This page will serve as a landing page for various articles, videos, and resources on the topic of Biodigital Convergence.
Find all posts under the new section: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/biodigital-convergence
Start Here: Anab Whitehouse’s Psinergy Starter Handbook
Contains over 2,000 pages most of which are whitepapers on the technology being used to enslave humanity post Cold War / collapse of the USSR. It also includes The Devil’s Dictionary which is a list of common terms you need to know!
Downloadable Resources
These are copies of my deep dive notes on the works of Dr. Robert Duncan:
Reference Guide (Terminology, Programs, Projects)
You can also find this information located here: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/operations-scripts.html
The Matrix Deciphered & Project Soul Catcher
These are notes from two of Duncan’s texts:
Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]
How to Tame a Demon
More Free Resources on Biodigital Convergence
View all of my notes on the subject of Biodigital Convergence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html
Intro to Modern Surveillance Networks: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/intro-global-grid.html
A Critical Glossary of Technocratic Control: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/glossary.html
An Introduction to Bitcoin & Blockchain (using the original whitepaper): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/blockchain.html
Other Assorted & Downloadable Notes in PDF Format: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/notes.html
https://rense.com/general97/electronic-warfare-and-civilian-targeting-program.php
Urban’s Free Resources Drives
Other Content Creators Worth seeing
Assorted Rumble Starter Playlist (Start Here): https://rumble.com/playlists/S7g42O_JBUM
Sabrina Wallace, the OG on this topic:
Juxtaposition1 - Top Resource for Biodigital Convergence
Juxtaposition1 MP3 Audio Archives (Over 2,000 Podcasts)
https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio
The Devil’s Dictionary (Anab Whitehouse)
Download the full dictionary for free: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf
See the Imgur Album of Sharable Definitions (Graphics by Urban): https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i