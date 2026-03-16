Is Our Children Learning? The Literacy Crisis & The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America [March 14th, 2026]

Tonight, Urban continues as guest host for Cause Before Symptom and dives into the heart-wrenching literacy crisis facing America’s youth. From Gen Alpha’s inability to consume “plot-based media” to the shocking decline in national IQ scores, we examine the systemic failure of our schools. Is this an accidental decline, or a Deliberate Dumbing Down?

“Is our children learning?”

In this video, we explore:

The Literacy Epidemic: Why nearly half of 12th graders are performing “below basic” in reading.

Teacher Confessions: The real reason 300,000 educators quit last year—and why they feel like “babysitters with degrees.”

Charlotte Iserbyt’s Warning: Analyzing the 100-year plan to shift education from academics to behavior modification and “workforce training.”

The Hyper-Stimulation Trap: How the evolution from 1950s sitcoms to TikTok brain rot is re-wiring the human mind.

Cradle-to-Grave Monitoring: The push for “Skills Passports” and total data gathering on every citizen.

The Deliberate Dumbing Down of Education

Free copy of the book: https://avalonlibrary.net/ebooks/Charlotte%20Thomson%20Iserbyt%20-%20The%20Deliberate%20Dumbing%20Down%20of%20America.pdf

More on Skinner Boxes & Operant Conditioning in this Video

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