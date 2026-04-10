🌬️Breath Wars: The Spiritual Battle for Your Soul (Pt. 1 - Vocabulary & Terms) ft. James Carner

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we sit down with Pastor James Carner, author of the Breath Wars book series, to dismantle the hidden frameworks of the spiritual realm. We dive deep into the specific vocabulary used by the “black nobility” and esoteric circles to explain how human energy—our “breath”—is being measured, monitored, and monetized in the digital age.
Key Topics Covered:
The Breath War: Understanding the conflict over human attention and emotion.
The Ritual Machine: How modern systems program behavior through repeated patterns.
Biometric Sacrifice: The trade-off between privacy and convenience in modern security.
Digital Arks: The attempt to preserve identity and data in a post-human era.
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Imgur Album (Words & Terms)
You can access all of the words & terms we covered as sharable images in the Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/breath-wars-breath-theft-economy-words-terms-Y8iOEht
⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner
Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.
Authored by James Carner
James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)
Direct PDF Download Links:
Breath War - James Carner’s "Breath War" presents an esoteric, legalistic interpretation of spiritual warfare, positing that the divine breath granted to humanity in Genesis serves as a legal authorization for dominion over the physical realm.
Crown of Blood - James Carner’s Crown of Blood presents a complex, esoteric narrative that characterizes human history as a perpetual struggle over the theft of divine breath, which the author identifies as the essential spiritual life-force and "authorship" granted by God.
The Ritual Machine - James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the "compiler" of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the "Beast" seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology.
The Stone that Speaks - James Carner’s The Stone That Speaks presents a provocative alternative history and eschatology centered on the divine registry of breath and bone, asserting that spiritual authority is anchored in physical witnesses rather than religious institutions.
The Crown of Cain - In The Crown of Cain, James Carner explores a structural rupture in the history of power, moving beyond a simple moral lesson about jealousy to identify a prototypical pattern of authority.
James Carner’s Ethiopian Bible Series
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Previous Interviews /w James
Original Breath War Book Release Interview (June 10th, 2025)
Urban’s Stream on Breath Wars (August 5th, 2026)
‘The Ritual Machine’ Release Stream on Cause Before Symptom (August 3rd, 2025)
Other Content by James
Metaverse & Hauntology Episode(s)
Timestamps
00:00:00 Stream Starts
00:01:52 Introducing Pastor James Carner
00:05:07 Defining the "Breath Wars" & The Black Nobility
00:15:30 The Spark of Life vs. The Fallen Spirits
00:26:45 The First Debt: Cain, Abel, and the Energy Harvest
00:39:12 The Ritual Machine: Programming Human Behavior
00:52:20 Biometric Sacrifice & The Digital Identity System
01:04:15 Quantum Mirrors and the Feedback Loop of Attention
01:18:40 Transgenics and the "Digital Ark" Concept
01:31:05 Final Thoughts & Where to Find the Books