This source, "Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare," functions as a training manual for guerrilla forces, specifically tailored for the "Christian and democratic crusade" of the Freedom Commandos in Nicaragua. Its central purpose is to outline methods for manipulating public perception and gaining popular support through both overt and covert psychological tactics, emphasizing that guerrilla warfare is fundamentally a political war where the "mind" of the populace is the primary target. The document details strategies ranging from "armed propaganda", where visible armed presence aims to inspire trust rather than fear, to the covert infiltration of "front organizations" and the orchestration of mass meetings through "agitators" and "shock troops." A significant portion of the text focuses on developing the "propagandist-combatant"—a guerrilla whose political awareness and persuasive communication skills are as crucial as their fighting ability, ensuring they can justify their actions and ideology directly to the people.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the fundamental nature of guerrilla warfare, according to the provided text?

Guerrilla warfare is fundamentally a "political war," distinct from conventional warfare in its primary objective. Its main target is not geographical territory or military installations, but rather the "mind" of the human being. The text emphasizes that if the "political animal" (the human being) is vanquished in their mind, it's equivalent to a victory without needing to fire a single shot. This means that psychological operations are the determining factor in the success or failure of guerrilla warfare, aiming to influence the minds of the entire population, including the guerrillas themselves, enemy troops, and the civilian populace.

2. How do "Armed Propaganda" and "Propagandist-Combatant Guerrillas" work together to achieve psychological objectives?

"Armed Propaganda" involves every action performed by an armed force that creates a positive impression on the population, without resorting to forced indoctrination. It's about demonstrating that the weapons are the "strength of the peasants against the repressive government," achieved by guerrillas working alongside the people, explaining their purpose, and adopting local demands. "Propagandist-Combatant Guerrillas" are individual fighters whose political awareness and ability to persuade face-to-face are as crucial as their fighting skills. They are trained to articulate logical reasons for their actions and the movement's goals, ensuring that their behavior and explanations prevent enemy propaganda from turning the population against them. Together, these concepts aim to foster identification between the people, the weapons, and the guerrillas, making the population feel that the weapons protect and help them against oppression.

3. What is the role of "Group Dynamics" and "Self-Criticism" in shaping the guerrilla's political awareness and motivation?

Group dynamics and self-criticism are key techniques for training and operations within small guerrilla units. Group discussions foster camaraderie, unity of thought, and exert social pressure on weaker members to improve their performance. These discussions emphasize creating a favorable opinion of the movement, framing the opposing regime as "foreign," "repressive," and "imperialistic," and always using a local approach to connect international issues to the immediate struggle. Self-criticism is constructive, focusing on individual contributions and failures to reinforce personal commitment to the mission. The goal is to develop guerrillas who can persuasively justify their actions to the populace and to themselves, ensuring that even hardships like hunger and fatigue acquire meaning within the struggle.

4. How does the guerrilla movement aim to infiltrate and control existing organizations and mass gatherings?

The movement seeks to infiltrate and control existing organizations, such as labor unions, youth groups, agricultural organizations, and professional associations, by recruiting "established citizens" as "Social Crusaders." These individuals, initially involved in "innocuous" movements, are gradually instructed in persuasion techniques to control target groups from within. This subjective internal control is designed to prepare a mental attitude among the masses that, at a crucial moment, can erupt into "justified violence." For mass meetings, covert commando elements, including "shock troops" and agitators, are used to manipulate assemblies, give the impression of widespread popular support, and escalate emotional excitement to achieve socio-political objectives, even hiring "professional criminals" for specific tasks if needed.

5. How are "Armed Propaganda Teams" used as both psychological tools and intelligence gathering units?

Armed Propaganda Teams, typically comprising 6-10 members, are crucial for maximizing psychological results and gathering intelligence. Each member is a combined combatant and propagandist, highly skilled in face-to-face communication. They operate as "eyes and ears" within the population, gathering information on enemy activities and public reactions to propaganda. These teams establish a "mobile infrastructure" by maintaining contact among multiple towns, collecting data, developing popular support, recruiting new members, and obtaining supplies. They are generally advised to avoid direct combat but are prepared for hit-and-run tactics if challenged, ensuring their continued effectiveness as a mobile and persuasive force.

6. What strategies are employed to recruit individuals into the guerrilla movement, especially those who may be involuntary or resistant?

