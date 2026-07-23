Breath, Zero-Point Energy, Dielectro-Electromagnetism (Pt. 2) /w Urban [July 22nd, 2026]

Welcome back to Cause Before Symptom with guest host Urban. In this episode, we pick up where we left off to explore the connections between breath, bioenergetics, and universal energy flow. Primarily by showing, in this episode, that Ken Wheeler, Malcolm Bendall, and to a lesser extent Leuren Moret (in her research into Global Nuclear Energy and the Fukushima Disaster) are seeing one-in-the-same thing.

It appears to me that there is no difference between Nikola Tesla’s Free Energy Technology, the Nasi Bell Technology, Nuclear Weapons / Energy, Malcolm Bendall’s MSAART (named so after Solomon’s Molten Sea and the Ark of the Covenant), and the most approachable framework by Ken Wheeler: Transverse Dielectro-Electromagnetism (TEM). In this episode, we will examine the terms and concepts that are referenced in all of those mentioned above to make the case that they are all seeing the same thing.

Norman Bergrun’s Ring makers of Saturn also offers evidence that “Electromagnetic Vehicles” are interacting with the rings of Saturn and are much older than we believe them to be. We covered that in previous episodes linked below.

In this episode, we review some vocabulary from three different pathways of information:

Share Urban Odyssey

Here is what we cover in this episode:

An in-depth look at Ken Wheeler’s framework of Transverse Dielectro-Electromagnetism (TEM) and the true architecture of light and radiation.

How ancient mathematical concepts of zero map directly to modern zero-point energy and ether mechanics.

Comparisons of TEM to Malcolm Bendall’s Molten Sea Arc Atomic Reconstruction Technology (MSAART) and implosive zero-point engines.

Leuren Moret’s insights on tectonic warfare, weaponized frequencies, and the reality of covert environmental weaponization.

How the human biocomputer functions as a breath engine, pulling in psycho-electrical plasma to charge your cellular matrix and emit biophotons.

The mechanics behind energy vampirism, energetic parasitism, and how to protect yourself from the breath theft economy.

Make sure to hit the like button to help out the channel, and check out the links below to access James’s books and audiobooks on Rumble and Substack Subscribe so you don’t miss tomorrow night’s episode on ancient indicators of plasma technology!

Breath Wars Playlist

Breath Wars Vocabulary

Previous Episode(s)

MSAART Episode(s)

Spotify Playlist on Zero-Point Energy

Meta-surfaces & Meta-optics

Imgur Album on Meta-Photonics: https://imgur.com/a/meta-photonics-b2eQFen

This technical text explores the evolution of complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology as it advances into the nanoscale era, focusing on the transition from simple device shrinking to complex system-on-chip (SoC) integration. The source details how the semiconductor industry is moving beyond the traditional "shrink path" defined by Moore’s Law to address physical limitations like gate leakage and variability through innovations such as high-k metal gates and strained silicon. It categorizes the current landscape into "plain vanilla" CMOS for logic and "CMOS+" for specialized applications in communications, imaging, and sensing, including RF and high-voltage technologies. Ultimately, the text serves as a comprehensive guide for engineers to navigate manufacturability challenges and design-for-yield strategies, ensuring that silicon remains a versatile platform for diverse modern electronics. ~ Overview of “Circuits At the Nanoscale: Communications, Imaging & Sensing” (Edited by Krzysztof Iniewski) Circuits at the Nanoscale (CMOS): https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/cmos.html

AI Surrogate Modeling has allowed special lenses and optical devices to be custom created to precise specifications that accomplish whatever they want. AI is able to optimize these designs and do so to find solutions for problems that humans couldn’t ever have solved alone.

The “Inverse Design” problem (determining the exact meta-atom geometry required to produce a complex target spectrum) presents a “one-to-many” mapping challenge where human intuition fails. A single desired spectrum may be produced by numerous different structural geometries. The Tandem Strategy for Inverse Design To overcome the “one-to-many” stall in neural network training, researchers utilize the Tandem Neural Network (TNN) strategy. This involves: A Forward Network: Pre-trained to act as a high-speed surrogate Maxwell solver, predicting the optical response of any given geometry. An Inverse Network: Cascaded with the fixed-weight forward network. By training the inverse network to produce geometries that the forward network then validates against the target, we force convergence and ensure the generated geometry actually yields the desired optical performance. The synergy between these fields is not merely an engineering convenience; it is a fundamental shift in computing energy density. In Optical Neural Networks (ONNs), metasurfaces act as physical layers of neurons. While electronic computing requires high energy density to move electrons through gates, ONNs perform passive computation as light propagates through the structure. This enables “zero-energy consumption” during the inference phase, performing linear calculations at the speed of light and breaking the bottlenecks of traditional Moore’s Law scaling.

