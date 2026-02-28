The Venetian Black Nobility: The Hidden Origins of the Global Financial Empire [Lyndon LaRouche]

We explore how the Venetian oligarchy perfected a system of maritime dominance, usury, and psychological warfare that eventually metastasized into the modern British and Anglo-Dutch financial empires.
Key Topics Covered:
The Canaanite Connection: From Tyre to Venice, the residence of “Satan on Earth.”
Debt Farming: How the Houses of Bardi and Peruzzi used “IMF-style” conditionalities to loot medieval Europe.
The Fourth Crusade: Why the Crusades were actually Venetian-run frauds to destroy their competitor, Byzantium.
Divide and Conquer: The Venetian method of fueling religious wars—from Martin Luther to the Hundred Years’ War.
The Homintern and Corruption: How the oligarchy uses blackmail and human weakness to control world leaders.
The Modern Oligarchy: Why foundation-run governments and central banks are the true heirs to the Venetian model.
Who was Lyndon H. Larouche?
He’s another who has been completely vindicated in recent times.
Emerging from within the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) during the late 1960s, LaRouche has managed to attract a small, but fanatical following to his conspiratorial view of the world. Despite their small numbers (estimated at from one to three thousand), he has managed to fashion them into a surpris- ingly broad network of organizations that not only encompasses many major cities in the U.S., but which extends to Europe and Latin America as well.
Although all of the groups, at their core, adhere to LaRouche’s ideology, which holds that a “super elite”--including such disparate elements as the Rockefeller family, the British Royal Family, the Anti-Defamation League, the Soviet KGB, National Review, and The Heritage Foundation--controls world events, many are set up ostensibly as academic or charitable organizations. The use of various fronts has been among the LaRouche network’s most suc- cessful tactics, enabling it to attract unwitting, well-intentioned citizens to its cause. While these individuals generally break any connection as soon as they realize the real nature of LaRouche’s organizations, in some cases longer term,relationships are established. (The Larouche Network)
Images
Timestamps
00:00:00 The Canaanite Origins: From the City of Tyre to Venice
00:09:15 The Rise of Venetian Maritime Power & The Fourth Crusade
00:18:42 The Looting of Byzantium: Eliminating the Competition
00:27:30 The Houses of Bardi & Peruzzi: Medieval Debt Farming
00:36:15 The 14th Century Financial Collapse & The Black Death
00:45:10 The Venetian Method: Intelligence, Corruption, and "The Homintern"
00:55:50 Moving the Capital: From the Adriatic to Amsterdam and London
01:05:20 Epistemological Warfare: The War Against Human Creativity
01:14:45 The Modern British Empire as a Venetian Metastasis
01:22:30 Breaking the Power of the Oligarchy: Courage and Immortality