Initial recruitment can be involuntary, where individuals are gradually informed of their involvement and the risks of non-cooperation with the government. Voluntary recruitment occurs through visits from guerrilla leaders or political cadres, often after "Armed Propaganda Teams" identify potential recruits. The process involves identifying personal habits, preferences, and weaknesses within target groups (political parties, unions, etc.). Recruitment strategies vary: some targets are directly approached based on their beliefs, while others are subtly drawn in through arranged "accidental" meetings or by exploiting their vulnerabilities. The movement also employs methods to covertly implicate individuals with the regime's police, thereby compelling their cooperation and increasing their commitment through assigned clandestine missions.

7. What is the role of "Implicit and Explicit Terror" in guerrilla operations, and how is it managed to maintain public support?

An armed guerrilla force inherently carries "implicit terror" because the population is aware that weapons could be used against them. However, the text stresses that "explicit terror" must be avoided, as it leads to a loss of public support. Instead, the presence of arms should project a "feeling of strength" and protection for the people. When force is necessary, guerrillas are instructed to frame it as protection for the populace, an undesirable but necessary act against an oppressive system. Even in instances of violence, such as shooting an informant, the act is justified as necessary to prevent greater repression from the enemy regime, portraying the victim as an "enemy of the people" and emphasizing the guerrillas' "Christian feelings" and non-violence advocacy.

8. What rhetorical and literary devices are recommended for effective speeches and communication in guerrilla warfare?

Effective oratory in guerrilla warfare relies on a "mental plan" for organizing ideas, rather than true improvisation. Speeches should be tailored to the audience's "state of mind" (happiness, anger, fear) and present logical, easily acceptable ideas, never challenging the audience's existing logic to maintain credibility. Recommended components of a speech include an impactful introduction, a clear statement of the subject, arguments (negative first, then positive with proofs), a brief summary/conclusion, and an energetic appeal for public action. Literary devices are also encouraged, such as repetition (anaphora, reiteration, conversion, complexity, reduplication, linking), wordplay, similar rhythm, and synonymy. Logical figures like concession, permission, prolepsis (refutation in advance), preterition (feigned discretion), communication (self-questioning), and doubt are used. Pathetic figures include prayer, implication of threat, direct threat, apostrophe, interrogation, and insinuation, all designed to evoke strong emotional responses and encourage audience participation or action.

Briefing Document: Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare

This document provides a briefing on the strategic and tactical approaches to psychological operations (PSYOPS) within the context of guerrilla warfare, drawing from a training manual for a Christian and democratic crusade in Nicaragua. The core premise is that guerrilla warfare is fundamentally a political war, with the human mind as its primary objective. Achieving victory means influencing the political mentality inherent in every human being. Psychological Operations are considered the determining factor in the success or failure of guerrilla warfare, targeting the minds of the entire population, including their own troops, enemy troops, and the civilian populace.

The nature of guerrilla warfare often precludes sophisticated psychological operations, necessitating that even low-level leaders carry out psychological actions with minimal direction. Psychological activities must occur simultaneously and in parallel with military activities to achieve desired objectives.

Key Principles of Psychological Operations

The manual outlines several key principles, categorized as "PRO" (constructive) and "CON" (potentially problematic, but used for manipulation):

PRO Principles (Constructive Engagement)

Interaction with the Populace Through Group Dynamics (TAB A) : This involves using group dynamics and self-criticism as standard teaching methods for guerrilla training and operations. Group discussions enhance spirit and unity of thought, exerting social pressure on weaker members to improve performance. Self-criticism focuses on individual contributions or failures to the cause, fostering positive commitment. The goal is to produce a guerrilla soldier who can persuasively justify their actions to the Nicaraguan people, themselves, and their comrades.

Armed Propaganda as a Constructive Vehicle for Garnering Popular Support (TAB B) : Armed propaganda encompasses all actions performed by an armed force that result in a positive attitude from the people towards that force, explicitly excluding forced indoctrination. It aims to create identification between the people, the weapons, and the guerrillas. This is achieved by guerrillas working alongside peasants (e.g., in fields, construction), explaining that weapons are for the people's strength against an oppressive regime, and adopting popular demands like hospitals, education, or tax reductions. Guerrillas are encouraged to be persuasive through words, not overbearing with weapons, to gain trust and consolidate popular support.

