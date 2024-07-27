📖🔊Audio Books & Series

Introduction NLP is short for Neuro-Linguistic Programming and is the most contemporary publicly available system of Mind Control. NLP came about from therapists that were able to accomplish their therapeutic goals in a very short periods of time. Not only has NLP proved to be an effective therapeutic tool, it is also a very powerful covert tool of persuasion and influence. If a therapist can subtly persuade a client to accept a new solution to their problem then the same techniques can be used to sell a product or even instill a new list of beliefs.