Additional Information on Meta-Devices

Meta-devices at a Glance Compact Integration: Ultrathin, nearly two-dimensional profiles that eliminate the bulk of traditional lens assemblies.

Broadband Achromatic Imaging: The ability to eliminate chromatic aberration across visible and NIR spectrums using single-layer surfaces.

Superior Efficiency: Optimized geometries achieving upwards of 80% efficiency in holographic and reflective applications.

CMOS Compatibility: Leveraging standard semiconductor fabrication processes to move from laboratory prototypes to industrial-scale “Fab” production.

The engineering of meta-atoms generally follows two primary strategic paths:

Plasmonic (Metallic) Meta-atoms: These structures rely on the collective oscillation of surface free electrons (surface plasmon resonance). The most prevalent architecture is the “metal-insulator-metal” (MIM) structure, utilized in gap-plasmon resonators. By sandwiching a dielectric isolation layer between a metallic antenna and a reflective backplane, we achieve strong mode confinement. Phase modulation is achieved via the standing wave resonance of the gap-plasmon resonator along its axis.

Dielectric Meta-atoms: Composed of high-refractive-index, low-loss materials such as Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon (Si), or Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂). These structures utilize Mie resonances rather than electron oscillations. Critically, their low intrinsic (ohmic) loss allows for the internal generation of circular displacement currents, which produce powerful magnetic dipole resonances. Advanced designs exploit the anapole mode—a state achieved through the destructive interference of toroidal and electric dipole moments of similar strengths but opposite phases (–π difference). This mode results in suppressed far-field radiation and significant local field enhancement, which is vital for high-efficiency transmissive devices.

Easily Digestible Example of What Meta-Optics Accomplishes

TEM Simulation and Visualization Engine

This basic simulation offers a way to visualize Ken Wheeler’s framework, sliders are annotated along with the “Show Theory Guide” tab in the top left corner which includes basic concepts guide. Simulation is available here: https://theofficialurban.github.io/dielectro_electromagnetism/

Note: I’m not sure if this will work well on mobile devices, I suggest using a laptop or PC, haven’t tested it on any mobile devices.

Images & Diagrams

A graphic created by Urban based on the information provided by Ken Wheeler in his book “Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism”

“The Magneto-Dielectric Archetype” featured in Ken Wheeler’s book, one of the best examples he uses to explain his framework.

Confirms a suspicion that I had for a while that “Zero” (as a newer invention) may be more than just “nothing,” in Ken Wheeler’s text, he includes this section on the various ways [historical] peoples denoted ‘Zero’ and one major constant between cultures was “an identification of zero with infinity”

Be Sure to Follow Ken Wheeler on Substack

Nick Land’s Writings on Zero As a Newer Invention

This section draws primarily on Land’s book “Xenosystems,” see the following for more info:

Nick Land Notes: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/reading/nick-land.html CCRU Writings: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/quantum/ccru.html Gothic Materialism & Cybergothic Words & Terms: https://imgur.com/a/hsdcFmi

The Lie of Positional Notation

The accepted historical myth asserts that the Babylonians, and later the Indians, invented the zero sign out of sheer necessity to mark an empty place in modular, positional number systems (like base-10). We are told that without zero, unambiguous positional notation is impossible.

Land brutally dismantles this: conceptually, there is absolutely no basis to this story. While numerical places (representing powers) must indeed be filled to calculate values, there is “no need whatsoever for a zero sign to do this”. Land demonstrates that a non-zero positional system can be flawlessly instantiated; for example, a base-2 system using only the digits 1 and 2 can count indefinitely without ever requiring a zero.

The inescapable conclusion: the positional function of zero is “wholly superfluous”. The ancient Greeks, or any other culture, could have built perfectly functional positional-numerical notations without ever subjecting themselves to the “trauma of zero”. The entire mainstream history of numeracy, both the historiography and the supposed “facts” of zero’s invention, is utterly diversionary.

Zero Crept Into Algebra (Like a Virus)

If zero was not invented to hold an empty space, how did it arrive? It was not engineered; it crept in through the backdoor of mathematical behavior.