Emphasis on the Christian Nature of the Guerrilla Movement (TAB C) : The manual frames the effort as a "Christian and democratic crusade" being conducted by the Freedom Commandos in Nicaragua. The concept of "Christian guerrillas" is used to foster identification. When violence is used, it is portrayed as a regrettable necessity to protect citizens and avoid repression, aligning with "Christian feelings" and advocating for non-violence despite the act. Political cadres emphasize fighting for "God, Country, and Democracy".

Political Awareness of Guerrillas Should be as Acute as Their Capacity to Fight (TAB D) : Each combatant must be highly motivated for face-to-face propaganda, as much as they are motivated to fight. This political awareness is seen as vital for the guerrilla's combat potential, recognizing them as a link to popular support, promoting population support for the insurgency, and developing trust for national reconstruction.

Prohibition Against Gratuitous Violence (TAB E): While acknowledging the implicit terror of weapons, the manual stresses that explicit terror should be avoided to prevent a loss of public support. If violence occurs, such as shooting an individual, it must be immediately framed as necessary to protect the populace from enemy reprisals and attributed to the repressive system, not the guerrillas' will. Guerrillas are instructed not to turn towns into battlefields and to conduct operations discreetly to maintain respect and credibility.

CON Principles (Covert Manipulation & Coercion)

Use of Agitators—Including the Hiring of Professional Criminals to Manipulate Mass Meetings and Assemblies which can Result in General Violence (TAB F) : The strategy involves infiltrating a small group of guerrillas ("agitators") into mass assemblies to create the impression of widespread popular support and incite violence. These agitators, potentially including hired professional criminals for "specific selective jobs," are tasked with hammering on specific topics to create "temporary compulsive obsessions" and pre-condition the masses for general violence. Shock troops equipped with non-firing weapons are used to appear suddenly and violently to distract authorities, facilitating the retreat of internal command elements.

Creating a Martyr for the Cause (TAB G) : A specific tactic involves assigning elements to create a "martyr" during demonstrations by leading demonstrators into confrontations that provoke riots or shootings, resulting in deaths. This situation is then immediately exploited for propaganda against the regime to generate greater conflict.

Selective Use of Violence for Propaganda Effects (TAB H) : Carefully selected targets, such as judges or security officers, can be "neutralized" for psychological effect. Extreme precautions are taken, and the affected population is gathered to witness the act and formulate accusations against the oppressor. The target is chosen based on pre-existing public hostility, avoiding those with popular support. The replacement of the individual must consider the acceptable degree of violence to the population and foreseeable reprisals. Following such an act, extensive explanations are provided to the population, blaming Sandinista reprisals as justification.

Implicit and Explicit Terror (TAB I): An armed guerrilla force inherently carries "implicit terror" because the population fears the weapons could be used against them. The manual advises against making this terror explicit, as it would lead to a loss of public support. However, it acknowledges that a revolution involves a constant threat of physical harm and that the government's inability to halt guerrilla activities can erode public confidence in the government's ability to ensure safety.

Components of Psychological Operations Strategy

The manual details several interconnected components that form the overall psychological operations strategy:

Propagandist-Guerrilla Combatants

Every guerrilla is expected to be a propagandist in addition to being a combatant. This role requires high political awareness and the ability for effective face-to-face persuasion. This is achieved through continuous indoctrination, group dynamics, and self-criticism sessions. Guerrillas are trained to provide logical reasons for their actions and explain the struggle for national sovereignty against perceived Soviet-Cuban imperialism, emphasizing the injustices of the Sandinista system. They are encouraged to live, eat, and work with the people to build trust and demonstrate their identification with popular objectives.

Armed Propaganda

This involves all actions of an armed force that positively influence the population, without forced indoctrination. Guerrillas identify closely with the people by helping with community work, protecting them, teaching hygiene or reading, and always maintaining respect and politeness. They explain that their weapons are for the people's freedom and protection against the repressive regime, not for exerting power over them.

