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🎧The Perestroika Deception ~ The Hour of the Time Ep. #154 ~ Bill Cooper
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🎧The Perestroika Deception ~ The Hour of the Time Ep. #154 ~ Bill Cooper

ORIGINALLY AIRED: Jan 26th, 1999 - Bill Cooper's "The Hour of the Time" was a long-running shortwave radio show hosted throughout the majority of the 1990s until Cooper was killed in Nov. 2001
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Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 15, 2026

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Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

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