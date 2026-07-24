Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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HAARP, The Nasi Bell, Tectonic Warfare & The Tunguska Event /w Urban [July 23rd, 2026]

In this episode, we look at ELF/VLF weapons like HAARP, the Nasis use of advanced energy weapons, Earth's electromagnetic grid and the advanced technologies used to manipulate it.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)

In this episode, we explore how modern geophysical intervention relies on massive antenna arrays like HAARP and GWEN to transmit Extra Low Frequency (ELF) waves. These frequencies don’t just alter the weather, they can induce frequency following responses for mass mind control, utilizing the same brainwave frequencies as hypnosis.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Here is what we cover in this episode:

  • Tectonic Warfare: How high-powered transmissions heat the ionosphere to destabilize fault lines, and how the Stuxnet virus played a role in the Fukushima disaster.

  • Ancient Quantum Machines: How megaliths, the Ark of the Covenant, and Solomon’s Molten Sea were actually functional plasma generators and alchemical translation devices.

  • The Tunguska Mystery: Why the 1908 explosion wasn’t a meteor, and how it connects to Nikola Tesla’s “Death Ray” experiments and space-time tuning.

  • The Nasi Bell (Die Glocke): Joseph P. Farrell’s research into the SS Brotherhood of the Bell, torsion physics, and how the swastika was actually a hyper-dimensional physics ideagram.

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Resources & Links

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

June 8, 2025
Read full story

Urban’s Internet Archive List for ELF/VLF: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/6/neuroweapons

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Ken Wheeler’s Transverse Dielectro-Electromagnetism (TEM)

Ken Theoria Apophasis Substack
My personal Substack
By Ken wheeler

Malcolm Bendall’s Molten Sea Ark Atomic Reconstruction Technology (MSAART)

Strike Foundation Open Source Research

Urban’s Curated Playlist (Plasmoid Unification Model): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaGrj147kmB0

MSAART Plasmoids (Imgur Album Words & Terms): https://imgur.com/a/msaart-plasmoids-ZcpWjw9

Leuren Moret

Ancient Bloodlines/Contemporary Power [Leuren Moret /w Darrell Hamamoto, 2016]

Ancient Bloodlines/Contemporary Power [Leuren Moret /w Darrell Hamamoto, 2016]

Urban (Josh)
·
Feb 22
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  1. Leuren Moret: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html

  2. Interviews on Tectonic Warfare: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html

  3. Tectonic Warfare & Leuren Moret: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

  4. Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

  5. Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

  6. Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

  7. Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

President Lyndon Johnson: “He who controls the weather controls the world”

⚛️Tesla Conference Reports and 📑Dictionary of Advanced Energy Terminology
[Compiled by Michael Riversong, 2008]

Tesla Conference Reports And Dictionary Of Advanced Energy Terminology
23.8MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

  • International Tesla Society In Review 1984-1998 ... Pg. 3

  • 2004 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 8

  • 2005 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 10

  • 2006 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 13

  • First Tesla Museum and Science Center International Conference on Nikola Tesla ... Pg. 15

  • 2007 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 18

  • Alternative Energy Partnership Conference ... Pg. 20

  • 2008 Hydrogen Implementation Conference ... Pg. 21

  • 2008 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 24

  • Tesla Dictionary of Advanced Research Terminology ... Pg. 27

Compiled by:

Michael Riversong
P.O. Box 2776
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82003
(307)635-0900
mriversong@earthlink.net

Urban’s Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies

692 Words Total - Last Updated on July 20th, 2026 - This is a directory of words, terms, concepts and technologies that are used frequently when discussing Human Husbandry, Techno-Enslavement along with Occult Ponerology (The Study of Hidden Evil)

Go to Dictionary

📊Tables & References📖

📊Tables & References📖

December 28, 2025
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The Bicameral Mind & Split-Brain Surgery Video

Frequency Following Response (FFR)

From the “Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process” Document

The Bicameral Mind, The Fourfold Generative Principle + Parse-Syntax Primer

The Bicameral Mind, The Fourfold Generative Principle + Parse-Syntax Primer

Urban (Josh)
·
May 31
Watch now

“Corpus callosotomy is a type of epilepsy surgery to treat seizures when antiseizure medications don’t help. The procedure involves a careful surgical cut of a band of fibers (the corpus callosum) connecting the two halves of your brain. Afterward, seizure activity can’t pass from one half of your brain to the other, limiting its spread.”

~ https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/11546-corpus-callosotomy

This video was something we watched in my High School Psychology class and it was always very fascinating and stuck with me. A person who has had this surgery (Corpus Callosotomy) would be unable to use the process of “Hemispheric Synchronization (HemiSync)”

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Previous Episode(s)

Timestamps

00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:05:55 Introduction and Welcome 
00:08:58 The Earth's Electromagnetic Grid & Metamolecules 
00:21:50 HAARP, GWEN, and ELF Waves for Mind Control 
00:30:42 Tectonic Warfare and Engineered Earthquakes 
00:34:57 Stuxnet and Cyber-Physical Sabotage at Fukushima 
00:37:00 Ancient Indicators & Megalithic Quantum Machines 
00:42:10 The Vajra Turbine & The Ark of the Covenant 
00:56:12 Bruce Cathie, Tunguska, and Tesla's Death Ray 
01:05:37 The SS Brotherhood of the Bell & Torsion Physics 
01:22:45 Final Thoughts and Resources

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