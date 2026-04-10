Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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🌬️Breath Wars: The Spiritual Battle for Your Soul (Pt. 1 - Vocabulary & Terms) ft. James Carner

Urban is joined by special guest James Carner to discuss his authored works. We discuss key words & terms used within the Breath Wars framework as a foundation for future episodes on the series.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 10, 2026

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we sit down with Pastor James Carner, author of the Breath Wars book series, to dismantle the hidden frameworks of the spiritual realm. We dive deep into the specific vocabulary used by the “black nobility” and esoteric circles to explain how human energy—our “breath”—is being measured, monitored, and monetized in the digital age.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Breath War: Understanding the conflict over human attention and emotion.

  • The Ritual Machine: How modern systems program behavior through repeated patterns.

  • Biometric Sacrifice: The trade-off between privacy and convenience in modern security.

  • Digital Arks: The attempt to preserve identity and data in a post-human era.

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Imgur Album (Words & Terms)

You can access all of the words & terms we covered as sharable images in the Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/breath-wars-breath-theft-economy-words-terms-Y8iOEht

Urban's Notes on Breath Wars

⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

Rumble Channel

James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Direct PDF Download Links:

  1. Breath War - James Carner’s "Breath War" presents an esoteric, legalistic interpretation of spiritual warfare, positing that the divine breath granted to humanity in Genesis serves as a legal authorization for dominion over the physical realm.

  2. Crown of Blood - James Carner’s Crown of Blood presents a complex, esoteric narrative that characterizes human history as a perpetual struggle over the theft of divine breath, which the author identifies as the essential spiritual life-force and "authorship" granted by God.

  3. The Ritual Machine - James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the "compiler" of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the "Beast" seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology.

  4. The Stone that Speaks - James Carner’s The Stone That Speaks presents a provocative alternative history and eschatology centered on the divine registry of breath and bone, asserting that spiritual authority is anchored in physical witnesses rather than religious institutions.

  5. The Crown of Cain - In The Crown of Cain, James Carner explores a structural rupture in the history of power, moving beyond a simple moral lesson about jealousy to identify a prototypical pattern of authority.

James Carner’s Ethiopian Bible Series

Rumble Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/UyKZywnJjA8 (Download a copy of the Ethiopian Bible on his Website)

Rumble Playlist

Download English PDF

Download Ge'ez Original

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Previous Interviews /w James

Original Breath War Book Release Interview (June 10th, 2025)

Urban’s Stream on Breath Wars (August 5th, 2026)

‘The Ritual Machine’ Release Stream on Cause Before Symptom (August 3rd, 2025)

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Metaverse & Hauntology Episode(s)

Timestamps

00:00:00 Stream Starts
00:01:52 Introducing Pastor James Carner 
00:05:07 Defining the "Breath Wars" & The Black Nobility 
00:15:30 The Spark of Life vs. The Fallen Spirits 
00:26:45 The First Debt: Cain, Abel, and the Energy Harvest 
00:39:12 The Ritual Machine: Programming Human Behavior 
00:52:20 Biometric Sacrifice & The Digital Identity System 
01:04:15 Quantum Mirrors and the Feedback Loop of Attention 
01:18:40 Transgenics and the "Digital Ark" Concept 
01:31:05 Final Thoughts & Where to Find the Books

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