🎧The Perestroika Deception ~ The Hour of the Time Ep. #154 ~ Bill Cooper

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More by Bill Cooper
Spotify Playlists
Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.
Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)
Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL
Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link
Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time