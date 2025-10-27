Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

🧬Biodigital Convergence

Exploring Biodigital Convergence: What happens when biology and digital technology merge

This page will serve as a landing page for various articles, videos, and resources on the topic of Biodigital Convergence.

New Newsletter Section

Find all posts under the new section: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/biodigital-convergence

Start Here: Anab Whitehouse’s Psinergy Starter Handbook

Contains over 2,000 pages most of which are whitepapers on the technology being used to enslave humanity post Cold War / collapse of the USSR. It also includes The Devil’s Dictionary which is a list of common terms you need to know!

Psinergy3 (compressed)
88.3MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Downloadable Resources

These are copies of my deep dive notes on the works of Dr. Robert Duncan:

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 12
Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Reference Guide (Terminology, Programs, Projects)

You can also find this information located here: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/operations-scripts.html

Reference Guide 1762979568142
161KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

The Matrix Deciphered & Project Soul Catcher

These are notes from two of Duncan’s texts:

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 12
Extended Notes on Project Soul Catcher & The Matrix Deciphered
1.22MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

How to Tame a Demon

Extended Notes from How To Tame A Technological Demon
1.6MB ∙ PDF file
Download
This text is specially made for Targeted Individuals & Victims of Organized Government Abuse.
Download

More Free Resources on Biodigital Convergence

  1. View all of my notes on the subject of Biodigital Convergence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html

    1. Intro to Modern Surveillance Networks: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/intro-global-grid.html

    2. A Critical Glossary of Technocratic Control: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/glossary.html

    3. An Introduction to Bitcoin & Blockchain (using the original whitepaper): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/blockchain.html

    4. Other Assorted & Downloadable Notes in PDF Format: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/notes.html

  2. https://rense.com/general97/electronic-warfare-and-civilian-targeting-program.php

  3. https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/

  4. https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?p=15843

  5. Urban’s Free Resources Drives

    1. https://mega.nz/folder/x68QRTZI#hwx2rUetmChFmt5OGSIqdg

    2. https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZN2sn5ZMm1Bu1JmajuY1NymqdSBdVB9eDgX

  6. Other Content Creators Worth seeing

    1. Assorted Rumble Starter Playlist (Start Here): https://rumble.com/playlists/S7g42O_JBUM

    2. Follow

      Juxtaposition1
      on Substack (Below)

    3. Sabrina Wallace, the OG on this topic:

      1. https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f

      2. https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy

Juxtaposition1 - Top Resource for Biodigital Convergence

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
My personal Substack

Juxtaposition1 MP3 Audio Archives (Over 2,000 Podcasts)

Image

https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio

The Devil’s Dictionary (Anab Whitehouse)

Download the full dictionary for free: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf

See the Imgur Album of Sharable Definitions (Graphics by Urban): https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i

Other Articles on the Topic:

Videos / Documentaries

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future (Documentary by Oracle Films)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 11
The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future (Documentary by Oracle Films)

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 14
WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Deborah Tavares on NASA's "Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]" Document

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 17
Deborah Tavares on NASA's "Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]" Document

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Stranger Things New World Order Illuminati Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 20, 2024
Stranger Things New World Order Illuminati Documentary

Read full story

The Shadowgate Documentaries (By Millennial Millie)

The Shadowgate Series

Shadowgate 1.0 Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 18, 2024
Shadowgate 1.0 Documentary

The Shadowgate Series

Shadowgate 2.0 - The Fake New Industrial Complex

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 19, 2024
Shadowgate 2.0 - The Fake New Industrial Complex

The Age of Deceit Documentary Series

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 22
AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 25
AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 26
AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
Urban's Compendium
USA, Inc - Predatory Government Betrayal Deborah Tavares /w Dr. Ed Spencer
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work…
Listen now
2 months ago · 175 likes · 8 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

Deep Dives / Regular Articles

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE: Foundations of "Under-Standing" [F. William Engdahl]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 29
FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE: Foundations of "Under-Standing" [F. William Engdahl]

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The Network State & An Introduction to Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
The Network State & An Introduction to Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The Temple of Set Reading List (Michael Aquino Pt. II)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 8
The Temple of Set Reading List (Michael Aquino Pt. II)

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The Fourth Turning [William Strauss & Neil Howe]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 28
The Fourth Turning [William Strauss & Neil Howe]

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 30
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow

