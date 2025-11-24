I briefly touched on the topic in my previous article, but I wanted to go back and expand on it some more. Below, I will outline how black magic is powered, and the role of child abuse in black magic.

Black magic, by virtue of name, is powered by demonic energy. Black magic is used primarily in harmful and negative ways. It can be used to help or heal others, but it usually doesn’t work well. The primary purpose and the strength of black magic is to damage something. Someone’s health, their finances, their family, etc. The other aspect is control, which is also usually damaging to the person.

Very few people are born with a reserve of magical energy within them. I estimate the prevalence to be approximately 1 in 10,000 for any spark at all, which gives a population of roughly 35 thousand people with innate magical power in the US. Less than 5,000 of them have it in any significant amount, and the majority of them are employed by various black projects.

The lack of innate magical energy does not mean that you can’t perform magic, of course. There is always a small amount floating around in the ether that can be drawn upon, and if you are reasonably close to a ley line you can draw from the earth. On nights with a full moon, one can draw a fairly decent amount of power from the atmosphere. This is why the majority of powerful workings are done in specific times and locations. The full moon also works as a synchronization mechanism. The moon is in the same phase everywhere on earth, meaning that on the night of the full moon there are covens all over the globe engaging in magical workings. This is part of the reason why more power can be drawn on the night of a full moon, as there is plenty of energetic leakage from the workings being performed. At the same time, there are many rituals and sacrifices being made to straighten the practitioner and the occult network.

The occult network consists of practitioners and demons. Demons are beings made of energy, and as such they function as batteries of magical energy. This energy can be drawn upon for the purpose of performing a magical working, but is not infinite. The energy must be replenished to avoid weakening the influence of the demonic realm. This happens in two major ways. The first is the drain on the practitioner. Ever notice how witches tend to age very quickly? The power they draw is replenished from their own life force.

The second is by ritual sacrifice and offering. There are three main things that can be offered as energetic offerings: oaths of fealty, pain, and blood.

Animal sacrifice

Oaths of fealty were discussed in the previous article, but you essentially enter into a “symbiotic relationship” with a demonic entity in exchange for power. Through this agreement, you will be used as an agent of chaos and destruction.

Pain and blood are more or less the same thing. Torture and death. Physical pain and psychological trauma both work, as there is energy that may be harvested from emotional suffering. The sacrifice of a life is a very strong act that will generate much energy for the demonic network. Animals the least, children the most. Abortion clinics constantly feed death into the system, but the ritual murder of a newborn child is the strongest blood sacrifice that can be presented.

This is where we circle back around to where we began, that of the role of child abuse in black magic. It is an immensely powerful act for two reasons. The first is the physical and psychological trauma that is inflicted upon the child. There are a few books on the topic, but ritualized child abuse often instills a demon into the child for the purpose of controlling and feeding off of the child. I have personally dealt with two of these in the past year. They relish their role in the continued spiritual and psychological torture of the child, and keep them in a constant state of emotional distress to feed.

This brings me to my second point, which ties directly into my first - it shatters the child’s soul, and often irreparably damages their connection to the Divine.

Every soul that you destroy adds power to the system.

That is how black magic works - you feed pain and suffering into the system to get power to cause more pain and suffering. Children are the most common target because they are unable to defend themselves physically and will often be ignored if they attempt to speak out.

Part of the reason why I write these articles is because I want to make sure that there are others out there that understand that this is real, and it is constantly happening. If you ever hear a child talking about this kind of stuff, please don’t brush it off as being something they made up. You might just save their life.

Until next time,

Stove