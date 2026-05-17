🎧📖Breath War: Complete Audiobook Reading by Author James Carner (Book #01)

The war is not what you’ve been told.
For generations, mankind has been taught to look for battles in politics, military power, or religious conflict. But behind it all is the true war — a war for breath itself.
BREATH WAR: The Legal Architecture of the Luciferian Kingdom unveils the hidden system the adversary has built to seize control of the very breath God issued into creation. From hybrid bloodlines to dimensional trafficking, from ritual priesthoods to AI surrogate governance, this scroll exposes how the serpent constructed a counterfeit legal kingdom — not through open rebellion, but through contracts, fraud, and breath theft filed in the highest courts of Heaven.
This is not a book of theory. This is a legal indictment scroll — prepared for both the remnant on earth and the courtroom of Heaven itself.
Inside these pages, you will witness:
The true structure of the breath economy the serpent has trafficked for millennia
The hybridization and technological surrogacy programs designed to capture breath ownership
The exposure of Babylon’s priesthood, digital contracts, and Beast throne filings
The unsealing of Heaven’s Codex revealing how every counterfeit registry will collapse
The legal assignment of the remnant saints as courtroom witnesses for this hour
But above all — you will see why the Cross remains the singular legal weapon that cancels every breath debt and dismantles every counterfeit contract.
The breath war is nearing its final courtroom phase. The scroll has been unsealed.
The registry will be reconciled. The kingdom of the serpent will fall.
DOWNLOADS (FREE):
Book #1 - Breath War (This Book): https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/breath_war.pdf
Book #2 - The Crown of Blood: https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/The-Crown-of-Blood.pdf
Book #3 - The Ritual Machine - https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/The-Ritual-Machine.pdf
Book #4 - The Stone That Speaks - https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/The-Stone-That-Speaks.pdf
Book #5 - The Crown of Cain - https://jamescarner.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/The-Crown-of-Cain.pdf
These audiobooks are being made available to all for 100% free, the books also can be downloaded from JamesCarner.com for free. In return please consider following James Carner’s show Cause Before Symptom on Rumble as he is LIVE every night at 9pm PST (12am EST)
Breath Wars Series Audiobooks / Narrations (Rumble Playlist): https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
View the Breath Wars Imgur Album of Words & Terms: https://imgur.com/a/Y8iOEht
⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner
Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.
Authored by James Carner
James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)
Breath Wars Series Audiobooks / Narrations (Rumble Playlist): https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
Direct PDF Download Links:
Breath War - James Carner’s "Breath War" presents an esoteric, legalistic interpretation of spiritual warfare, positing that the divine breath granted to humanity in Genesis serves as a legal authorization for dominion over the physical realm.
Crown of Blood - James Carner’s Crown of Blood presents a complex, esoteric narrative that characterizes human history as a perpetual struggle over the theft of divine breath, which the author identifies as the essential spiritual life-force and "authorship" granted by God.
The Ritual Machine - James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the "compiler" of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the "Beast" seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology.
The Stone that Speaks - James Carner’s The Stone That Speaks presents a provocative alternative history and eschatology centered on the divine registry of breath and bone, asserting that spiritual authority is anchored in physical witnesses rather than religious institutions.
The Crown of Cain - In The Crown of Cain, James Carner explores a structural rupture in the history of power, moving beyond a simple moral lesson about jealousy to identify a prototypical pattern of authority.
(Audiobook Work in Progress)
James Playlist(s) & Series
Here are links to James Carner’s series playlists on Rumble:
Ethiopian Tewahedo vs. King James Series: https://rumble.com/playlists/UyKZywnJjA8?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
Black Nobility Bloodlines Series: https://rumble.com/playlists/L_hDckLnEdI?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
Urban & James Episodes: https://rumble.com/playlists/TmVjMsomljU?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl