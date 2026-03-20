The Source of the Conspiracy: Analyzing Centuries of Secret Society Literature ft. James Carner

Join James Carner and I for a disciplined examination of the “Source.” This episode places centuries of historical writings on the table—not to attack or defend, but to scrutinize the path to their conclusions.
View the full write up on James Carner’s website: https://jamescarner.com/cause-before-symptom-special-edition-ft-urban-odyssey-sources-bibliography/
“Tonight is not a show built on reaction. It is a show built on record. What sits in front of us is not one book, not one author, not one claim—but a chain of writings that stretch across centuries, languages, religions, and political systems. Names like Barruel, Robison, Webster, Ford, Noblitt, Sombart, Guénon, Mullins, Daniel, Herzl, Hoffman, Springmeier, Marx—voices that did not know each other, did not live in the same eras, and did not share the same beliefs—yet all attempted to explain the same question: who or what shapes the movements of history behind what we can see.
This is where most conversations stop too early. People are handed conclusions without being shown the path that led to them. They are told what to believe about secret societies, power structures, revolutions, religion, and identity—but they are rarely shown how each author arrived at those conclusions, what sources they used, and whether those sources were firsthand, secondhand, or inherited from someone before them. Over time, repetition begins to feel like confirmation, and narratives that were once speculation begin to be treated as established fact.
So tonight, the approach is simple and disciplined. Every source is placed on the table. Not to defend it. Not to attack it. But to examine it. Line by line if necessary. Who wrote it. When it was written. What evidence was actually used. Whether the claims were built on documents, observations, theology, philosophy, or the interpretation of someone else’s work. This is not about dismissing patterns—it is about testing them.
Because if there is truth in any of this, it will hold up under scrutiny. It will not need emotion. It will not need assumption. It will stand on its own weight. And if parts of the narrative do not hold, then removing them does not weaken the search—it strengthens it. It clears the noise so what remains can be seen clearly.
What you are about to hear is not a lecture. It is a process. Two people walking through the material in real time, asking the same question over and over again: what is actually documented, and what has been repeated until it sounds true. And by the end of this, the goal is not to tell you what to think—but to show you how to see.”
~ Opening Monologue by James Carner
We navigate a complex bibliography including:
Edith Starr Miller and the concrete timeline of mystery schools.
Fritz Springmeier’s work on deprogramming and elite bloodlines.
Eustace Mullins and the systematic examination of the Federal Reserve’s origins at Jekyll Island.
Nesta Webster’s analysis of the occult-driven agenda behind global revolutions.
The goal of this special edition is not to tell you what to think, but to show you how to see. We explore the “Trivium” method of research and the vital difference between primary evidence and inherited narratives.
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View the Slides
Other Links:
James Carner’s Cause Before Symptom
Urban’s Wakeup Drive: https://wakeup.officialurban.com
Urban’s Links Page: https://direct.me/officialurban
Urban’s Notes Database: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz
Urban’s Bible Study Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/urbansbibles
DM Hutchins’ Research Drives
Five Public /dmh2nd Collections Of Esoteric Research Materials
Freemasonic Reference Work(s)
This collection is a smaller subset of the one below and primarily consists of Mackey’s Encyclopedias and Reference Works.
Larger Collection from the DM Hutchins’ Research Drives Above
(Some get an error asking for an Encryption Key, if you are asked for this just try to open the link in a different browser / window)
The Trivium Method
Thank you Ms.Yuse, Martin D. Vasquez, Angela Jo Toth, Daisyray, Sandy Mccabe, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The Chain of Historical Writings
00:03:53 The Objective: Testing Patterns vs. Established Fact
00:09:01 Defining Occult Ponerology: The Study of Institutional Evil
00:17:01 Deep Dive: Edith Starr Miller & Occult Theocracy
00:18:56 Fritz Springmeier: Bloodlines and Mind Control
00:24:05 Eustace Mullins: The Secrets of the Federal Reserve
00:25:50 Nesta Webster: World Revolution & The Plot Against Civilization
00:44:16 Identifying the "Gray Pope" and Black Nobility Dynasties
01:00:03 The Propaganda Chain: From Henry Ford to the 18th Century
01:33:58 The Trivium Method: Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric in Research
01:53:18 Conclusion: The Absence of Verifiable Human Documentation