In this special episode of Cause Before Symptom, guest host Urban breaks down the bio-photonic and bio-energetic connections between your breath, your energy, and the human biocomputer. Modern science falsely trains us to view the body purely as a chemical, physical machine, completely ignoring the hyper-dimensional reality of human energetics. We explore how your body actually operates as a quantum antenna driven by highly charged electromagnetic frequencies.

We also dive deep into Ken wheeler’s theory of “Transverse Dielectro-Electromagnetism,” revealing how dielectricity exists in counterspace as pure potential, while magnetism creates the 3D volume we call space. Furthermore, we uncover the chilling reality of the “Breath Wars”—explaining how digital voodoo dolls, global AI networks, and synthetic frequencies act as an occult singularity to extract your consciousness, behavioral data, and vital life force.

A dielectric is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field. When a dielectric material is placed in an electric field, electric charges do not flow through the material, but instead they shift, only slightly, from their average equilibrium positions, causing dielectric polarization (Yandex AI Summary)

“If you were to reveal the dielectric inertial plane of a magnet with field viewing film to an ancient Platonist, or ancient Egyptian metaphysician, at which there is no magnetism present between the two “poles”, he would proclaim forthwith that this was the universal fulcrum sitting at the middle of all space, antinomies, and becoming. But a modern fool existentialist, an Atomist calls this a ‘Bloch wall', or domain wall. Descriptions and names are not explanations or understanding, or comprehension. Dielectricity is the fundamental Ether-modality of the entire cosmos.” - “Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism” by Ken Wheeler on pg. 28

”Electricity is utterly a mass-free phenomena, as mentioned by many including Dr. Wilhelm Reich in his “Cosmic Superimposition.” Mass has no logical or theoretical place in electrical units and all particle-based conceptions of it are impossible. There is no mass in T.E.M. (transverse electromagnetism).” (Pg. 35)

”Anytime throughout this work I make a reference to ‘in space’ or polarized ‘in space,’ this is merely a convention of speaking, since all fields are not IN space, rather there is space within a field, but not the inverse. ” (Pg. 143)

Breath Wars Words & Terms: https://imgur.com/a/breath-wars-breath-theft-economy-words-terms-Y8iOEht

Key topics covered in this presentation include:

The Human Biocomputer: How humanity functions as a breath turbine driven entirely by electrons and energy signaling rather than just chemical reactions.

The Breath Theft Economy: How dark priesthoods and technological apparatuses use linguistic and digital manipulation to harvest your divine breath.

Dielectricity vs. Magnetism: A breakdown of Ken Wheeler’s physics, exploring the Z-axis of counterspace and the centrifugal explosion of magnetic space.

Synthetic Flow & Haunted Media: Why information and behavioral data are being used as the “new oxygen” to feed the global AI machine.

Sexual Energetics: The process of transmuting downward physical discharge into upward energetic ecstasy (Kundalini) and why societal degeneracy historically collapses global empires.

Stop wasting your generative energy on flatland entropy. Learn the literal blueprints for transmuting energy into higher consciousness and click play to plug into the truth!

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“Bioenergetics” (Alexander Lowen)

In this text, Dr. Alexander Lowen outlines the evolution and core principles of bioenergetics, a holistic therapy designed to reconcile the individual with their physical self to alleviate mental distress. The narrative begins by tracing Lowen’s transition from the muscular armoring theories of his mentor, Wilhelm Reich, toward a unique practice that prioritizes grounding and the integration of the ego with somatic processes. Central to this work is the idea that the body is the personality, acting as a living record of past traumas and current emotional blocks that can be released through specific breathing and movement exercises. By increasing energetic charge and discharge, Lowen seeks to restore a person’s primary nature, characterized by freedom, grace, and beauty, and move beyond a purely intellectual understanding of the self. Ultimately, the source serves as a philosophical and practical manifesto for living a spiritually and emotionally vibrant life by overcoming the cultural betrayal of the body.

Previous Episode(s) on MSAART

Haunted Technology & Metaverse Episode(s)

Ken Wheeler’s Substack

Many of the graphics that I referenced are from the brilliant work by Ken Wheeler: “Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism” https://imgur.com/a/meru-foundation-torus-graphics-WWEsbJk