Armed Propaganda Teams (EPA)

These teams are composed of carefully selected, persuasive, and highly motivated guerrillas, often with combat experience, whose primary mission is to conduct psychological operations through personal persuasion within the population. Their selection prioritizes persuasive powers over formal education. EPA tactics are covert and run parallel to military efforts. They serve as the "eyes and ears" of the movement, gathering intelligence on enemy activities and assessing popular support, though intelligence gathering is a secondary mission. They engage target groups by addressing local conditions (crops, taxes, education), highlighting government weaknesses (censorship, economic limitations), and channeling frustrations towards the regime. They use persuasive techniques like "internal group/external group" (us vs. them) and "against" is easier than "for". EPA cadres aim to mingle with primary social groups (family, close friends) to influence opinions. They should generally avoid combat unless directly challenged, prioritizing subtle maneuvers to maintain public respect. These teams form a "mobile infrastructure," maintaining contact across multiple towns and expanding the guerrilla movement into areas not fully controlled by combat units.

Development and Control of "Front" Organizations

This involves recruiting established citizens (doctors, lawyers, businessmen, teachers) into seemingly innocuous movements as "Social Crusaders". Their involvement is later revealed, creating psychological pressure to utilize them as "internal cadres" within their existing groups or new ones. These cadres subtly manipulate group objectives, creating a mental attitude that, at a crucial moment, can erupt into "justified violence". Recruitment can be voluntary or involuntary, with involuntary recruits being confronted with their "participation" and threatened with exposure to government police if they don't cooperate. Cadres are organized into three-person cells for security and communication. The objective is to sow hostility towards the Sandinista regime and, in later stages, merge these groups into a united national front, creating a "whip" effect within the population to shake down and replace the existing structure.

Control of Meetings and Mass Assemblies

Mass meetings are a powerful psychological instrument in the later stages of a guerrilla struggle. Control is achieved through a covert commando element, including bodyguards, messengers, shock troops, poster carriers, and slogan shouters. Cadres infiltrate labor unions, youth groups, and other organizations to manipulate objectives and precondition groups for clandestine proselytization. Preconditioning campaigns create a negative image of the enemy (e.g., government officials as "slave drivers," police as "communist gestapo") by hammering on specific topics and repeating phrases to evoke discontent. Simple, emotionally charged slogans are used, focusing on daily needs like "food," "religious freedom," or "bread and butter" to mobilize masses. The movement will mobilize agitators, including those affected by the regime or even professional criminals, to create "nuclei" for demonstrations. The aim is to give the impression of massive popular support, potentially turning 200-300 agitators into a demonstration of 10,000-20,000 people.

Oratorical Techniques (Appendix)

Oratory is presented as an extraordinary political tool and a valuable leadership resource. Effective political oratory teaches, persuades, or moves the audience, using appeals, commands, questions, and answers. Key positive aspects of a speech include brevity (a 5-minute speech is ideal), development around a clear theme, and logic that doesn't challenge the audience's credibility (e.g., using syllogisms to brand Sandinistas as thieves). Speeches typically follow a mental plan comprising an introduction to grab attention, a statement defining the subject, an assessment presenting arguments (negative then positive with proofs), a summary, and an exhortation appealing for action. Literary devices like anaphora ("Freedom for the poor, freedom for the rich, freedom for all"), antithesis ("They promised freedom and gave slavery"), and irony ("The divine throngs who threaten and kill, those are really Christian") are recommended to enhance persuasive power. The speaker must be sensitive to collective emotions but maintain detachment to effectively lead and control the audience.

Additional Questions

What is the purpose of front organizations?

Front organizations, also referred to as "facade organizations," are considered an essential process in the guerrilla effort to achieve insurrection. Their primary purpose is to be developed and controlled as an aspect of urban guerrilla warfare, advancing in parallel with campaigns in rural areas.

Key aspects and purposes of front organizations include:

Infiltration and Subjective Control These organizations are used for "subjective internal control" of groups and associations that established citizens (like doctors, lawyers, businessmen, landowners, or minor state officials) belong to or may join. This control is internal and concealed, achieved through group meetings of "internal cadres" and by calculating the time needed to apply these elements to the masses.

Gradual Influence and Manipulation Once recruited and reliable, cadres are instructed to influence their groups. This is done by subtly introducing topics related to the movement's goals into discussions, such as exploiting economic frustrations, political aspirations, or social-intellectual criticisms. The aim is for hostile feelings towards the Sandinista regime to appear to come spontaneously from the group members, rather than from the cadre's suggestions.

Mobilization and Unification The ultimate goal is to prearrange target groups to be included later in mass organizations, especially in the final stages of the operation, in close relationship with mass meetings. When guerrilla action has spread, and propaganda teams have expressed open support, the infiltrated enemy system target groups are prepared for mass meetings. At this point, internal cadres initiate discussions towards "merging" forces into a front group of the movement.

