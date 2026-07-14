Destiny of America \\ British Israel ~ Bill Cooper's ⏳The Hour of the Time #0864-0865 [May, 1996]

In this episode from “The Hour of the Time,” (Originally Aired in May of 1996) host William Cooper delivers a polemic against British Israelism and its related ideologies, which he characterizes as a “mystery religion” designed to manipulate the masses. Cooper structures his argument by first connecting these beliefs to the Bohemian Grove and secret societies, subsequently pivoting to a detailed theological and historical refutation of the claim that Anglo-Saxon peoples are the literal descendants of the “lost tribes” of Israel. By highlighting linguistic inconsistencies and scriptural contradictions, he seeks to expose what he calls a deceptive racial master-race narrative that fuels both International Zionism and the movement toward a New World Order. Ultimately, the broadcast serves as a warning that these doctrines are not merely harmless religious fancies, but are calculated psychological tools used by an elite oligarchy to dismantle constitutional liberties and usher in a one-world totalitarian government.

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The Palmerston Zoo (Schiller Inst., Feb. 1994)

The 1994 Schiller Institute conference entitled “The Palmerston Zoo,” presents an unconventional analysis of British imperial history and its modern legacy. Through an introductory essay by Nancy Spannaus and a dramatic historical tour by Webster Tarpley, the text argues that current global events are shaped by an oligarchical method of control inherited from Venetian models of subversion. The primary theme explores how Lord Palmerston utilized a “menagerie” of radical ethnic movements—managed by agents like Giuseppe Mazzini and David Urquhart—to destabilize rival nations and establish a new Roman Empire centered in London. Ultimately, the document serves as a lesson in strategic intelligence, urging readers to look beyond isolated historical facts to understand the philosophical and methodological axioms that drive the intentional fragmentation of global civilization.

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Some Additional Information from Lawrence Waddell’s “The Phoenician Origin of the Britons, Scots & Anglo-Saxons”

Hebrew = Initiated Candidate who completed all degrees of the mystery [passion plays] (In the same way a “Master Mason” has completed all degrees of the Masonic dramas / plays)

Jew = The God Himself (The link between Luciferianism, Mystery Religions, and MODERN-DAY Judaism wherein the existence of Christ is denied is that all simply deify the human character, man as his own god)

Read the extended notes: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/reading/phoenician-origins.html

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More Information on the Phoenician Theology System: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/reading/phoenician-theology.html

Overview / Summary of the Text Download the text on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/ThePhoenicianOriginOfBritonsScotsAnglo-saxons1924-1st.Edition This academic text proposes the controversial theory that the ancestral Britons and Scots were descended from Aryan Phoenicians who colonized and civilized Britain, beginning as early as the Stone Age. The author supports this claim by analyzing archaeological evidence, such as prehistoric Stone Circles and cup-marks, interpreting these monuments through the lens of Hitto-Sumerian and Phoenician script and solar religious symbolism. Key themes include the diffusion of a Higher Civilization by this ruling Aryan race, the origin of the sophisticated monotheistic Sun-cult in Britain, and the link between Phoenician, Hitto-Sumerian, and early British culture, demonstrating connections in language, place names like London (New Troy), religion, and the origin of figures like Britannia and St. George. Ultimately, the text seeks to establish a much earlier and more advanced pre-Roman civilization in Britain by identifying historical figures, such as Brutus-the-Trojan and Part-olon, with documented Phoenician origins.

What British Israelism accomplishes through theological brainwashing, Waddell’s text attempts to validate through archaeological and linguistic pseudo-science.

The Shared Delusion of the “Master Race”

A very commonly used symbol is the Rotary / Cog / Gear symbol which was used by the National Socialist German Workers Party (Nasis; spelled with an ‘s’ not a ‘z’ )

British Israelism, heavily infiltrated by British Intelligence and operating under the deceptive moniker of “Christian Identity,” is a synthetic religion that brainwashes its victims into believing the “Anglo-Saxon Celtic race is the true 10 lost tribes of Israel,” possessing the divine right to rule the earth. It operates as a “racist doctrine that proclaims a master race descended from the House of David.”

