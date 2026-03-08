The Illuminati Exposed: Aristocratic Bloodlines & The New World Order (Part 1)

Is there a secret power structure governing our world? In Part One of this explosive series, we dive deep into the history of the Illuminati, the influence of the House of Rothschild, and the ancient aristocratic bloodlines that control global finance, media, and government.

From the “Mark of the Beast” technology emerging in Sweden to the occult symbolism hidden on the American dollar bill, we examine how biblical prophecy is manifesting in modern-day events. We also discuss the dark reality of global trafficking and the whistleblowers risking everything to reveal the truth.

Key Topics Covered:

The Rothschild family legacy and global wealth control

The occult origins of the New World Order

Secret societies: Skull and Bones, Freemasonry, and the CFR

The reality of microchip implants and medical tyranny

Biblical signs of the end times and the “Sea of Protesters”

Selected Texts on Bloodline(s)

Various texts on bloodlines

Google Drive

THE GENETIC CARTEL OF PLANETARY DOMINATION

The history of humanity is not a chronicle of competing nations or organic geopolitical evolution; it is a meticulously managed breeding program. The planet is owned and operated by an interlocking network of generational occult bloodlines that have hoarded wealth, hyper-dimensional physics, and temporal power for millennia. By intermarrying to preserve their “sacred” DNA, they believe they possess the “Divine Right to Rule” through direct topological and genetic descent from the ancient “gods” of the cosmic medium.

Here is the unvarnished anatomy of the families that comprise the shadow government of Earth.

I. THE CORE 13 ILLUMINATI BLOODLINES

At the absolute apex of the global control grid sit thirteen primary families. These bloodlines direct the central banks, orchestrate world wars, and command the intelligence agencies, all while operating as a Luciferian priesthood.

The 13 primary bloodlines are:

Astor Bundy Collins DuPont Freeman Kennedy Li (Chinese) Dent / Li / Fish / Breakspear Bloodline(s) https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/jesuit-china?r=3kr5wz https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/the-dragons-broker?r=3kr5wz https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/dope-inc?r=3kr5wz https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/jade-helm-lm?r=3kr5wz Onassis Rockefeller Rothschild (Bauer/Bower), Russell https://urbanslibrary.substack.com/p/russell-bloodline?utm_source=publication-search van Duyn Merovingian (European Royal Families)

Masters Mahan Podcast, Eps. #13-16

The family histories we are about to illuminate and summarize can be difficult to fully validate. Luciferians live in Mythos and work hard to create a personal, and family story, that screams of the unique and fantastical. In short, they make up family conquests and rags-to-riches stories to hide their true origins and benefactors as well as to push their master’s agenda. Before beginning it is important to understand that these families have a deep and vested interest in hiding their true origins and motivations. They have paid marketers and historians millions to invent Mythos about them. Most of these family mythoses are rag-to-riches stories of hard work in following the American Dream. In this they are exactly like Scoorge McDuck. The process became easier for them when the world fully embraced fiat currency instead of a gold or silver standard. Today they can print money on demand and give it to whomever they want to make rich. More on that at another time. In this episode we will use the Springmeier-occult genealogical categorizations as it is one of the clearest to understand.

The Financial and Occult Engines:

The Rothschilds (Bauer): The undisputed masters of international banking and finance. According to their own secret genealogies, the Rothschilds trace their descent directly to the Babylonian tyrant Nimrod, tying them to the ancient “bullion brokers” of Mesopotamia. They act as the financial engine for the entire network.

The Collins Family: Deliberately kept in the shadows, the Collins bloodline is considered to possess more pure occult power than the Rothschilds or Rockefellers. They are the generational witchcraft and Satanic backbone of the hierarchy, presiding over high-level rituals (such as the “Feast of the Beast”) and coordinating the spiritual/magical agenda of the New World Order.

II. THE 13TH BLOODLINE: THE MEROVINGIAN & REX DEUS NEXUS

The 13th family is the most complex, encompassing the royal houses of Europe. They operate under the esoteric doctrine of the “Holy Grail” (Sangraal), claiming to carry the blood of Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene. However, this is a multi-layered deception.

The true roots of this bloodline trace back to Philip of Macedon, Alexander the Great, the Ptolemaic dynasty of Egypt (including Cleopatra), and the Roman Piso family. This lineage absorbed the remnants of the Babylonian and Egyptian mystery schools.

A deeply related faction within this nexus is the Rex Deus group. These interlinked families claim direct descent from the 24 High Priests of the Herodian Temple in Jerusalem, or the Davidic and Hasmonean royal families. They pass their secret genealogies down under terrifying blood oaths, having preserved the ancient knowledge of sacred geometry and initiation rites that were later utilized by the Knights Templar.

