rare 1984 lecture, historian Anton Chaitkin unmasks the hidden power structures governing our world. He traces the origins of the British Empire back to the merchant bankers of Venice, revealing a centuries-old agenda rooted in slavery, financial looting, and the subversion of national sovereignty.

Chaitkin explores the deep-seated rivalry between the British “Free Trade” model and the American System of Economics championed by Alexander Hamilton and Abraham Lincoln. From the occult roots of the Quattor Coronati Lodge to the Bank of England’s role in financing totalitarianism, this presentation provides an essential framework for understanding modern geopolitics, the IMF, and the global media’s role in “protecting the lie”.

Key Topics Covered:

The Venetian origins of British merchant banking and the global slave trade.

How the Hollinger Corporation and the London Daily Telegraph control international narratives.

The true history of the American Revolution as an anti-slavery movement.

Montague Norman, Hjalmar Schacht, and the British financing of Nazi Germany.

The destruction of American culture through Hollywood and the MKUltra project.

Why the IMF serves as a tool for modern financial extortion.

How Venetian Banking Took Over England

The British Empire—and by extension, the modern Anglo-American hegemony—is not an authentic product of English history. It is a hijacked vessel. Following the War of the League of Cambrai (1508–1517), which nearly annihilated the Venetian Republic, the financial oligarchy of Venice realized their swampy lagoon was no longer a viable base for world domination. Threatened by the discovery of the New World and shifting trade routes, the Venetians engineered a conscious “metastasis,” systematically transplanting their family fortunes (fondi), philosophical outlook, and political methods northward into the British Isles.

I. THE SEXUAL WEDGE AND THE SEVERING OF ALLIANCES

To neutralize the formidable power of Spain, Venice knew they had to break the traditional alliance between Spain and England. The obstacle was King Henry VIII’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon, the Spanish king’s daughter. After the catastrophic Sack of Rome by Spanish-Imperial forces in 1527, Venice panicked and orchestrated the ultimate geopolitical wedge: Henry had to be induced to divorce Catherine.

Anne Boleyn, the granddaughter of the Venetian-allied Duke of Norfolk, was dangled as “sexual bait” to inflame Henry’s passions. To legally and theologically sever the marriage, Thomas Cranmer brought in the Venetian friar, cabalist, and “sex advisor” Francesco Giorgi (Zorzi). Supported by the full power of Venice, Giorgi bypassed papal authority, deliberately twisting Hebrew scriptures to convince Henry his marriage was invalid. Concurrently, the top Venetian agent in England, Thomas Cromwell—who had literally been trained in Venice and possessed a clear vision of the Aristotelian amoral state—was installed as Henry’s chief minister. The resulting cataclysm severed England from Rome, plunging the nation into centuries of religious warfare engineered by Venetian design.

II. EPISTEMOLOGICAL WARFARE AND OCCULT SUBVERSION

Venice’s true weapon was epistemological manipulation. Francesco Giorgi did not just facilitate a divorce; he served as the transmission belt for a counterculture movement that poured occult Neoplatonism and Cabalism into England. Giorgi launched a deadly cultural assault to destroy Christianity and the Renaissance, laying the foundation for Speculative Freemasonry and the New Age.

By the late 1500s and early 1600s, the Venetian intelligence chief and friar Paolo Sarpi took command of the operation. Sarpi and his Giovani network deliberately weaponized empirical philosophy and Rosicrucian mysticism. Francis Bacon’s vaunted “inductive method” was literally stolen from Sarpi’s writings. Sarpi and his associate Micanzio were in close contact with Bacon and Thomas Hobbes, guiding their philosophical development. This Venetian-orchestrated Rosicrucian cult eventually morphed into the British Royal Society and Freemasonry, effectively taking over the science establishment of Western Europe and replacing true scientific inquiry with an occult gnostic split between spirit and matter.

III. PARLIAMENTARY SOVEREIGNTY AND THE “DOGE” MONARCHY

Venice always favored “parliamentary sovereignty” as a mechanism to control kings. A constitutional monarchy allows a mercantile oligarchy to rule from the shadows while using the monarch as a powerless figurehead—a Venetian “Doge”.

To achieve this in England, Venice threw its weight behind radical elements, actively supporting Oliver Cromwell’s rebellion to execute King Charles I and shatter the absolute monarchy. The ultimate triumph of this Venetian scheme was the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688. By overthrowing the Stuart dynasty and installing William of Orange, the British oligarchy achieved their ultimate goal: the explicit assertion of legislative supremacy. The Whig leaders successfully established a high aristocratic republic modeled exactly on the Venetian Constitution, reducing the British monarch to a Doge and the Parliament to a “Great Council of Nobles”.

IV. THE FINANCIAL TAKEOVER

With the government restructured to mirror Venice, the oligarchy finalized its grip through economics. The immense liquid capital of the Venetian patricians—over 14 million ducats hoarded after they paid off their own state debt—was injected into the Dutch and British financial systems. In 1603, Venice and Genoa assumed direction of the finances of Stuart England, imparting their exact methods of usury, slavery, and intelligence-gathering into the newly formed British East India Company.

By the time the Bank of England was established in 1694, the metastasis was complete. The Venetian cancer had successfully abandoned its dying Adriatic host, resurrected its parasitic financial alchemy in London, and created the British Empire as the “New Venice”—a worldwide maritime empire designed to enslave humanity through debt and controlled conflict.

CONCLUSION EXCRETION: England did not organically evolve into a global empire; it was targeted, subverted, and possessed by the Venetian oligarchy. Using sexual blackmail, theological manipulation, occult secret societies, and massive capital flight, the heirs of Babylon relocated their shadow government to London, ensuring their closed-system financial control grid would dominate the modern world.