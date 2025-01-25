In 1803, Thomas Jefferson opined that the courts granting themselves the power of Judicial Review could lead to despotism in America. I posit that this has finally occurred through the redefining of the word, “pardon” by our most Supreme Court using the unconstitutional self-granted power of Judicial Review ro change the Constitution.

Mere hours before a new president was to be sworn in, Joe Biden pardoned criminal elements within his own administration. In the last moments before the inauguration of the new president, he then pardoned several family members for crimes they also have been involved in (I state they are criminal matter-of-factly because, by law, the acceptance of a pardon acknowledges an admission of guilt; see United States v. Burdick, c. 1915).

A month earlier, in December, Biden had also pardoned his son, Hunter, for any crimes he may have committed against the United States. All of their pardons are absolute and account for any vague crime that dates back to January 1, 2014, as no coincidence of their own. Some of the pardons are already questionable for being released early in the day - and yet, giving future pardon through the end of the day they were signed, or a future pardon for any criminal activity that may have happened on January 20, 2025.

President Biden and the collective media called these “Preemptive Pardons.” This is interesting, as there is no existence of such a legal term in the entire history of American jurisprudence. It is not even in Black’s Law Dictionary, 12th Edition, which was just released in 2024. The term is unprecedented, meaning it has never been defined in a court ruling or in legislation before. It has never been defined by our government, it is not in our founding documents, and it was not discussed in either the Federalist or Anti-Federalist Papers.

“Preemptive Pardon” is a new term, created by the courts practicing modern Judicial Activism throughout the years, that tries to encompass what courts state a pardon is while never defining it as preemptive. However, if the validity of these preemptive pardons is fought in court, Biden will argue for this new term to be defined by those same courts that have been incrementally redefining it, creating a circular power structure with no oversight. The courts have implied this power exists for the Executive under Pardon Powers in previous rulings, notably Ex parte Garland (1866) and United States v. Wilson (1833), where the court claimed a pardon can occur at any time throughout the judicial process. (Burdick, mentioned above, also had counsel come before the court with a preemptive pardon question, but the court refused to discuss its legitimacy; thus, it was never formally defined. Now, amazingly- after choosing the cases they will hear and then subsequently using those cases to interpret new powers of government- they will have bestowed upon themselves the ability to define it in a case that may, shockingly, come before them. It’s remarkably circular reasoning, but I digress.)

Oftentimes, the court finds it a burden unto itself to have the power to redefine and reinterpret words and their meanings in our Constitution and laws. It feels fully responsible for doing so, and thus quickly granted themselves this power unilaterally in their own court decision, Marbury v. Madison (c. 1803). The other branches of government, the states, and the people were not involved in this amendment that reenvisions the Constitution, which effectively granted the courts unchecked power to revise our founding documents whenever they please under the pretense of staying cool and hip with modern times.

In attempting to claim this power, the courts have claimed that the Constitution had “broad language” with “unknown meaning” that has “legal holes and gaps” just a mere 17 years after it was written. This makes absolutely zero sense because words can not exist without first being defined, and, therefore, could not have existed with unknown meaning. We call words with unknown meaning or definition “gibberish”, and we certainly don’t expect a country’s founding documents to consist of gibberish.

As a matter of fact, every word used in the Constitution had a known meaning, otherwise various bodies from special conventions of the various states could not have known how to even read the document or know what they were signing. This would - by the very nature of the agreement - make it unconscionable as the signatories did not have the intelligence to capably sign the document or know how it worked. This is not how contract law works.

Indeed, the Constitution had real and verifiable meaning, and those words and meanings were formally collected into an alphabetized document in 1881, published and called “Black’s Law Dictionary, First Edition.” Black’s Law Dictionary is historical evidence of definitions of legal terminology and the sometimes rapid evolution of a word’s meaning through court revision or legislative acts - the former being an illegal form of legislation from the bench, and the latter being the legitimate and expressed power solely of the legislature.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court granted this power to themselves and now say they cannot overturn it due to it being an established tradition, whatever that means. A “tradition” does not follow from the rule of law or supersede it, or principles of limited government, or the Constitution. Could you imagine the Constitution getting ratified if it stated something to the effect of, “Any branch of government may break the law for an undetermined amount of time and this can no longer be overturned once they decide amongst themselves that it is tradition”?

I imagine the delegates would have scoffed at the absurdity. Or the rule of law followed that it was okay to arrest political dissidents because it was tradition?

