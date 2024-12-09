Ashtar Command is a well-known New Age Psyop, spawned from the need to develop a counterpart to the predominantly AuthLeft Politburo format of Scientology. Scientology doesn't typically appeal to the Utopian LibLeft, who may view a lack of money or perversions as a barrier to entry in more prestigious cults, and whom secretly pine for the myth of Rapture, Utopia's less idealistic and lazier sister.

Utopian phantasms extend from several key layers in the human chakra grid, and with each perforation of the human's natural auric field integrity, the propensity to being swept away increases. Clairovoyants have documented visible blockages, holes, shadows, and other such sigils and karmic encumbrances floating about the bodies of humans in genpop for thousands of years. Most can't see Aura Leaks and Entanglements, and most would be disturbed if they did, so they don't. Utopia is a lovely feather pillow, smothering.

First, a weakly-connected or easily disrupted Crown Chakra is required - if the voice of God is too audible in one's mind, deceit of this sort just seems silly - thus the average True Believer is given to some basket of psychological traits. These traits, in literature, are termed Transpersonal [think Mediums, Soothsayers, Doomsayers, Low-Aptitude Schizoids, Pervs who live a double life, and the vexed of Spirit]. If you are in your sorts usually, but tend to have episodic breaks, Utopia might still be for you.

Second, an unshielded mind is required, whether it be from fascination, naivete, or deliberate subversion-of-will via conditioning, or any combination thereof. Whether or not the target believer has internal monologue, dialog, imagery, or not, there is a lack of propriety or inability to sense the etiology of a thoughtstream they encounter in mind. Third-Eye Blindness is a real clinical issue with very little empirical research surrounding it, the surface level being the Fluoride they put in your DMT. Put the chalet down, kid.

Third, they need a unified message. If you don't throat your own chakra, somebody else will. Utopia is coming. Ashtray Command will save you/we/us/it/them. The Brothers Of Light are warping in now with freshly dry-cleaned Mork from Ork outfits. They already have yours fitted. They're going to pick us up at exactly 11:11.11111111pm on the evening of the final Horseshoe Carb Blood Moon Cycle which has been depicted in ancient Microsoft Paint jpegs since at least 2003. It's coming. Repeat after me. It's coming.

Fourth, they need a timid heart. It needs to see the misery in this world as a reason to run from their own sickness and inadequacy, a reason not to do the capital W Work. The heart must transmogrify this fear into a sort of Born-Again hotwiring of the consciousness to wield it both as a life raft and as a cudgel. Technically it's always a cudgel, but they like how lightweight it feels in hand, a platform for psychological abuse and deception is fairly inane at its ontological base, so it's not hard to grip onto.

Fifth, they need a faltering sense of motivation. One of the biggest draws of Utopiae are they tell a story that relieves you of your duty. This allows the Commandees to comfortably log keystrokes and blather on streams and in backwater internet forums with little to no fatigue, as it requires only blind enthusiasm and a dopamine rush. Any real discussion of the origins of and solutions to problems immediately invokes the escape pods and they fly back to the Mothership of the Utopian "Message". It'll all be okay if I just believe. My Uber will arrive before theirs, Ashtar Willing.

Sixth, they must have an easily displaced Libido. This is one of the more interesting traits in the Aura Profile of Utopian Cult Devotees, as it can go in multiple directions. The self-branded Modern Ascetic Utopianist will, in between Sun Salutations, tell you that he believes humanity is either stunted or ascending rapidly. You'll hear in that same ascetic's overly deliberate breathwork that he's actually worried that neither is true and he's stuck here being a dork in front of you.

The other direction that the Sixth can take is much more dark. As historically exposed with the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers' Association [SFWA], there are those who run this entire game cloak and dagger. The fantasy is told entirely out of a Manipulator's cynical need to control others and to enthrall them to false pretenses so they can foist a different moral framework on them.

"Stick up for me in the threads."

"Send me your money, donate today, it's your last chance to get the Nikes and the Kool-Aid."

"Yes, give me your children unsupervised."

Seventh, at the Root Chakra, the analysis is simple enough, so simple in fact that you could consult the few useful passages of Freud's Developmental Psychology. Almost all True Believers in Utopian Cultism suffer from deep unprocessed trauma, an unchecked brat streak from childhood that turned into psychopathy, or they're disconnected from their natural roots entirely [A Fed, that is].