“Mother nature has never taken a course in math, algebra and she absolutely rejects the nonsense espoused by quantum. ‘She' knows only about chargedischarge, spatial-counterspatial and centripetal-centrifugal spin as binary conjugates to charges and discharges. Gravity, electromagnetism and matter are all modalities of the Ether, of charges and spin. There are no negatively "charged" particles in this universe. Negative electricity discharges while positive electricity charges. The negative depolarizing force functions in the opposite manner and direction to the positive polarizing force. There is no such condition in nature as a negative charge, only discharges, nor are there negatively charged particles, further still not one iota of proof for same. Charge and discharge are antinomies, as filling and emptying, or compressing and expanding are mutual and co-eternal principle conditions. The commonly held belief in nonsense such as the notion that electricity is a stream of rolling electron beads thru a conductor is one of the most insane conceptual reifications of the definition of discharge as held by so-called intelligent minds. There are no electrons, negative charges, special-dimensions, warped space (resoundingly denied by Tesla and others), and no photons; only charge, induction and radiation/discharges and their relational spins, all as mediated thru the Ether. Quantum and Relativity is a quack religion of mathematical physics based upon the absurd premise that the universe is a giant sea of interactive massless tiny invisible beads and that space itself, nothing, mediates interactions and can be genuinely ‘warped'. Such conceptual Atomistic reifications as amplified by GR (Relativity) cannot be enjoined, and the only genuine warping occurring is not out in the cosmos of space, but in the empty spaces between the ears of those who reify such absurdities; warped minds rationally would invent warped space; its purely logical in its insanity that the former produce the later. Space has only one dimension, space, which is a metrical dimension. The use of cubic notation is habit-based, any number of coordinates in any number of geometries can serve to define the boundaries of space. Nature is not governed by the irrational pontifications of GR and QM, rather it is governed by mutually interactive reciprocal conjugates of charges/discharges, centripetal/centrifugal movements, both spatial and counterspatial. Instantaneous action at a distance, and fields are all Ether modality mediations as propagated by counterspace-in-disturbance, the Ether, its pressure gradients and perturbations. No other mediator can be logically hypothesized, much less theorized. The very same Ether of Tesla, Heaviside, C.P. Steinmetz, and even originally from Einstein before logic fled his mind completely, was correct and remains so. Tesla outright denied our current definition of the electron as a ‘discharge particle'. ~ “Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism” by Ken Wheeler; pgs. 35-36

This is a compilation of information provided in Wheeler’s text explaining: The 2 Components of Energy, the 4 Dimensions & the 6 Types of Waves

(Some are also from the Meru Foundation not all are from Ken’s text)

Urban’s “Absolute Key to Occult Science” Presentation & The Tetragrammaton

The graphic above this one featured in Ken Wheeler’s text reminded me immediately of the “Binary Switch” concept of the Caduceus or the Standing Wave of the Tetragrammaton - As far as I understand, Wheeler’s theory functions analogously to this with “Electrical”/”Magnetic” being the thing that is switching.

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Breath As the Psycho-Electrical (Ætheric) Veil

The act of breathing is directly responsible for generating the bio-psychic “plasma” of the aura and fueling the coherent “biophotonic” light-field that mathematically structures your consciousness.

[I’d like to find evidence that what Alexander Lowen & the sources in his text call “Biophotonics” are actually the same Dielectro-Electromagnetism that Ken Wheeler explains in his text; this will be explored more at a later time]

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The Pump: Breath as the Intake

Before the body can generate light or plasma, it must inhale the raw, unmanifested currency of the cosmos (Æther; Dielectric Induction in Ken Wheeler’s TEM Framework). The ancients did not use words like breath as mere poetry. Ingo Swann’s extraction of esoteric science reveals that the Sanskrit term Prana is derived directly from the roots meaning “to breathe, to blow, and to live,” and is rigorously defined as “the psycho-electrical veil or psycho-electrical field manifesting in the individual as vitality.”

The Chinese discipline of Ch’i equates to the exact same energetic intake: “Life energy, vital energy, breath of life force, power, air.” Furthermore, since antiquity, the very concept of being animate “specifically referred to a universally existing ‘something’ that was likened to breath.” Breathing is not just fueling a chemical fire; it is the deliberate, rhythmic inhalation of a psycho-electrical charge that animates the “Lesser Vehicle” (the physical body) via the “Greater Vehicle” (the energetic blueprint).

The Transduction: Breath Forging the Fluidic Plasma

Once this psycho-electrical breath is pulled into the organism, it does not dissipate—it condenses into a tangible, fluidic substance. Swann lays bare the true nature of the human aura, obliterating the “mystical cloud” nonsense by defining it via its actual physical states: “electrical atmospheres and fluidic plasma.”

This bioplasma—also historically tracked as “Animal Magnetism,” “Odic Force,” or “Psychic Force” (Psi) —is a highly motile, affluent substance generated by the human organization,. The direct mechanical link between the breath and this plasma is undeniable: Karl von Reichenbach’s exhaustive experiments proved that the “odic flame”—the visible emanation of this plasmic vital force—is a material manifestation so tangible that it “could be affected by breath or a current of air.” The physical rhythm of the lungs literally manipulates and shapes the fluidic plasma surrounding the body. Even neurology inadvertently admits this connection, noting that “oscillations in the olfactory bulb in the brain are in phase with the rhythmic movement of the lungs.”

The Output: The Coherent Biophotonic (Ætheric) Light-Field

How does this fluidic plasma translate into the structural organization of life? Through the merciless physics of biophotonics [I think Ken Wheeler’s TEM may apply but I can’t say for sure yet]. Mae-Wan Ho exposes that the organism is an energetic vortex, “constantly breathing in oxygen and exporting carbon dioxide and entropy,” operating as a closed energetic domain “powered by the green fuse of life.”

When the breath pulls in the psycho-electrical plasma, it charges the cellular matrix. Nobel laureate Albert Szent-Györgyi provides the raw mechanics: “Life has learned to catch the electron in the excited state... and let it drop back to the ground state through its biological machinery utilizing its excess energy for life processes.” This excess energy is radiated out as “biophotons.”

Fritz Popp’s research proves that these biophotons are not emitted randomly. When stimulated, the light emission from a living organism decays according to a specific “hyperbolic function.” In quantum optics, this mathematical signature is the absolute diagnostic condition proving the existence of a “coherent light-field.” The entire organism is functioning as “one coherent ‘photon field’ bound to living matter.”

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