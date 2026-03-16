Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Is Our Children Learning? The Literacy Crisis & The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America [March 14th, 2026]

This is an edited version of the stream from March 14th where I covered the state of American education, kids unable to read & the text "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America"
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 16, 2026

Tonight, Urban continues as guest host for Cause Before Symptom and dives into the heart-wrenching literacy crisis facing America’s youth. From Gen Alpha’s inability to consume “plot-based media” to the shocking decline in national IQ scores, we examine the systemic failure of our schools. Is this an accidental decline, or a Deliberate Dumbing Down?

“Is our children learning?”

In this video, we explore:

  • The Literacy Epidemic: Why nearly half of 12th graders are performing “below basic” in reading.

  • Teacher Confessions: The real reason 300,000 educators quit last year—and why they feel like “babysitters with degrees.”

  • Charlotte Iserbyt’s Warning: Analyzing the 100-year plan to shift education from academics to behavior modification and “workforce training.”

  • The Hyper-Stimulation Trap: How the evolution from 1950s sitcoms to TikTok brain rot is re-wiring the human mind.

  • Cradle-to-Grave Monitoring: The push for “Skills Passports” and total data gathering on every citizen.

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The Deliberate Dumbing Down of Education

Free copy of the book: https://avalonlibrary.net/ebooks/Charlotte%20Thomson%20Iserbyt%20-%20The%20Deliberate%20Dumbing%20Down%20of%20America.pdf

More on Skinner Boxes & Operant Conditioning in this Video

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