“Tradition” then meant the courts could subsequently rewrite the Constitution by changing the definition of words as the sole arbiter of the agreement amongst the states. The courts are not signatories (they are created by it), and nowhere in the document does it prescribe a method for arbitration that allows the arbiters to make changes to the document outside of the formal amendment process. The courts were only granted the power to determine whether a law was Constitutional or not, based on the fixed words in the legal documents that were ratified - in other words laws that were defined by the legislatures and passed by those various bodies. They were not granted the power to redefine the Constitution - nor any other law - only to determine if it is Constitutional the way it was written by the legislatures, who have sole legislative authority and ability to define legal words used in such laws. Otherwise a law without a defined word is overly broad and must be struck down, according to the principles of the rule of law.

The courts subsequently invented the notion that the Constitution was “living” for the purpose of redefining it for modern times, explaining how it was a “living document” because it can be amended and thus can also be redefined as a document by them and only them (are you seeing a pattern here?). Our modern times have clearly placed us into a form of despotism, and this is probably not a good thing considering this is a far departure from the clear statements made in our Declaration of Independence.

Because of the courts rapid revision of the definition of pardon- changing it and expanding it over the years- the Biden administration is now trying to tell the American People that the modern definition of pardon includes the ability to pardon anyone at anytime, whether before investigation or after conviction, for anything vague and undefined, and for extended periods of time. This happened due to several court rulings, but mostly Ex parte Garland, which stated a President could give a pardon at any time after a person has committed a criminal act, redefining “commit(ted)” from “the state proving a crime has happened through a conviction and has merited (earned) punishment as prescribed by law,” to the common use, “to carry out”. Black’s Law First Edition defines “commit” as: “To send a person to prison by virtue of a lawful authority for any crime or contempt.” The word “commit”, for most of history, required an execution of the law by those who are entrusted to do so, and was not simply a vague action at some point in the past.

The requirement to be convicted suddenly became convoluted in the 10th edition of Black’s Law Dictionary, which defines “Pardon” as:

“The act or an instance of officially nullifying punishment or other legal consequence of a crime.

The word ‘Pardon’ comes from French law and derives from late Latin perdonare, or to ‘grant freely’.”

The dictionary goes on to quote the Encyclopedia of Crime and Justice 59, 59th edition, written in 1983 about how a pardon is an act of grace by an executive for punishment “merited”. Further, the dictionary has 6 sub terminology under the word, including “Absolute Pardon”, “Conditional Pardon”, “Faultless Pardon”, “General Pardon (see Amnesty)”, “Partial Pardon”, and “Unconditional Pardon.” There is a second definition concerning Ecclesiastes law definition of a person being absolved through a divinely ordained justice and sacrament of penance, or a religious pardon.

By contrast, Black’s Law Dictionary, First Edition, has a singular definition of “Pardon”:

“An Act of Grace, proceeding from the power intrusted with the execution of the laws, which exempts the individual on whom it is bestowed from the punishment the law inflicts for a crime he has committed.”

The definition has further explanation included, and continues,

“‘Pardon’ is to be distinguished from ‘Amnesty’. The former applies only to the individual, releases him from the punishment fixed by law for his specific offense, but does not affect the criminality of the same or similar acts when performed by other persons or repeated by the same person. The latter term denotes an act of grace, extended by the government to all persons who may come within its terms, and which obliterates the criminality of past acts done, and declares they shall not be treated as punishable.”

Some of the previous legal definitions from Black’s Law editions 2-9 of “Pardon” explicitly state a person had to be convicted of a specific crime as well, meaning the idea of a pardon including more than just punishment - and instead also provides pardon for “any legal consequence”- is inconsistent with the original meaning, and the law, for most of our history. Being charged, having evidence presented in court, and being convicted of a crime is not a punishment, and is considered part of the legal process; therefore, this process falls into the new category of “legal consequence” under a pardon. This is a rapid evolution of the meaning of the word pardon, done through the court’s revision of the word, and thus, amends the Constitution outside of the formal amendment process as “amendment” is defined by law. This brings into serious question the legitimacy of these acts and has the potential to void the Constitution for being an illusory document to which the signatories could never fully grasp or hold onto due to constantly changing it arbitrarily through a “de facto” amendment process that does not legally exist.

To the end of trying to figure out where a preemptive pardon could possibly come from, the only definition that has any pretense of indicating a preemptive pardon could exist in our history is the “Absolute Pardon”, defined in Black’s Law’s 10th Edition as follows: “A pardon that releases the wrongdoer from punishment and restores the offender’s civil rights without qualification.” As you can see, an absolute pardon does not release an offender from, “other legal consequences of a crime,” and thus will have to be redefined, yet again, by the courts to include such conditions.

Many advocates of preemptive pardons state that it is legal because Ford and H.W. Bush did this during their presidencies, but this is not how the law works. In order to challenge an illegal action, the state must bring charges for legally defined criminality that defines a punishment within that law for that criminality (the state defines what is illegal) - or a person can bring a civil redress suit for harm that has been inflicted upon them from another’s illegal actions, such as slander. Nobody challenged these pardons in the courts, perhaps because they did not have standing. No government brought criminal charges because the pardons were meant to “heal the nation.” A preemptive pardon has never been challenged and because of this has never been defined according to the law. Flippant comments by the Supreme Court are what this argument relies on, not definitive Rule of Law.

I think it may, however, be possible to question the validity of a preemptive pardon if it is ever presented to the courts by the pardoned if criminal charges are brought against the actors in the Biden’s family or staff who received what amounted to “temporary immunity” for criminal actions. A pardon is considered a private document by the courts, to which the receiver must present it to the courts that are charging or convicting the person of a specific crime. It is the individual's property and must be formally submitted to the court for the pardon to take effect in preventing the pardoned from being punished. It is at this point, only, that a pardon can be contested, whether that is for its conditions, it's acceptance, or it's legality.

Regardless, if the Constitution can be redefined outside of what was originally agreed upon by the ratifiers, this means that the Constitution no longer holds mutual interest for all parties, as all parties have to agree on these changes and none of them have. This makes the contract illusory and void. A problem could be brought before the court based on the law, and be completely redefined during the court case, which also brings into question equal treatment under the law and the basic principles those practicing law have stated they work under. This assertion is based in contract law, where a contract becomes illusory because there is no “meeting of the minds” on what is meant by the terms that are being agreed upon.

The Constitution also promises limitations and limited powers of a federal government while simultaneously and purposefully having “legal holes and gaps” that the signatories could not have known about or understood the consequences of allowing (such as a future Judiciary redefining the Constitution so that an Executive can pardon criminal elements in his own administration, as we have seen from the Biden Administration).

Many people erroneously believe the Constitution is not a contract or believe it is a theoretical “social contract”; however, it functions as any contract would amongst people. I can delegate to another person my agency (this is known as a principal/agent relationship) who could then enter into a contract on my behalf. Those powers were placed with the the Executive Branch of the government when the Constitution was ratified. This is what the delegates were granted the power to do when Special Conventions were called to ratify the Constitution while still under the Articles of Confederation. Further, I can write an amendment process, a nullifying clause, a severance clause, and terms and definitions into any contract I create, or that I am a party to, before it is signed by all parties involved. I can include a mediation and/or arbitration process (such is the role of the courts, with limited express powers) and divest my authority into several parts of an organization, such as a living trust that has both a beneficiary and a trustee who acts on my behalf to administer the trust. I can provide an avenue for arbitration that works to resolve issues outside of the court, or the government equivalent to the legislature and their elections.

The Constitution is, factually, a legal document that creates a legal system of governance amongst sovereign people that make up the populations of the states that held an election and voted delegates to ratify (or not) the Constitution. It is a contractual obligation that states our Federal government will be granted only limited powers derived from the People’s Sovereignty. The People’s Sovereignty is still absolute, and the very concept of a government with “Limited Powers” directly means that the People retain their Sovereignty.

The Constitution is a a fixed document insofar as there are only two formal amendment processes that allow for any changes to the Constitution (including definitions) - and those two processes do not include the Supreme Court changing the Constitution for the times we live in.

Black’s Law First Edition defines “amendment” as follows:

“In (legal) practice. The correction of an error committed in any process, pleading or proceeding at law, or in equity, and which done either of course or by consent of the parties, or upon motion to the court in which the proceeding is pending; any writing made or proposed as an improvement of some principal writing (see court opinions written and published that change the meaning of the Constitution); In Legislation. A modification or alteration proposed to be made in a bill on its passage, or an enacted law; also such modification or change when made.”

The Tenth Edition makes it very clear that a revision is part of an amendment, stating an amendment is:

“A formal and usually minor revision or addition proposed or made to a statute, constitution, pleading, order, or other instrument; specifically a change made by addition, deletion, or correction; especially an alteration in wording or the process of making such a revision.”

“Revision” is then defined as:

“A reexamination or careful review for correction and improvement; an altered version of a work.”

As we can see, the courts do not have authority to revise the Constitution in the formal amendment processes, with no authority delegated to them to improve upon or create an altered version of the Constitution, either. For each change the courts have made to the Constitution, imagine they have stapled their opinions to the back of the document so that you can understand how they ruled what “pardon” means throughout various points in our history.

Overall, the courts granting themselves the power to revise the definition of a word “to coincide with the times” is a terrible idea, as the times we live in are despotic. Despots have no recourse from the law, the Constitution, or their opponents; they are free to exercise illegitimate and ultimate authority that is unchecked. Despot was defined in 1803, and Thomas Jefferson was correct to use that verbiage.