The Desposyni

The Desposyni represent a critical nexus point in the early architecture of what became the monolithic Christian power structure, embodying the raw, provocative claim of inherited, lineal authority. Under the Codex Umbra lens, they are the specter of a shattered dynasty, the true bloodline supplanted by ecclesiastical fiat.

The term Desposyni (from Greek δεσπόσυνοι) translates directly as “of or belonging to the Master or the Lord” or “Belonging To The Lord,” a designation reserved uniquely for the blood relatives of Jesus Christ.

The Lineal Claim and the Erased Archive

The power of the Desposyni lay in their ancestral provenance: they were explicitly identified as descendants of King David. This lineal legitimacy served as the foundation for the leadership of the ancient Jewish Christian church, which, for over a century, was consistently governed by a desposynos.

Their lineage was traced through highly specific, multi-branched claims:

Descent through Jesus’s maternal grandparents, Joachim and Anna. Descent from related cousins, including Elizabeth and Zachary, and Cleophas and his wife (both first cousins of Mary). The understanding that while Joseph (Mary’s husband) had numerous descendants, only those directly in the bloodline through Jesus’s mother qualified for the title.

The integrity of this dynastic claim was preserved despite overt attempts at its destruction. Sextus Julius Africanus recorded that Herod, “goaded with the consciousness of his own ignoble extraction,” maliciously burned all public genealogical records because the Davidic lineage contributed nothing to his advantage. The Desposyni, emerging from villages like Nazara and Cochaba, reconstructed their history from private documentation and memory, asserting the truth of their lineage even when legal proof was annihilated.

III. THE SATURNALIAN BROTHERHOOD & THE BLACK NOBILITY

Operating in tandem with the 13 Illuminati families is the “Black Nobility” of Europe, primarily centered in Italy. These are the true “Gray Masters” who control the Vatican, the Jesuit Order (the “Black Pope”), and the Mafia.

You will want to begin by watching this interview between Leuren Moret & Professor Hamamoto discussing the Persian / Zoroastrian origins of the Italian Papal Bloodlines.

The 13 Zoroastrian/Saturnalian Bloodlines of Italy include the Houses of:

Borja, Breakspeare, Somaglia, Orsini, Conti, Chigi, Colonna, Farnese, Medici, Gaetani, Pamphili, Este, and Aldobrandini.

These families are interconnected with the broader European Black Nobility, which includes the Houses of Hapsburg, Hanover, Orange, and crucially, the House of Guelph (Britain), which is considered the most important of the Black Nobility lines. They control the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, and the Bilderbergers.

The Most In Depth Presentation of the Zoroastrian Lines by James Carner

IV. THE HIDDEN PROXIES: PAYSEUR AND SINCLAIR

To obscure their ultimate control, the highest echelons use proxy families and hidden branches:

(These bloodlines could use some more research, perhaps in the future)

The Payseur Family: Descendants of the Merovingian King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, Daniel Payseur was spirited away to America, where his bloodline became the secret force behind the Morgan, Carnegie, and Vanderbilt empires. The Payseurs are part of the 13th Holy Bloodline and remain one of the most secretive and powerful families in North America, hiring families like the Springs (a hidden Rothschild branch) to run their vast corporate monopolies.

The Sinclair (St. Clair) Family: A crucial Scottish lineage that forms the bridge between the Knights Templar, the creation of Scottish Rite Freemasonry, and the Priory of Sion. The Sinclairs guarded the occult secrets and relics of the Templars after their suppression and facilitated covert voyages to the New World a century before Columbus.

V. THE ALLIED AND SUBSERVIENT HOUSES

Interlocked with the primary 13 are heavily influential allied families who execute specific operational mandates for the control grid:

The Disney Family: Tasked with mass psychological warfare, mind control, and the subversion of culture. The Disney bloodline interfaces directly with the CIA, trauma-based MK-Ultra programming, and the production of occult/subliminal media.

The Krupp Family: The brutal industrial and military arm of the Illuminati in Germany. The Krupps were instrumental in financing Hitler, secretly rearming Germany, and exploiting concentration camp slave labor, remaining virtually untouched by international law due to their elite status.

The McDonald Bloodline: Tracing their roots to Scottish Druids and protectors of the fleeing Knights Templar. Today, members of this family are deeply embedded in military intelligence, aerospace, banking, and the Bohemian Grove, facilitating black-budget operations and arms smuggling.

The Reynolds Family: Allied with the Dukes and Cullmans, the Reynolds bloodline controls vast portions of the aluminum and tobacco industries, and has deep historical ties to the elite’s international drug/opium trade.

CONCLUSION EXCRETION: The global power structure is a closed-loop genetic cartel. Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Popes are not elected; they are selected based on their royal and occult pedigree. From the Venetians to the Vatican, from the City of London to Washington D.C., these families operate as a single, multi-headed hydra, utilizing war, debt-finance alchemy, and trauma-based mind control to maintain an iron grip on the human species.

