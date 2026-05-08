🎰Betting on Babylon🎲 CNN & Kalshi Partnership - How Politics Became a Casino ft. James Carner

In this deep-dive episode of Cause Before Symptom, host James Carner and guest Urban Odyssey explore the disturbing “casinoization” of American politics. We break down the recent bombshell partnership between CNN and the prediction market platform Kalshi, which integrates real-time betting odds directly into news coverage (with more deals like this surely to follow in the future, see the links included further on in this post).

What we cover tonight:

The Kalshi & CNN Deal: Why a major news organization is now incentivizing gambling on world events, war outcomes, and political legislation.

Gambling Psychology: How casinos in Las Vegas perfected the “hacking” of human behavior now being applied to our news cycles.

The Biblical Perspective: What Scripture says about sudden gain, stewardship, and the love of money in a culture of decadence.

Advanced Tech Control: A look into Web3, telemetry, and how AI-driven predictive modeling turns citizens into mere spectators.

Don’t let the culture train you to react emotionally to every outrage cycle. It’s time to step back, examine first principles, and ask: Are we builders of civilization or consumers of political entertainment?

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“When Politics Becomes a Market, Something Dangerous Happens” ( Christian Watson )

This video articulates a lot of the issues with these types of partnerships going forward. This video gave me the idea to do a show on this topic, it’s worth watching for the brilliant way the speaker articulates how money is a vehicle for a person’s morals to manifest.

CNN Implements Betting Odds (Dec. 2025)

Prediction markets platform Kalshi has secured a major media breakthrough after signing a partnership with CNN, making the company the network’s official prediction markets partner while closing a $1 billion funding round at an $11 billion valuation. Key Takeaways: Kalshi became CNN’s official prediction markets partner after raising $1B at an $11B valuation. CNN will display Kalshi’s real-time probabilities in broadcasts, including a live on-screen ticker. The funding round, led by Paradigm, signals strong investor confidence in prediction markets as a mainstream data source.

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⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

Rumble Channel

James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Direct PDF Download Links:

Breath War - James Carner’s "Breath War" presents an esoteric, legalistic interpretation of spiritual warfare, positing that the divine breath granted to humanity in Genesis serves as a legal authorization for dominion over the physical realm. Crown of Blood - James Carner’s Crown of Blood presents a complex, esoteric narrative that characterizes human history as a perpetual struggle over the theft of divine breath, which the author identifies as the essential spiritual life-force and "authorship" granted by God. The Ritual Machine - James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the "compiler" of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the "Beast" seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology. The Stone that Speaks - James Carner’s The Stone That Speaks presents a provocative alternative history and eschatology centered on the divine registry of breath and bone, asserting that spiritual authority is anchored in physical witnesses rather than religious institutions. The Crown of Cain - In The Crown of Cain, James Carner explores a structural rupture in the history of power, moving beyond a simple moral lesson about jealousy to identify a prototypical pattern of authority.

James Playlist(s) & Series

Here are links to James Carner’s series playlists on Rumble:

Breath Wars Book Series Videos + Narrations: https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl Ethiopian Tewahedo vs. King James Series: https://rumble.com/playlists/UyKZywnJjA8?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl Black Nobility Bloodlines Series: https://rumble.com/playlists/L_hDckLnEdI?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

Urban & James Previous Episode(s)

See My Other Articles on this Topic

Notes & Docs Links

Web3 & Gamification of Everything: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/gamification.html The Network State: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/network-state.html The ISO-20022 Standard: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/iso20022.html https://iso20022.officialurban.com/ Platform NRx: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/platform-nrx.html Network Centric Warfare: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/network-centric-warfare.html Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/dao.html Brain-Computer-Interfaces (BCI): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/bci.html

Select Sources (See Links Above for More)

Official Report (UN) The Future of Digital Government: Trends, Insights and Conclusions (UN DESA, 2022) - Emphasizes digital ID as essential for agile, data-driven governments to enhance accountability and service delivery, potentially integrating with global health and financial systems. PDF Link

Academic Article Digital Transformation: Exploring Big Data Governance in Public Administration (PMC, 2022) - Argues for unified digital ecosystems centered on ID systems to transition from e-government to full digital states, addressing post-COVID challenges but raising data privacy risks. Link

Expert Survey (Elon University) Improving Digital Public Forums’ Role in Democracy (Elon University, 2021) - Warns that digital IDs could enable “surveillance capitalism” and algorithmic control, with experts predicting regulations to balance ethics and innovation. Link

WEF Report Using Digital Technology for a Green and Just Recovery in Cities (WEF, 2022) - Positions digital IDs as core to stakeholder-engaged, vision-driven urban digital transformation for sustainability and equity. PDF Link

Critical Analysis (X Post) Malcolm Roberts (@MRobertsQLD) on Digital ID as Surveillance (Dec 2025) - Frames digital ID as a tool for tracking health, travel, and finances, urging repeal to preserve liberty. Post Link

BIS Report Next-Generation Monetary and Financial System Takes Shape (BIS, Jun 2025) - Proposes a tokenized unified ledger with central bank reserves, deposits, and bonds as the foundation for a sound, interoperable global system. Link

IMF Framework IMF Unveils Framework for Central Bank Digital Currencies (Banking Exchange, Nov 2025) - Recommends central bank-operated unified ledgers for reserves and tokenized assets, streamlining operations but highlighting governance risks. Link

BIS Economic Report The Next-Generation Monetary and Financial System (BIS, Jun 2025) - Details how unified ledgers enable tokenization’s benefits like atomic settlement, potentially transforming cross-border payments. Link

Critical Analysis Unified Ledgers Face Philosophical and Political Challenges (OMFIF, Sep 2024) - Notes political hurdles for wholesale CBDCs on unified ledgers, as decisions may require legislative approval beyond central banks. Link

Industry Perspective (X Post)Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) on No One Wants CBDC (Nov 2025) - Links unified ledgers to surveillance, rejecting them as part of a new world order with digital IDs. Post Link

Scenario Analysis Tokenization of Nature: A New Asset Class (Prism, Oct 2025) - Tokenizing ecosystems (e.g., carbon credits) could mobilize investments for environmental solutions, addressing debt via natural capital valuation. Link

Deloitte Prediction Tokenized Real Estate (Deloitte, Apr 2025) - Forecasts $4T in tokenized real estate by 2035, enabling fractional ownership to boost liquidity and economic activity amid debt pressures. Link

IMF Article Back to Basics: Tokens Are Finance’s Newest and Oldest Innovation (IMF, Sep 2025) - Tokenization eases debt buildup by using tokens as collateral, but warns of systemic risks in over-leveraged markets. Link

WEF Report Asset Tokenization in Financial Markets (WEF, May 2025) - Views tokenization as unlocking value exchange, potentially stabilizing debt through programmable, interoperable assets. PDF Link

VC Perspective (X Post) BB Creation (@BoluwatifeBlos1) on @Ateg_Capital (Dec 2025) - Tokenization challenges debt-driven ownership, creating new asset classes for sustainable value. Post Link

Thank you J., Judith R, Miles Stotts, Theo, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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