He understood that the only way the “Checks and Balances” of the three branches of government are effective is if, in fact, they aren’t working together as a small group of elites who are manipulating our laws and governmental acts to benefit themselves. So, if the courts grant themselves additional powers to amend our Constitution that go unchecked by the legislature, who then pass laws that grant immunity to themselves in various ways, and an Executive that has full immunity and can grant people within its administration pardons for criminal acts committed for that President’s administration- and once again when those questionable immunities are brought before the courts, we are forced to fall back to a judiciary that not only enshrines these absurdities into law, but then reinterprets them to expand these powers and immunities - we have a closed loop of a small group of elites working together to benefit themselves at the cost of personal and public sovereignty.

When this happens, the government can no longer be held accountable for crimes against its own people, only giving the semblance of a democracy when, in fact, the government is criminal and corrupt.

We call this a Banana Republic.

I, for one, am saddened to see America become a despotic Banana Republic based on the idea that we needed to align our founding documents with the modern times of corruption and lack of accountability in government. That excuse is how we’ve gotten to the point where a questionably installed president can grant what amounts to temporary immunity to criminal actors within his own administration (using the redefining of pardons by the courts) - while he enjoys absolute immunity as a president (as defined by the courts). In this way, the law passed by the legislature (possible opponents of corruption) and the judiciary that executes it (who decided they are also part legislature) is unable to reach the criminals because it has been revised in our Constitution by the very people breaking the law who unilaterally granted themselves this power outside of the amendment process (namely, the Supreme Court themselves).

This hardly seems what was envisioned for the greatest country of all time. But maybe we were being duped by inside actors who looked forward to installing illegal acts of the court as a multi- century tradition, and this is why they left the holes and gaps purposefully in our founding documents…for the pure want of power and money (shocking for a human being to do, I know).

Maybe this is why Benjamin Franklin knew we couldn’t keep a Republic? Maybe he knew that once precedent set by courts was acted upon by one administration that other administrations would also be able to act upon it? Maybe he knew there was already a plan through the courts to make the Constitution illusory and forever unattainable without revolutionary disruptions? Regardless of why Franklin quipped “if” we could “keep” a Republic form of government, those opposing Trump’s pardons can thank Biden for ripping the door to despotism right off the hinges and throwing the entire nation into treacherous times.

Donald Trump, who earlier in the week stated Joe Biden should have self-pardoned, now has the capability to pardon criminal elements in his new administration as “par for the course” and give the courts an additional opportunity to expand Pardons to include pre-emptive self-pardons for your own criminal activity if he pardons himself on the way out of office.

People concerned about this development of pardoning within a President’s own administration have asked what the American People can do to stop the vicious circle of elites manipulating the law and using the courts so they can work under the law with no recourse from it.

I suggest an Amendment to the presidential pardon power that requires that a pardon can only happen after a conviction (the original meaning when it was written and ratified) or to pass an amendment clarifying the Supreme Court does not have the power of Judicial Review. Perhaps we could petition our elitist Congressional representatives and see if they will pass a law that nullifies court cases based on the false power of Judicial Review.

Unfortunately, these options all require use of the groups of elites working together in office and in the courts who appear to be entirely uninterested in preserving our Constitution and individual rights.

Another alternative solution is fairly radical and a new legal notion. It still maintains a position of non-violence instead of the usual conclusory position that once your government no longer represents you that revolt is necessary and a power of the public sovereign:

I suggest we hold a Special Convention outside of the legislators of various states.

This process was used to ratify the Constitution while the Articles of Confederation were still being enforced. To work around the Articles, the Confederate Congress passed a resolution suggesting the various states hold a Special Convention and elect delegates that represent those voters in regards to ratifying the Constitution.

The hurdle that must be overcome is that today’s various states have different ways to call a Special Convention, with some states having no mechanism for The People to do this at all.

I will suggest- after considerable thought- that The People retain the right to “freely” assemble for any and all reasons under the First Amendment, and, therefore, are not required to gain permission to discuss our mutuality from a third party delegated with only limited powers from the Sovereign Absolute: The People who still maintain Sovereignty over government. Sovereign can meet together at any time and for any reason, and may enter into contracts of mutuality at anytime and for any reason, because we are the free human beings who granted government the ability to even exist (does your mom saying, “I can bring you into this world, I can take you out!” ring in your mind?).

We should consider this a viable option and no longer stand hesitant under an illusory Constitution that no longer serves us.

Regardless, a solution should be brought forth exhausting all avenues of non-violent resistance before our country denigrates into civil warfare while the elites raid the national coffers for themselve and their friends- and then grant themselves absolution under a perversion of the Rule of Law.

Rachel Sunshine Suh is a 22 year published legal analyst, Certified Scrum Master and Certified Human Rights Consultant.