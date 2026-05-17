🎧📖Breath War: Complete Audiobook Reading by Author James Carner (Book #01)

The war is not what you’ve been told.

For generations, mankind has been taught to look for battles in politics, military power, or religious conflict. But behind it all is the true war — a war for breath itself.

BREATH WAR: The Legal Architecture of the Luciferian Kingdom unveils the hidden system the adversary has built to seize control of the very breath God issued into creation. From hybrid bloodlines to dimensional trafficking, from ritual priesthoods to AI surrogate governance, this scroll exposes how the serpent constructed a counterfeit legal kingdom — not through open rebellion, but through contracts, fraud, and breath theft filed in the highest courts of Heaven.

This is not a book of theory. This is a legal indictment scroll — prepared for both the remnant on earth and the courtroom of Heaven itself.

Inside these pages, you will witness:

The true structure of the breath economy the serpent has trafficked for millennia

The hybridization and technological surrogacy programs designed to capture breath ownership

The exposure of Babylon’s priesthood, digital contracts, and Beast throne filings

The unsealing of Heaven’s Codex revealing how every counterfeit registry will collapse

The legal assignment of the remnant saints as courtroom witnesses for this hour

But above all — you will see why the Cross remains the singular legal weapon that cancels every breath debt and dismantles every counterfeit contract.

The breath war is nearing its final courtroom phase. The scroll has been unsealed.

The registry will be reconciled. The kingdom of the serpent will fall.

DOWNLOADS (FREE):

Book #1 - Breath War (This Book): https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/breath_war.pdf

Book #2 - The Crown of Blood: https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/The-Crown-of-Blood.pdf

Book #3 - The Ritual Machine - https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/The-Ritual-Machine.pdf

Book #4 - The Stone That Speaks - https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/The-Stone-That-Speaks.pdf

Book #5 - The Crown of Cain - https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/The-Crown-of-Cain.pdf

These audiobooks are being made available to all for 100% free, the books also can be downloaded from JamesCarner.com for free. In return please consider following James Carner’s show Cause Before Symptom on Rumble as he is LIVE every night at 9pm PST (12am EST)

Breath Wars Series Audiobooks / Narrations (Rumble Playlist): https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

View the Breath Wars Imgur Album of Words & Terms: https://imgur.com/a/Y8iOEht

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

Rumble Channel

James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Breath Wars Series Audiobooks / Narrations (Rumble Playlist): https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

Direct PDF Download Links:

James Playlist(s) & Series

Here are links to James Carner’s series playlists on Rumble:

Ethiopian Tewahedo vs. King James Series: https://rumble.com/playlists/UyKZywnJjA8?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl Black Nobility Bloodlines Series: https://rumble.com/playlists/L_hDckLnEdI?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl Urban & James Episodes: https://rumble.com/playlists/TmVjMsomljU?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl

Urban & James Episodes on Breath War

Most Recent Episodes on Breath Wars

June 10th, 2025 (First Book Launch Interview)