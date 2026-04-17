🌬️Breath Wars (Pt. II): ⚖️Divine Authority vs. The Digital Beast System ft. James Carner

Are you ready to reclaim your divine authority? 🌬️🛡️

In Part II of our Breath Wars series, I’m joined again by Pastor James Carner to dive even deeper into the spiritual and technical structures attempting to manage human consent. We move beyond simple conspiracies to examine the functional battle over “Breath Jurisdiction.”

In this episode, we explore:

Divine Breath as Legal Credential: Why the “spark of life” is the ultimate signet ring from the Father.

The Twin Thrones: The transition from Rome’s old paperwork systems to China’s new biometric technocracy.

AI as a Surrogate Priest: How humanity is being deceived into assigning moral authority to algorithms and digital counselors.

The First Hack: The murder of Abel as the first hostile takeover of the divine registry.

The Supreme Court Override: How the Cross unilaterally cancels the digital and biometric “breath debt” imposed by the beast system.

This is a deep dive for the analytical and the vigilant. Knowledge of the system is secondary to relationship with Jesus Christ.

Extended Notes

Watch Part I Covering Words & Terms

Words & Terms Album

⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

Rumble Channel

James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Direct PDF Download Links:

Breath War - James Carner’s "Breath War" presents an esoteric, legalistic interpretation of spiritual warfare, positing that the divine breath granted to humanity in Genesis serves as a legal authorization for dominion over the physical realm. Crown of Blood - James Carner’s Crown of Blood presents a complex, esoteric narrative that characterizes human history as a perpetual struggle over the theft of divine breath, which the author identifies as the essential spiritual life-force and "authorship" granted by God. The Ritual Machine - James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the "compiler" of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the "Beast" seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology. The Stone that Speaks - James Carner’s The Stone That Speaks presents a provocative alternative history and eschatology centered on the divine registry of breath and bone, asserting that spiritual authority is anchored in physical witnesses rather than religious institutions. The Crown of Cain - In The Crown of Cain, James Carner explores a structural rupture in the history of power, moving beyond a simple moral lesson about jealousy to identify a prototypical pattern of authority.

Ethiopian Bible Series

Rumble Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/UyKZywnJjA8 (Download a copy of the Ethiopian Bible on his Website)

Rumble Playlist

Download English PDF

Download Ge'ez Original

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Other Interviews /w James

Original Breath War Book Release Interview (June 10th, 2025)

Timestamps