Creating a "Whip" Effect The development and control of these organizations give the movement the ability to create the effect of a "whip" within the population when the order to merge is given. This process, alongside infiltration and subjective internal control, aims to "shake down the Sandinista structure and replace it".

Security and Coordination Internal cadres of the movement are organized into three-person cells, with only one member having contact outside the cell to ensure security. These cells facilitate secure two-way communication and coordinate with zone commanders to maintain secret contact with the main guerrilla group.

Essentially, front organizations serve as a means to covertly infiltrate and manipulate various societal groups, building a broad base of anti-government sentiment that can eventually be unified and openly mobilized against the existing regime.

How are "front" organizations developed?

"Front" organizations, also referred to as "facade" organizations, are developed as an essential part of the guerrilla effort to realize an insurrection. This process runs parallel to rural guerrilla campaigns and aims to establish internal subjective control over various groups within the population.

Here's a breakdown of how these organizations are developed:

1. Initial Recruitment and Infiltration: The process begins with the recruitment of individuals who can then act as "internal cadres" within existing organizations or groups.

Involuntary Recruitment: This can occur through "private" consultations where the recruit is initially unaware they are speaking to a movement member. They are later informed of their "involvement" and threatened with exposure to government police if they do not cooperate. Meetings might be arranged that appear accidental with guerrilla leaders or political cadres. The target is then confronted with their supposed participation and threatened with reprisals if they fail to cooperate. If a target refuses, false declarations can be used to notify the police, protecting the covert recruiter.

Voluntary Recruitment: Names of potential recruits are gathered from contacts made during armed propaganda missions and regular visits by Armed Propaganda Teams to towns. Voluntary recruitment is conducted through visits from guerrilla leaders or political cadres. Once a chain of voluntary recruits is established and their reliability confirmed through minor missions, they are instructed to expand the recruitment chain within specific target groups, such as political parties, labor unions, youth groups, or farming organizations. This involves observing personal habits, preferences, aversions, and weaknesses of "recruitable" individuals. An approach is made through an acquaintance, developing a friendship by appealing to the individual's preferences or weaknesses (e.g., inviting them to a favorite restaurant or bar). If the target seems susceptible, a political cadre assigned to recruitment is notified, provided with detailed information about the potential recruit, and introduced.

Gradual Involvement: The involvement and commitment of each recruit increase gradually through the completion of clandestine missions. This slow process is designed to prevent frightened individuals from confessing if assigned overly difficult or dangerous tasks too early.

2. Subjective Internal Control through Established Citizens: Established citizens like doctors, lawyers, businessmen, landowners, and minor state officials are recruited into the movement and used for "subjective internal (concealed) control" of groups and associations they already belong to or might join.

Persuasion Techniques: Once recruited and deemed reliable, these "internal cadres" receive instructions in persuasion techniques for controlling target groups. They subtly introduce movement-related topics into discussions or meetings through casual remarks, focusing the group's attention on these issues.

Exploiting Frustrations: Cadres exploit existing frustrations within target groups: Economic Interest Groups: For small businessmen and farmers, cadres highlight how the Sandinista government limits their potential advantages through taxes, tariffs, and scarce resources, making profits minimal. Political Aspirants: For those ambitious for power or social position, especially if unsuccessful, cadres emphasize that the Sandinista regime unjustly limits their capabilities by not permitting elections or by monopolizing power among a closed circle of leaders. Social-Intellectual Critics: For professionals, professors, teachers, priests, and missionaries, cadres demonstrate how the government ignores valid criticisms and censors commentaries, highlighting this as an injustice of the system.

Creating "Spontaneous" Hostility: The cadre maintains a "low-key presence" so that hostile feelings towards the Sandinista regime appear to originate spontaneously from the group's members rather than from the cadre's suggestions. The anti-government hostility should be generalized, and while a favorable feeling towards the movement can be used, the main goal is to precondition these target groups for later inclusion in mass organizations.

3. Cell Organization for Security: Internal cadres are organized into three-person cells. For security, only one member of the cell has contact outside of it, serving as the link for two-way communication with zone commanders and the main guerrilla group. These cells also serve for mutual encouragement, morale, and self-criticism regarding their missions of subjective control.

