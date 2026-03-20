The Source of the Conspiracy: Analyzing Centuries of Secret Society Literature ft. James Carner

Join James Carner and I for a disciplined examination of the “Source.” This episode places centuries of historical writings on the table—not to attack or defend, but to scrutinize the path to their conclusions.

View the full write up on James Carner’s website: https://jamescarner.com/cause-before-symptom-special-edition-ft-urban-odyssey-sources-bibliography/

“Tonight is not a show built on reaction. It is a show built on record. What sits in front of us is not one book, not one author, not one claim—but a chain of writings that stretch across centuries, languages, religions, and political systems. Names like Barruel, Robison, Webster, Ford, Noblitt, Sombart, Guénon, Mullins, Daniel, Herzl, Hoffman, Springmeier, Marx—voices that did not know each other, did not live in the same eras, and did not share the same beliefs—yet all attempted to explain the same question: who or what shapes the movements of history behind what we can see.

This is where most conversations stop too early. People are handed conclusions without being shown the path that led to them. They are told what to believe about secret societies, power structures, revolutions, religion, and identity—but they are rarely shown how each author arrived at those conclusions, what sources they used, and whether those sources were firsthand, secondhand, or inherited from someone before them. Over time, repetition begins to feel like confirmation, and narratives that were once speculation begin to be treated as established fact.

So tonight, the approach is simple and disciplined. Every source is placed on the table. Not to defend it. Not to attack it. But to examine it. Line by line if necessary. Who wrote it. When it was written. What evidence was actually used. Whether the claims were built on documents, observations, theology, philosophy, or the interpretation of someone else’s work. This is not about dismissing patterns—it is about testing them.

Because if there is truth in any of this, it will hold up under scrutiny. It will not need emotion. It will not need assumption. It will stand on its own weight. And if parts of the narrative do not hold, then removing them does not weaken the search—it strengthens it. It clears the noise so what remains can be seen clearly.

What you are about to hear is not a lecture. It is a process. Two people walking through the material in real time, asking the same question over and over again: what is actually documented, and what has been repeated until it sounds true. And by the end of this, the goal is not to tell you what to think—but to show you how to see.”

~ Opening Monologue by James Carner