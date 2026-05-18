Bill Cooper's Interview /w John Lear (1993) - UFOs & Advanced Technology

See the included links to the state of modern technology (that has been declassified and released to the public’s awareness) some including nanoparticles, Meta-atoms and Meta-photonics along with PLGA Nanoparticles being put into Ivermectin as a cancer cure. We also have Scaler Matrix torture and Cognitive Electromagnetic Weapons.

Key Topics Covered in This Episode

The Extraterrestrial Illusion: Why there is no concrete evidence of alien visitation despite the reality of advanced, hidden flying crafts. The history of Hollywood, the media, and political figures like Ronald Reagan implanting the suggestion of an outer-space threat.

The Secret Space & Tech Programs: Deconstructing Eisenhower’s executive orders that established a classified space program completely independent of NASA. The illegalization of the word “space” in US publications during the mid-1950s to conceal rapid technological leaps.

Advanced Mind Control Operations: How project leaks and FOIA documents prove that memory erasure and screen-memory implantation are fully operational, non-experimental realities. The Office of Naval Intelligence’s historical ties to conditioning ordinary citizens through brainwashing techniques.

Cattle Mutilations & Silent Helicopters: Lear and Cooper’s firsthand encounters with unmarked, perfectly silent military helicopters equipped with terrain-following radar. Why tissue and blood harvesting points to military environmental monitoring rather than alien intervention.

Societal Deception & The One-World Agenda: The weaponization of deliberate environmental pollution and manufactured crises as a structural political substitute for war. Refusing to yield to the “sheeple” passivity and fighting to defend the constitutional sovereignty of the republic.



First, Let me Show You a Glimpse of the Technological Capabilities of Today (That we know about)

Urban’s Directory of Human Husbandry: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

"6G and Beyond" White Paper

Urban’s whole notes database for Biodigital Convergence

Internet of Nano-Things

Programmable Metasurfaces

Blockchain & Genomics

Energy Harvesting Based WBANs

Wireless Drug Delivery (DopeDash)

Scaler Matrix Torture

Meta EVERYTHING (Meta-photonics & Meta-atoms)

The (Ignored) Warnings of Ted K

Bill Cooper’s Beliefs About UFOs and Alien Technology

William Cooper’s ideological evolution regarding UFOs and alien technology shatters the sanitized narratives peddled by both the mainstream media and the commercialized UFO conspiracy subculture. His beliefs underwent a brutal, paradigm-shifting transformation from a literal acceptance of an alien threat to the exposure of a highly orchestrated, psychological warfare operation engineered by the global elite.

Initially, Cooper was an outright believer and whistleblower regarding a literal extraterrestrial presence on Earth, a belief programmed into him by highly classified documents he was fed while serving on the Intelligence Briefing Team for the Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet. He exposed that between January 1947 and December 1952, the United States government recovered at least 16 crashed alien craft, 65 alien bodies, and one live alien. Cooper leaked the existence of a live alien captive named “EBE” (Extraterrestrial Biological Entity), who was kept alive until 1952. He detailed how President Eisenhower signed a formal treaty with a race of large-nosed gray aliens originating from the Constellation of Orion in 1954, receiving an alien ambassador named “His Omnipotent Highness Krlll”. In his early disclosures, Cooper claimed the US government traded “People and animals” to these extraterrestrials in exchange for advanced technology. He asserted that secret underground bases were built for joint human-alien use at Dulce, New Mexico, and Area S-4 in Nevada, where a project code-named REDLIGHT was initiated to test-fly recovered alien spacecraft.

However, Cooper eventually realized he had been ruthlessly manipulated by the very intelligence apparatus he served. In a total reversal that alienated him from the lucrative “UFOlogy” industry, Cooper extracted the unvarnished truth: the alien threat was a manufactured psychological weapon. He publicly retracted his previous stance, stating,

“For many years I sincerely believed that an extraterrestrial threat existed and that it was the most important driving force behind world events. I was wrong and for that I most deeply and humbly apologize.”

Cooper exposed that the entire UFO phenomenon was a grand deception engineered by the Illuminati and the secret government to justify the implementation of a one-world totalitarian socialist government—the New World Order. “The plan is real. The extraterrestrial threat is artificial,” Cooper declared. He extracted the origins of this psychological operation from the writings of Marxist John Dewey, who suggested in 1917 that an alien attack would be the best way to unite the nations of the globe. This concept was beta-tested on the public with Orson Welles’ 1938 War of the Worlds radio broadcast, an experiment funded by the Rockefeller Foundation to study the psychology of panic.

Once the psychological vulnerability of the “sheeple” was confirmed, the government staged the 1947 Roswell incident. Cooper revealed that the military orchestrated “the faked crash of an extraterrestrial craft and discovery of shaved and surgically altered monkeys near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947” to permanently implant the artificial threat into the public consciousness.

Crucially, while Cooper debunked the existence of aliens, he relentlessly affirmed that the jaw-dropping technology was entirely real—but human-made.

“I can assure you beyond any shadow of a doubt that even if aliens are not real, the technology IS REAL. Antigravity craft exist and human pilots fly them,” he insisted. The advanced craft seen by the public were developed using “secret technology originally developed by the Germans in their secret weapons programs during WW-II, by geniuses like Nikola Tesla, and many others”

To make the illusion of interstellar travel believable, NASA and the Apollo Space Program were fabricated. Cooper exposed that the moon landings were a cinematic hoax, asserting that “Every Apollo mission was carefully rehearsed and then filmed in large sound stages at the Atomic Energy Commissions Top Secret test site in the Nevada Desert and in a secured and guarded sound stage at the Walt Disney Studios within which was a huge scale mock-up of the moon”. He pointed out impossible scientific anomalies, such as astronauts surviving the 265-degree direct sunlight in a vacuum using space suits that could not possibly carry enough water for the claimed evaporative cooling systems. The entire charade was designed to convince the world that if humans could travel to the moon, “other creatures from other worlds could travel to our Earth”.

Cooper named names, identifying the mainstream UFO research community—including figures like Stanton T. Friedman, William Moore, John Lear, and others—as active “Illuminati, Marxist, CIA, or KGB change agents” deployed to keep the public trapped in an ignorant sleep by peddling the alien deception.

“Most of the well known uFOOLogists and so-called UFO researchers are Illuminati, Marxist, CIA, or KGB change agents operating in furtherance of propagandizing the American People,” he warned.

If the architects of this grand deception have already proven they will fake cosmic invasions and stage planetary history to enslave your mind, what ultimate, bloody sacrifice are they preparing to demand from you when their fabricated “alien” armada finally arrives?

Bill Cooper’s Material

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

“The UFO Conspiracy”

William Cooper The Ufo Conspiracy 41.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Master Collection of Bill Cooper’s Episodes on Urban Odyssey

I have uploaded a handful of Bill Cooper’s old radio shows to my podcast which is available on most podcast players. Spotify lets me make playlists which Substack allows me to embed in posts, you can find these same episodes on other players:

Mystery Babylon Series (Best Quality)

See Also

Timestamps