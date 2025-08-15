Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips at the Grenada Forum [Mid-90s] - Full Testimony

Cathy O'Brien tells her full story at the Grenade Forum in the mid-90s exposing the US Government's involvement in Monarch Program & Trauma Based Mind Control.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Aug 15, 2025

Follow Cathy O’Brien on X (@RealCathyOBrien)

Cathy only has ONE account on X and I have been made aware of a handful of individuals attempting to use her name and identity as a means to fame.

Cathy also has a Locals (Rumble) Fan Group where she releases content: https://cathyobrien.locals.com/

Cathy on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCathyOBrien

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