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Waddell’s book serves as the secular, historical mirror to this exact supremacist deception. Waddell explicitly rejects the Semitic origins of the Britons, asserting instead that the true civilizers of Britain were “Aryan Phoenicians.” He classifies these ancestors as the “Nordic or ‘Northern’” race, mathematically defined as “tall, fair, broad-browed, long-headed,” who systematically conquered and ruled over the “dusky” aboriginal Picts.

The connection is absolute: Both ideologies feed the same megalomaniacal complex. William Cooper exposes that the ultimate goal of the Illuminati and the Mystery Schools is to enforce the rule that “the Anglo-Aryan race is supreme.” Waddell provides the archaeological framework for this supremacy, elevating the “Aryan” as the sole originator of world civilization, while British Israelism provides the religious mandate for their global domination.

Sun-Worship, Bel, and the Swastika Deception

The most damning intersection between the two is their mutual foundation in the ancient Mystery Religion of Babylon. Waddell glorifies his “Aryan Phoenicians” as devout “Sun-worshippers” who brought the exalted worship of the Sun-god “Bel” (Baal) to Britain. He identifies the “Swastika” and the “Sun Cross” as their sacred, luck-compelling emblems of divine victory. Waddell asserts that the great Stone Circles of Britain were raised by these Phoenicians as “solar observatories” for their Bel-Fire rites.

The Falsification of History (Our Distorted Reality) ~ John Hamer, 2013 ~ Page 313

Cooper violently strips the veil from this “Sun-worship.” He reveals that the worship of Bel/Baal and the Sun is the unvarnished “Mystery Religion of Babylon.” By glorifying the Phoenician erection of Stone Circles for Bel worship, Waddell is unwittingly documenting the ancient establishment of the Luciferian Mystery Schools on British soil. Cooper explicitly confirms this, stating that “Stonehenge is actually an ancient Babylonian temple of the sun.” Waddell celebrates the “Swastika Cross” of the Britons, completely oblivious to, or complicit in, the fact that the Swastika is an occult sign of the Aryan “master race” utilized by esoteric secret societies (and figures like Madame Blavatsky) to engineer the New World Order.

The Subversion of Christianity

Both systems are weaponized to subvert and destroy true Christianity. Cooper demonstrates that British Israelism is an “ideological virus” engineered by the British Colonial Office to “undermine Christianity.” It commits violent blasphemy by restricting Christ’s promise of salvation exclusively to the “Anglo-Saxon Aryan race.”

Waddell systematically dismantles Christian origins to serve his Aryan paradigm. He claims that St. Andrew, St. George, and St. Michael are not Christian figures at all, but are merely recycled Hitto-Sumerian Aryan deities (Indara, Tas-Mikal) who slay the “Dragon” (representing the aboriginal serpent cults). Waddell asserts that the Christian Cross was not the crucifix, but was stolen directly from the “pagan fiery Sun Cross” and the “Red Cross” of the Aryan Sun-cult. He reduces the entirety of the Christian faith to a plagiarism of Gothic and Phoenician solar myths.

Conclusion

Waddell’s “Phoenician Aryans” and the “Lost Tribes” of British Israelism are two sides of the same elite deception. When Waddell proudly translates ancient British cup-marks and runes as prayers to the Sun-god “Bil,” he is proving Cooper’s exact premise: the ancient rulers of the world worshipped the Luciferian Sun-god, and the modern elite are attempting to resurrect this paradigm. British Israelism tells its followers they are the “men of the covenant,” while Waddell’s archaeology tells them they are the “noble” Aryan master race. Both are traps designed by the “Guardians of the Secrets of the Ages” to manipulate the “profane” into believing they are destined for godhood, while in reality, they are building a totalitarian socialist slave state.

More by Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper Resources Page: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/bill-cooper.html

Asset Protection Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/ucc/asset-protection.html

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.





Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time