As the language of arithmetic and algebra grew, the focus shifted from what numbers were (representatives of tangible things) to how they behaved. This behavior was mapped in equations. The solution to an algebraic equation, the number that made it balance, was just as likely to be zero as anything else. Because the variable x concealed values that were all treated as being of the same kind, the ontological gap between actual numbers and the void narrowed.

This is the exact mechanism by which zero stealthily mutated from a mere syntactic marker into an actual number. By balancing equations, nothingness disguised itself as a quantity.

Land’s Potrayal of Zero As An “Alien Infection” of the West

When zero finally breached the shattered jig-saw of pre-Renaissance Europe, it did not arrive as an invention, but as an alien and an infection. Parochial, traditional Europe violently resisted it on theological grounds. The reigning Ontological Argument for God defined non-being as the ultimate imperfection; therefore, zero, the “cipher,” was inherently demonic, evoking the biblical entity Legion. It was an unwelcome, cryptic stranger.

However, zero latched onto the human host because it was the absolute prerequisite for the emergence of capitalism. The calculations required for complex commercial and scientific undertakings could not function without it. Zero drove its roots into the geopolitical matrix through the gateway of double-entry bookkeeping, locking the inescapable incentives of power and profit onto its side. No theological authority had the power to suppress the practical, predatory advantage of its notational technique.

Because we can’t divide by 0, you can get infinitely close to 0 without touching it , (0.001, 0.0000000000001, etc.) and the smaller of a number the denominator of a fraction, the larger the result (Infinity) - This forms the basis of Introductory Calculus and is called a Limit

Zero denotes dynamization from the absolute Outside. It acts as a boundary sign marking the extreme edge of reality, where the calculable crosses into the insoluble. It was never just a mathematical invention; it was an invasive, traumatic quantity that slipped through the cracks of algebra to construct the techno-commercial nightmare of capitalist Modernity.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Urban (Josh) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Rupert Sheldrake’s Morphic Resonance

I plan to cover this in the near future, but is absolutely something that I feel factors into the subject we’re looking at in this post.

In his 1989 work, The Presence of the Past, Rupert Sheldrake challenges the scientific orthodoxy that treats the universe as an eternal machine governed by immutable laws. He proposes the hypothesis of formative causation, suggesting that nature is not governed by fixed rules but rather by morphic resonance, a process where the past influences the present through a collective memory. According to this theory, natural systems, from molecules to animal societies, inherit the habits of their predecessors, making things increasingly stable the more often they occur. By framing the cosmos as a developing organism rather than a static mechanism, Sheldrake argues that biological inheritance and physical patterns are shaped by morphic fields that evolve over time. Ultimately, the text seeks to reconcile the modern evolutionary cosmology with a new understanding of how memory and habit function as the primary organizing forces of the natural world.

The Fascinating Properties of Bismuth

“Bismuth is diamagnetic resultantly, but as per bismuth we must declare its innate property first, which is a high neutron count and stable high-dielectric inertia element which necessitatively must form anti-cubic, counterspatial crystalline formations; a ‘hypercube’, or counterspatial tesseract.” (Ken Wheeler, Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism)

“Likewise again, a perfect example of spatial polarization of the innate iron cube as representative of magnetic permeability, and its antithesis on the right, a bismuth inertial, dielectric ‘anti-cube’, representative of counterspace and inertia in general, as some have deemed this formation, a ‘hypercube’, or counterspatial tesseract. Literally a dielectric anticube is an inertia convergent centripetal, radial (subtractive) hypercube, whereas its antithesis, the iron cube is a spatial, reciprocating (additive), divergent, centrifugal cube. A ‘hypercube’, or counterspatial tesseract which decreases its spatial footprint in accordance with dielectric inertia as its cools inwards and retaining as much inertia as possible while molten. On the right, while only a partial anti-cube, the resultant formation. Dependent upon cooling rates and conditions, the peripheral inwards curling is the bismuths missing (increasingly so) attempts to retain dielectric inertia as it cools.” (Ken Wheeler, Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism)

“The loss of inertia is lost AS space, not IN space. This extremely important principle must be grasped otherwise nothing can be fully comprehended. If one were to analogize this as the air within ones lungs as inherent bodily inertia ‘keeping one going’ (alive) being lost to a balloon in its inflation and creating space that would be a crude but accurate analogy; if this assists in visual comprehension then all the better.” (Ken Wheeler, Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism)

Bismuth Crystalizes into (as opposed to outward) counterspace, we perceive this as a crystallization inward (hopper crystal) but is really in counterspace.

A cool infinity hypercube

Timestamps