4. Merging into "Front" Organizations: The culmination of this process occurs in the final stages of the operation, in close conjunction with mass meetings.

Timing: This merging happens when armed guerrilla action has spread sufficiently, large-scale armed propaganda missions are underway, propaganda teams openly support the movement, and the enemy system's target groups are well infiltrated.

Initiating the Merger: Internal cadres within these target groups begin discussions aimed at merging forces into a "front facade group" of the movement. They cultivate awareness among different groups that others are also showing increased hostility towards the government, police, and traditional legal authority.

Formalizing the Merger: Internal cadres meet with existing leadership (presidents, leaders) in organized meetings presided over by the movement's chief. A joint communique is then issued, announcing the creation of the "facade" organization with names and signatures of participants.

Mass Mobilization: Following this communique, mass meetings are initiated, with the explicit aim of destroying the Sandinista control system. This development gives the movement the ability to create a "whip" effect within the population, enabling a commander to "literally shake down the Sandinista structure and replace it" once infiltration and subjective internal control have advanced parallel to other guerrilla activities.

What makes a good speech?

A good speech, particularly in the context of psychological operations in guerrilla warfare, serves to teach, persuade, or move the audience, employing appeals, commands, questions, and answers. It is considered an extraordinary political tool and a valuable resource in exercising leadership.

Here are the elements that contribute to a good speech:

1. Understanding the Audience and Emotional Appeal:

Oratory is a direct form of communication where the speaker and audience are present in the same time and place. Each speech should be a unique experience, adapted to the specific circumstances and current situation of the audience.

The audience should be viewed as a "state of mind," considering existing psychic states such as happiness, sadness, anger, or fear, which are influenced by the environment.

Speeches can approach the audience through appeals to reason (thought) or emotions (sentiments). While a speaker should be sensitive to collective emotions, they must also maintain detachment to effectively lead and control those emotions, with judgment prevailing over emotional momentum.

2. Positive Aspects of a Speech:

Brevity and Succinctness: A five-minute speech is considered ideal. A brief speaker demonstrates greater ability, as it requires careful thought to distill the message. When addressing a person, concise language should be used, avoiding complicated verbiage, and prioritizing popular words and expressions. The goal is to make the people understand the reason for the struggle, not to display knowledge.

Development Around a Theme: A speech should be an organized set of ideas centered around a specific subject, expressed in clear concepts rather than just words.

Logic: Ideas presented must be logical and easily acceptable to avoid challenging the audience's credibility. Speeches can be based on syllogisms, for example, exposing administrative corruption by stating, "Those who enrich themselves while governing are thieves; the Sandinists have become rich while governing; therefore, the Sandinists are thieves." A speech without directing ideas can become confusing.

3. Parts of a Speech (Mental Plan):

Although appearing spontaneous, every speaker uses a "mental plan" to organize ideas quickly.

Introduction (Exordium): The initial contact with the audience involves a personal introduction or an introduction of the group the speaker represents, explaining their presence. The aim is to create an impact, capture attention, and arouse interest, possibly by starting with key quotations, slogans, or a dramatic/humorous anecdote.

Proposal or Statement: The core subject of the speech is defined, either as a whole or in parts.

Assessment or Argument: Arguments are presented, starting with negative points that oppose the main thesis, followed by positive arguments that support it, immediately backed by proofs or facts.

Summing Up or Conclusion: A brief summary is provided, and conclusions are made explicit.

Exhortation: An energetic appeal for public action is made, encouraging the audience to do or not to do something.

4. Persuasion Techniques and Literary Resources:

Effective speeches utilize various persuasion techniques and literary figures, though moderation is key to avoid sounding false.

Vivid and Realistic Examples: Avoid abstract concepts, using concrete examples like children playing, horses galloping, or birds in flight.

Gestures: Communication extends beyond words to expressive hand movements, body posture, facial expressions, and eye focus, projecting individual personality.

Appropriate Tone of Voice: The tone should match the emotion or subject being discussed (e.g., happy for happiness, sad for sadness, animated for heroic acts).

Naturalness: Avoid imitating others; project one's individual personality, as simple people can easily detect a "charlatan".

