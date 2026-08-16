Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Help for Troubled Teens OR Monarch Programming Hidden in Plain Sight? [August 15th, 2026]

Urban comments on the latest video by Reckless Ben making the argument that Troubled Teen Programs are one way that Trauma Based Mind Control (Monarch) has hidden in plain sight.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)

In this episode of Cause Before Symptom, Urban fills in for James to break down Reckless Ben’s explosive undercover investigation into the Provo Canyon School, a troubled teen facility. Urban offers a bit of commentary on the “grey-space” that exists between “Troubled Teen Rehabilitation Programs” and the “Monarch Program” (Trauma Based Conditioning, Fear Programming, “Strength Conditioning,” etc.)

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Urban also questions how and why so many relatively new faces pop up out of nowhere with similar styles of content (see posts linked below, especially James & Urban’s show on CNN + Kalshi Partnership)

Aggregative Contingent Estimation (ACE): Initiated in 2011, this massive geopolitical forecasting experiment proved that performance-weighted crowdsourced ensembles could systematically out-predict traditional intelligence agencies.

We explore the similarities between the school’s “compliance” tactics and MKUltra or Monarch Trauma Programming. From allegedly hiring staff with criminal records to locking kids in solitary confinement (the “gulag”) for minor infractions like stealing chips, the dark truth of these facilities is examined in detail.

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

Jan 12
Read full story

We also dive deep into how viral social media trends might be weaponized for prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, merging politics with financial markets to systematically out-predict traditional intelligence agencies using performance-weighted, crowdsourced ensembles.

If you want to understand the connections between cybernetics, troubled teen retreats, and predictive programming, this is an episode you cannot miss.

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

June 8, 2025
Read full story

What you will learn in this video:

  • The Provo Canyon Investigation: How an undercover sting revealed staggering costs (a $49,400 deposit) and potential federal regulation violations at a troubled teen facility.

  • Monarch Programming Connections: Why the phrase “go hands-on for compliance” mirrors the psychological conditioning and hazing rituals historically used in trauma-based mind control.

  • False Advertising: The reality of the facility’s amenities, including an empty, broken pool and a high ropes course that hasn’t been used since the 80s.

  • Predictive Markets & Polymarket: How viral internet controversies and trends are used to generate massive profits through crowdsourced intelligence and prediction mapping.

  • Taking Action: Why standing together and poisoning our data footprint is essential to pushing back against pervasive surveillance, like flock cameras and AI data centers.

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Video We Watched

Other Videos by Reckless Ben

Thank you Tom Gilligan, Martin D. Vasquez, The Nazarite, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Other Recommended Posts & Videos

The Merging of Prediction Markets & Politics

  1. Aggregative Contingent Estimation (ACE): Initiated in 2011, this massive geopolitical forecasting experiment proved that performance-weighted crowdsourced ensembles could systematically out-predict traditional intelligence agencies.

  2. CREATE & ForeST: Shifted from probability estimation to qualitative argument mapping and predicting breakthrough science and technology milestones. Under ForeST, George Mason University operated SciCast, a combinatorial prediction market where professionals generated real-time probability distributions on advanced telecommunication standards, graphene antennas, and nanomaterials.

  3. FOCUS: Developed evidence-based techniques to evaluate counterfactual “what-if” scenarios, establishing the mathematical foundations for predictive simulation within digital system environments.

See more Words & Terms Related to Cybernetics & Gothic Materialism or see Urban’s notes page on the CCRU
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Timestamps

00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:05:20 Introduction & The Matrix Trace Program 
00:13:02 Reckless Ben Undercover at Provo Canyon School 
00:24:14 MKUltra & Monarch Programming Connections 
00:34:59 The $49,400 Admission & Fake Background Checks 
00:46:15 False Advertising: No Pool & Uncrustables 
01:02:10 Solitary Confinement & The "Gulag" 
01:08:58 Escaping the Facility & Blackmail Demands 
01:23:40 Polymarket, Predictive Programming & Social Trends 
01:35:10 Conclusion: Merging Markets, Politics & Taking Action

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