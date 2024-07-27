Urban Odyssey

📖🔊Audio Books & Series

✨The Secret Teachings of All Ages

By Manly P. Hall - Audiobook Read By @EsotericAudioBooks

The Shadowgate Series

By Millennial Millie (@Millie__Weaver)

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕘𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

Shadowgate 1.0 Documentary

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
June 18, 2024
Shadowgate 1.0 Documentary

Shadowgate Documentary by Millie Weaver

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕘𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

Shadowgate 2.0 - The Fake New Industrial Complex

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
June 19, 2024
Shadowgate 2.0 - The Fake New Industrial Complex

Support Millennial Millie Here

𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙋. 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 | 𝗣𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀

Episode #1 | Basic Philosophy of Numeration

Episode #1 | Basic Philosophy of Numeration

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
June 30, 2024
Episode #2 | The Tetractys & Motion of Numbers

Episode #2 | The Tetractys & Motion of Numbers

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
July 2, 2024
𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙋. 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 | 𝗣𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀

Episode #3 | The 47th Proposition

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
July 4, 2024
Episode #3 | The 47th Proposition

⭐Paid Subscriber Content🔒

😵‍💫Hypnosis Series

😵‍💫Hყρɳσʂιʂ (Paid Subs)

Beginners Guide to Neuro-Linguistic Programming

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
July 14, 2024
Beginners Guide to Neuro-Linguistic Programming

Introduction NLP is short for Neuro-Linguistic Programming and is the most contemporary publicly available system of Mind Control. NLP came about from therapists that were able to accomplish their therapeutic goals in a very short periods of time. Not only has NLP proved to be an effective therapeutic tool, it is also a very powerful covert tool of persuasion and influence. If a therapist can subtly persuade a client to accept a new solution to their problem then the same techniques can be used to sell a product or even instill a new list of beliefs.

Mind Control Tricks With Others

Mind Control Tricks With Others

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
July 15, 2024
The Hypnosis Process

The Hypnosis Process

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
July 18, 2024
Dormer Masonic Study Circle

𝗗𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲

The Pythagorean Tradition of Masonry

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
June 26, 2024
The Pythagorean Tradition of Masonry

From the DORMER MASONIC STUDY GUIDE #1

𝗗𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲

The Mystical Quest in Freemasonry

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
July 6, 2024
The Mystical Quest in Freemasonry

The Mystical Quest in Freemasonry

