In this episode of Cause Before Symptom, Urban fills in for James to break down Reckless Ben’s explosive undercover investigation into the Provo Canyon School, a troubled teen facility. Urban offers a bit of commentary on the “grey-space” that exists between “Troubled Teen Rehabilitation Programs” and the “Monarch Program” (Trauma Based Conditioning, Fear Programming, “Strength Conditioning,” etc.)

Urban also questions how and why so many relatively new faces pop up out of nowhere with similar styles of content (see posts linked below, especially James & Urban’s show on CNN + Kalshi Partnership)

Aggregative Contingent Estimation (ACE): Initiated in 2011, this massive geopolitical forecasting experiment proved that performance-weighted crowdsourced ensembles could systematically out-predict traditional intelligence agencies.

We explore the similarities between the school’s “compliance” tactics and MKUltra or Monarch Trauma Programming. From allegedly hiring staff with criminal records to locking kids in solitary confinement (the “gulag”) for minor infractions like stealing chips, the dark truth of these facilities is examined in detail.

We also dive deep into how viral social media trends might be weaponized for prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, merging politics with financial markets to systematically out-predict traditional intelligence agencies using performance-weighted, crowdsourced ensembles.

If you want to understand the connections between cybernetics, troubled teen retreats, and predictive programming, this is an episode you cannot miss.

What you will learn in this video:

The Provo Canyon Investigation: How an undercover sting revealed staggering costs (a $49,400 deposit) and potential federal regulation violations at a troubled teen facility.

Monarch Programming Connections: Why the phrase “go hands-on for compliance” mirrors the psychological conditioning and hazing rituals historically used in trauma-based mind control.

False Advertising: The reality of the facility’s amenities, including an empty, broken pool and a high ropes course that hasn’t been used since the 80s.

Predictive Markets & Polymarket: How viral internet controversies and trends are used to generate massive profits through crowdsourced intelligence and prediction mapping.

Taking Action: Why standing together and poisoning our data footprint is essential to pushing back against pervasive surveillance, like flock cameras and AI data centers.

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Thank you Tom Gilligan, Martin D. Vasquez, The Nazarite, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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The Merging of Prediction Markets & Politics

Aggregative Contingent Estimation (ACE): Initiated in 2011, this massive geopolitical forecasting experiment proved that performance-weighted crowdsourced ensembles could systematically out-predict traditional intelligence agencies. CREATE & ForeST: Shifted from probability estimation to qualitative argument mapping and predicting breakthrough science and technology milestones. Under ForeST, George Mason University operated SciCast, a combinatorial prediction market where professionals generated real-time probability distributions on advanced telecommunication standards, graphene antennas, and nanomaterials. FOCUS: Developed evidence-based techniques to evaluate counterfactual “what-if” scenarios , establishing the mathematical foundations for predictive simulation within digital system environments.

Urban & James on CNN + Kalshi Partnership

Web3, Skinner Box & Gamification of Everything

6G & Tokenization of Everything

Timestamps