This page will serve as a landing page for various articles, videos, and resources on the topic of Biodigital Convergence.

Start Here: Anab Whitehouse’s Psinergy Starter Handbook

Contains over 2,000 pages most of which are whitepapers on the technology being used to enslave humanity post Cold War / collapse of the USSR. It also includes The Devil’s Dictionary which is a list of common terms you need to know!

Psinergy3 (compressed) 88.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Downloadable Resources

These are copies of my deep dive notes on the works of Dr. Robert Duncan:

Reference Guide (Terminology, Programs, Projects)

You can also find this information located here: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/operations-scripts.html

Reference Guide 1762979568142 161KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Matrix Deciphered & Project Soul Catcher

These are notes from two of Duncan’s texts:

Extended Notes on Project Soul Catcher & The Matrix Deciphered 1.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

How to Tame a Demon

Extended Notes from How To Tame A Technological Demon 1.6MB ∙ PDF file Download This text is specially made for Targeted Individuals & Victims of Organized Government Abuse. Download

More Free Resources on Biodigital Convergence

View all of my notes on the subject of Biodigital Convergence: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html Intro to Modern Surveillance Networks: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/intro-global-grid.html A Critical Glossary of Technocratic Control: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/glossary.html An Introduction to Bitcoin & Blockchain (using the original whitepaper): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/blockchain.html Other Assorted & Downloadable Notes in PDF Format: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/notes.html https://rense.com/general97/electronic-warfare-and-civilian-targeting-program.php https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/ https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?p=15843 Urban’s Free Resources Drives https://mega.nz/folder/x68QRTZI#hwx2rUetmChFmt5OGSIqdg https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZN2sn5ZMm1Bu1JmajuY1NymqdSBdVB9eDgX Other Content Creators Worth seeing Assorted Rumble Starter Playlist (Start Here): https://rumble.com/playlists/S7g42O_JBUM Follow Juxtaposition1 on Substack (Below) Sabrina Wallace, the OG on this topic: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy

Juxtaposition1 - Top Resource for Biodigital Convergence

Juxtaposition1 MP3 Audio Archives (Over 2,000 Podcasts)

https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio

The Devil’s Dictionary (Anab Whitehouse)

Download the full dictionary for free: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf

See the Imgur Album of Sharable Definitions (Graphics by Urban): https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i

The Shadowgate Documentaries (By Millennial Millie )

The Age of Deceit Documentary Series

