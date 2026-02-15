Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey





BILL COOPER was Right (NOT Alex Jones) [1946-2001]

Bill Cooper, the man who predicted his own death and who talks through time. It's like he was talking about the world today - Video edit by "The Storyist"
Feb 15, 2026

“Those of you who are smart enough to know what is transpiring here know that these are historic broadcasts.

And by making these broadcasts, I have sealed my fate.”

(Milton William “Bill” Cooper [1946-2001], Mystery Babylon, Episode #03 @ 2min 39sec)

View the Odysee Playlist & Playlist Description for More Episode Links:

HOTT Odysee Playlist

Video by “The Storyist”

Alex Jones WILL NEVER Say Bill Cooper’s Name

Bill Cooper Written Works & Audio Drives

Written Works (Google Drive)

Audio Podcasts (MEGA)



Lost Interview

LUXOR Documentary

The Famous Bill Cooper CNN Interview

Behold a Pale Horse - Full Lecture Event

Spotify Playlists