Common literary figures include:

Repetition: Anaphora: Repeating a word at the beginning of each phrase (e.g., "Freedom for the poor, freedom for the rich, freedom for all."). Reiteration: Insistently repeating a complete phrase or slogan throughout the speech (e.g., "With God and patriotism we will defeat communism, because..."). Conversion: Repetition at the end of each phrase (e.g., "The Sandinist [movement] pretends to be above everyone, dominate everyone, lord over everyone, and as an absolute tyranny, eliminate everyone."). Complexity: Repetition at both the beginning and end of clauses. Reduplication: Starting a phrase with the same word that ended the previous one. Linking: A chain of several duplications.

Play on Words: Using the same words with different meanings for a clever effect (e.g., "The greatest wealth of each human being is his own freedom, because slaves will always be poor, but we the poor can have the wealth of our freedom.").

Similar Rhythm: Using verbs of the same tense/person or nouns of the same number/case.

Synonymity: Repeating words with similar meanings (e.g., "We demand a Nicaragua for all without exceptions without omissions.").

Comparison (Simile): Determining resemblance between beings or things (e.g., "Free as a bird.").

Antithesis: Contrasting words, ideas, or phrases of opposite meaning (e.g., "They promised freedom and gave slavery; that they would distribute wealth and distributed poverty; that they would bring peace and brought about war.").

Concession: Cleverly conceding something to an opponent to emphasize difficulties (e.g., "The mayor has been honest here, but he is not the one who handles all the monies of the nation.").

Permission: Apparently agreeing to something but in reality rejecting it (e.g., "Do not protest but subvert.").

Prolepsis: Refuting an argument in advance.

Preterition: Feigning discretion to say something clear and indiscrete.

Communication: Asking and answering a question oneself.

Doubt: Expressing perplexity or helplessness as an oratorical aid.

Litotes: Signifying much while saying very little (e.g., "The nine commanders haven't stolen much, only the whole country.").

Irony: Meaning the exact opposite of what is said (e.g., "The divine throngs who threaten and kill, those are really Christian.").

Amplification: Presenting an idea from different angles.

Pathetic Figures (appealing to emotion): Prayer, implication of threat, direct threat, apostrophe (addressing an inanimate object), interrogation (questioning oneself for emphasis), and insinuation (presenting an incomplete thought for the audience to complete).

How are "shock troops" used?

In the context of psychological operations within guerrilla warfare, "shock troops" are used as a covert element to initiate incidents and create diversions during mass meetings and assemblies.

Specifically, their role and use are detailed as follows:

Equipment: They are equipped with non-firing weapons such as knives, razors, chains, and clubs, which they conceal.

Positioning: They march behind the innocent and unwary participants in a demonstration or meeting.

Purpose: Their primary objective is to act as a reinforcement if guerrilla agitators are attacked by the police.

Action: They appear in a sudden, violent, and surprising manner. This action is intended to distract the authorities, thereby enabling the quick retreat or escape of the "internal command" – the leaders operating within the crowd.

Control: They operate under the control of an "external commando element" during the control of mass meetings.

How are masses controlled?

The control of masses and mass meetings is a crucial psychological operation in guerrilla warfare, especially during its later stages, serving as a powerful instrument for the mission. This process involves several key techniques:

1. Infiltration and Preconditioning of Target Groups:

Infiltrating Cadres: Guerrilla cadres, whether internal members or external recruits, are infiltrated into various organizations such as trade unions, youth movements, and peasant organizations.

Creating Hostile Mental Attitudes: The psychological warfare team aims to develop a hostile mental attitude in advance among these target groups. This preconditioning campaign targets political parties, professional organizations, students, workers, unemployed masses, ethnic minorities, and any other vulnerable or recruitable sector of society, including those who sympathize with the movement.

Negative Image Creation: A principal objective is to create a negative "image" of the common enemy. Examples include: Describing managers of government collective entities as "slave drivers". Portraying the police as mistreating people like a "communist gestapo". Labeling government officials as "lackeys of Cuban-Soviet imperialism".

Compulsive Obsessions: Cadres create temporary "compulsive obsessions" by repeatedly hammering on specific topics in mass concentrations or group meetings, expressing discontent in informal conversations, and writing editorials for newspapers and radio. This aims to condition people's thinking for a decisive moment, potentially leading to general violence.

