The Venetian Black Nobility: The Hidden Origins of the Global Financial Empire [Lyndon LaRouche]

We explore how the Venetian oligarchy perfected a system of maritime dominance, usury, and psychological warfare that eventually metastasized into the modern British and Anglo-Dutch financial empires.

He’s another who has been completely vindicated in recent times.

Emerging from within the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) during the late 1960s, LaRouche has managed to attract a small, but fanatical following to his conspiratorial view of the world. Despite their small numbers (estimated at from one to three thousand), he has managed to fashion them into a surpris- ingly broad network of organizations that not only encompasses many major cities in the U.S., but which extends to Europe and Latin America as well.

Although all of the groups, at their core, adhere to LaRouche’s ideology, which holds that a “super elite”--including such disparate elements as the Rockefeller family, the British Royal Family, the Anti-Defamation League, the Soviet KGB, National Review, and The Heritage Foundation--controls world events, many are set up ostensibly as academic or charitable organizations. The use of various fronts has been among the LaRouche network’s most suc- cessful tactics, enabling it to attract unwitting, well-intentioned citizens to its cause. While these individuals generally break any connection as soon as they realize the real nature of LaRouche’s organizations, in some cases longer term,relationships are established. (The Larouche Network)