THE MOTHER SPACE SHIP OF THE GRAND COSMIC SQUADR - are you still there?

The "Mothership" Itself, attached herewith, is just an embarrassment to Flagships in Concept Art. This is a core document, mind you. It looks like an unfinished diagram from a 6th Grade Science Project.

Further, given the foregoing analysis, I can most definitely say that their Auric Shields are already down from the first volley hereinabove, so I'll proceed to the "Commander", this Ashtar Sheran feller.

Ashtar is a slinger of psychic palliative care. The average pusher of Sheran's agenda is on their last legs mentally and huffing a breathing mixture of almost 100% Copium Dioxide. As with all palliative care measures, the aim is no longer to cure illness, but to provide comfort to the dying. Copium is frequently indicated for all the myriad symptoms I listed above. You don't have to ask your doctor. Ashtar said so.

He supposedly commands this huge 43 Kilometer long object that looks like a Suppository. I'll give credit where due, they at least rendered that object in a 3D program, but when you advertise a 5D program and this is your deliverable, it raises eyebrows. Its occupants are depicted clearly as a series of diversely hybridized beings, with, for some reason, the most childlike of them being the most alien. Ashtar's a fake Nord, and prefers the company of Test Tube Babies. The blonde is probably still bleached, some things never change.

Given information offered by other Channelers who display signs of working memory beyond the typical, there are indeed Human Hybridization Programs. No, I'm not talking about miscegeny, that's child's play. The level of systemic racism extant in aliens would make Race Baiters blush and hit the books looking to up their grift.

There are claims, such as those of Bashar, that the programs are consensual, but if the auras of these followers are compromised, they're nonconsenting guinea pigs scarcely fit to execute their Last Will And Testament, lest they give it all away to the cult.

Again, we already proved that the Auric Shields are disabled, and the Electromagnetic Shields are of little consequence to conducting further Remote Viewing of their operations. I see basements, computers, porn, secret meetings, money gathering schemes, and blackmail networks at the deepest level. Any "Alien" influence is strictly from the more etheric aspects of the involved individuals' spiritual disintegrity. I also see Inner Demons perhaps in contact with Outer Demons, but mostly Inner Demons and personality Complexes. This is not the work of otherworldly forces in any capacity that would surprise or impress real psychonauts.

Zooming out you quickly arrive at the dupes who are unaware of this hidden layer operating just beneath their attempt at fantasy. They would be disappointed or horrified, but not before denying it, and not until after it hurts them directly. By then, some cannot escape what they've done to their life, credibility notwithstanding. Typical cult. Two tier society. The poor underlings do the lifting and get fattened for slaughter. The story never differs.

Having penetrated all the external countermeasures, we're now free to review the interior of the vessel. The detachable bridge is lifted straight out of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Gene Roddenberry would be embarrassed at this diagram.

We're looking at a capital ship and we've barely got a shape that differs from Spock's Makeshift Coffin, a repurposed Photon Torpedo. See you, Space Cowboy.

12 Decks are clearly numbered in this diagram, one for each of the 12 Steps they appropriate from the classical 12-Step Program for Alcoholics, another form of Cult that preaches personal powerlessness. "Let go and let Ashtar!"

With a vessel height of roughly 8km, they've apprortioned a full Klick of bulkhead for the upper- and lowermost decks. With Ashtar's Command Bridge placed at the very topmost area of the stern of the vessel, it has the all Feng Shui of a Tramp Freighter.

Numerous "Sub-levels" are partially labeled throughout the strata of the various decks, these are mostly loyalty and social filters preventing partial believers from ever staffing a level of the Psyop that they aren't ready to see. Only the most perverse and deluded get to Deck 12, and remember, it's always ready to detach and Evacuate without the rest of the ship. Who would dare ditch the Arcology Detainment and all the Earth Blackmail Holotapes just because the going gets tough?

Decks 9-11 are essentially all under the heading of Propaganda, Conditioning, or Re-education, thus you could lump these in as Psychic Buckbreaking Facilities and dispense with the filtration diagram. It is claimed at the end of the passage beneath the diagram that "Heavenly Angels..." [Sorry, what other kinds are you aware of?] "...prepare in virtual reality for their missions prior to their birth in less-developed worlds."

