HAARP, The Nasi Bell, Tectonic Warfare & The Tunguska Event /w Urban [July 23rd, 2026]

In this episode, we explore how modern geophysical intervention relies on massive antenna arrays like HAARP and GWEN to transmit Extra Low Frequency (ELF) waves. These frequencies don’t just alter the weather, they can induce frequency following responses for mass mind control, utilizing the same brainwave frequencies as hypnosis.

Here is what we cover in this episode:

Tectonic Warfare: How high-powered transmissions heat the ionosphere to destabilize fault lines, and how the Stuxnet virus played a role in the Fukushima disaster.

Ancient Quantum Machines: How megaliths, the Ark of the Covenant, and Solomon’s Molten Sea were actually functional plasma generators and alchemical translation devices.

The Tunguska Mystery: Why the 1908 explosion wasn’t a meteor, and how it connects to Nikola Tesla’s “Death Ray” experiments and space-time tuning.

The Nasi Bell (Die Glocke): Joseph P. Farrell’s research into the SS Brotherhood of the Bell, torsion physics, and how the swastika was actually a hyper-dimensional physics ideagram.

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Resources & Links

Urban’s Internet Archive List for ELF/VLF: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/6/neuroweapons

Ken Wheeler’s Transverse Dielectro-Electromagnetism (TEM)

Vocabulary Words & Terms: https://imgur.com/a/HbuOE01

Graphics & Diagrams: https://imgur.com/a/meru-foundation-torus-graphics-WWEsbJk

GIFs & Animated Visuals: https://giphy.com/channel/theofficialurban/torus-plasma

Interactive Simulation: https://theofficialurban.github.io/dielectro_electromagnetism/

Malcolm Bendall’s Molten Sea Ark Atomic Reconstruction Technology (MSAART)

Strike Foundation Open Source Research

Urban’s Curated Playlist (Plasmoid Unification Model): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaGrj147kmB0

MSAART Plasmoids (Imgur Album Words & Terms): https://imgur.com/a/msaart-plasmoids-ZcpWjw9

Leuren Moret

Leuren Moret: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html Interviews on Tectonic Warfare: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html Tectonic Warfare & Leuren Moret: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

President Lyndon Johnson: “He who controls the weather controls the world”

⚛️Tesla Conference Reports and 📑Dictionary of Advanced Energy Terminology

[Compiled by Michael Riversong, 2008]

Tesla Conference Reports And Dictionary Of Advanced Energy Terminology 23.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

International Tesla Society In Review 1984-1998 ... Pg. 3

2004 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 8

2005 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 10

2006 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 13

First Tesla Museum and Science Center International Conference on Nikola Tesla ... Pg. 15

2007 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 18

Alternative Energy Partnership Conference ... Pg. 20

2008 Hydrogen Implementation Conference ... Pg. 21

2008 ExtraOrdinary Technology Conference Report ... Pg. 24

Tesla Dictionary of Advanced Research Terminology ... Pg. 27

Compiled by:

Michael Riversong

P.O. Box 2776

Cheyenne, Wyoming 82003

(307)635-0900

mriversong@earthlink.net

Urban’s Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies

692 Words Total - Last Updated on July 20th, 2026 - This is a directory of words, terms, concepts and technologies that are used frequently when discussing Human Husbandry, Techno-Enslavement along with Occult Ponerology (The Study of Hidden Evil)

Go to Dictionary

The Bicameral Mind & Split-Brain Surgery Video

Frequency Following Response (FFR)

From the “Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process” Document

“Corpus callosotomy is a type of epilepsy surgery to treat seizures when antiseizure medications don’t help. The procedure involves a careful surgical cut of a band of fibers (the corpus callosum) connecting the two halves of your brain. Afterward, seizure activity can’t pass from one half of your brain to the other, limiting its spread.” ~ https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/11546-corpus-callosotomy

This video was something we watched in my High School Psychology class and it was always very fascinating and stuck with me. A person who has had this surgery (Corpus Callosotomy) would be unable to use the process of “Hemispheric Synchronization (HemiSync)”

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