Let's pause right there - they claim to hold the unborn hostage and force virtual content down their soulgullets to condition them into the perfect operative, even before birth? Yes, there are ads. 400 Years of Ads.

Deck 8 is reserved for Evacuation areas but seems not to have any Hangar access like Deck 1, which also apparently detaches and is laid out more like a Carrier than Deck 12's Command Bridge. So, Deck 8 is probably where they send all the Patsies to die before detaching the Bridge and Carrier Group, shitting out the other, smaller Suppository-shaped craft at the bottom.

Deck 7 is where they keep all those MedBeds that QAnon folks will swear up and down would obviate their need to stop eating Margarine and drinking Diet Coke. Trust us when we say that they will never hand over the MedBeds - the copay is astronomical, and you're not getting on their Group Policy with THAT Low Vibration attitude.

Deck 6 has been depicted fairly often in SciFi works, with the Telewalls and the like. The nice thing is that with the resolutions they can push, you really can't tell from the Observation Deck that nothing they're playing back is real. That's the beauty of Ashtard Command, you only have to believe in the Telewalls, as long as your Free Trial is active. The whole aft section of Deck 6 is dedicated to storage of Blackmail content they hold on the rest of the SFWA writers, as well as certain Celebrities with direct and indirect ties to the Military Industrial Complex.

Deck 5 is labeled Residential, but then again, so are Refugee and Prison Camps. Not pictured at the provided zoom level are the numerous trap doors that drop you a full 600 meters into the supposedly untamed wilds of Deck 4. If you don't die from the boredom, you'll die from the over 1800-foot fall.

You may survive a splashdown in the Aft section of Deck 4, which is dotted with artificial lakes, but you won't survive the endless catalog of hungry Devonian sea life, habituated to being thrown lab-grown chum in between abduction runs.

Notice how they distinctly reserve Deck 3 for "Animals And Flora from Various Worlds", this is suspicious for several reasons. Permaculture game not up to snuff, can't let the animals roam in the preserves on Deck 4. Also, the implied Deep catalog of what could be termed "Invasive Species", Geigeresque and Lovecraftian Horrors interspersed with civilians thrown in the tank and awaiting implant procedures. They might have some Tribbles (under hyperbaric containment to slow their reproduction). Deck 3 sounds more like detainment the way they pitch it. I'd view it as such. You're still stuck in a glass box and will never see the Sun again.

Deck 2, reserved for Narrative Maintenance, is the lowermost in the main body of the vessel, and houses innumerable archived tomes full of trash 3rd-shift amateur shitposting by the credulous True Believers, dating all the way back to the 1960's. The record is so bloviated that they dedicated over 75% of the 252 Cubic Kilometers just to thread archives and crossreferences. None of these prove their point, but fatiguing the reader into acceptance of their claims has always been the primary aim. The fore section of Narrative Maintenance is staffed by Bots and Jannies, most of whom are human. The Jannies do it for free, mind you. No different than the bots metanomically.

It is notable that after a million years of operation, the vessel has never been retrofitted with Teleporters in the Elevator shafts. This is dated rhetoric. The claim that the vessel exists in multiple dimensions is ludicrous - all real objects exist in all dimensions - but they have to be real objects, which excludes Ashtar Command's heavily tax-depreciated Intellectual Property. The only asset to which they may lay claim are the paid operatives. Useful idiots are actually charitable donators to their funding base, so that's on a whole other form.

Another telling claim is that they seem to run 8 Hour shifts despite being massively more evolved than Humans. Are they also required to keep a Worker's Comp poster in the Breakroom? Deck 11, if you're delusional enough to pass the Purity Tests.

As is typical with any self-styled "High Council of Cosmic Confederation of Planets of This Galaxy" Member, of which there are "2 + 3 Millions of Civilizations of Forces of Light", they pull the classic parliamentarian subterfuge. By Parliamentary Subterfuge, I mean: don't explain their policies but rather incorporate them by reference, saying to refer to Messages 429-434, 1369-1371, and a few in the 1400-block.

If you can't ELI5, then I won't CE5. I ain't signin' nothing.