Repetition of Phrases: Frequent repetition of phrases helps precondition the masses, emphasizing that taxes do not benefit the people but are used for exploitation and to enrich officials. It also highlights that the people are being turned into slaves exploited by privileged political and military groups, and that foreign advisors are "interventionists" turning the people into "slaves of the hammer and sickle".

2. Mobilization and Agitation through Slogans and Nuclei:

Selective Slogans: Guerrilla commanders select slogans according to circumstances to mobilize the masses emotionally. During an uprising, covert cadres might start with partial demands like "we want food," "we want religious freedom," or "we want labor union freedom," which are steps towards the broader goals of "GOD, COUNTRY AND DEMOCRACY".

Raising the Tone: If enemy authority shows a lack of organization and the people are excited, agitators raise the tone of slogans to the "highest pitch". If not emotionally excited, "partial" slogans focusing on daily needs (e.g., "bread and butter") are used, connecting them to the movement's goals.

Creating Nuclei of Agitators: This involves mobilizing specific numbers of agitators from the guerrilla organization. This core group attracts curious individuals seeking adventure or those dissatisfied with the government. Guerrillas attract sympathizers and discontent citizens affected by repression (e.g., robbed, imprisoned, tortured). These individuals mobilize to areas where "criminal" and hostile elements of the FSLN (Sandinista National Liberation Front) live, often armed with clubs, iron bars, placards, and concealed small arms.

Hiring Professional Criminals: Professional criminals may be hired for specific "selective jobs." Unemployed individuals can also be recruited for unspecified "jobs" to create a nucleus under absolute orders.

Preparation of Materials: Cadres are designated to prepare placards, flags, banners with various slogans (partial, transitory, radical), leaflets, posters, and handbills to make meetings more "colorful" and provide instructions to participants.

3. Execution of Mass Meetings and Uprisings:

Creating a Martyr: Specific individuals are assigned to create a "martyr" for the cause by leading demonstrators into confrontations with authorities, provoking riots or shootings that result in deaths. This situation is immediately exploited against the regime to create greater conflicts.

Impression of Large Support: A small group of guerrillas, numbering 200-300 agitators, can be infiltrated among the masses to create a demonstration involving 10,000 to 20,000 people, giving the impression of widespread popular support.

Covert Agents: Highly trained mass agitators from the covert movement participate, involving innocent persons to provoke an apparently spontaneous protest demonstration, and they direct the entire meeting.

Command Structure: External Command: Stays outside the activities, observing from high vantage points like church steeples or tall buildings. Internal Command: Remains inside the crowd, protected by bodyguards. Placards or banners can be used to designate command posts and send signals. Key agitators are positioned near placards to protect them and receive orders for changing slogans or encouraging violence.

Support Roles: Defense Detachment: Guerrilla fighters in civilian clothes or sympathetic recruits act as moving bodyguards, forming a protective circle around the chief, reacting only to verbal orders. Messengers: Young adolescents are ideal for transmitting orders between external and internal commands using various means of transport or on foot. Shock Troops: Equipped with non-firing weapons (knives, chains, clubs), they march behind innocent participants, concealing their weapons. They act as reinforcement if agitators are attacked, creating sudden, violent distractions for the authorities to allow the internal command to retreat or escape. Banner and Placard Carriers: They display general complaints, but as euphoria or dissatisfaction peaks, infiltrators introduce covertly placed placards with pro-movement and anti-regime slogans. Watchword and Applause Agitators: They use rehearsed watchwords and phrases (e.g., "we are hungry," "we want bread," "we don't want communism") to gain supporters, similar to cheerleaders.



Overall Objective: The ultimate goal of gathering masses and protest demonstrations is the "destruction of the enemy's structure". This effort, along with combat actions, propagandist-combatants, armed propaganda, armed propaganda teams, and front organizations, are six basic efforts that must progress in a parallel fashion, as none bears a priority over the others.

How are cadres infiltrated?

Cadres are infiltrated into various organizations and groups through a combination of voluntary recruitment and coercive methods, primarily to establish "internal subjective control" and facilitate the movement's objectives. This process is crucial for the development and control of front organizations, which operate parallel to guerrilla campaigns in rural areas.

Here's a detailed breakdown of how cadres are infiltrated:

1. Targeting Established Citizens and Specific Groups:

Established Citizens: Doctors, lawyers, businessmen, landowners, and minor state officials are initially recruited into seemingly "innocuous" movements, sometimes as "Social Crusaders". Once recruited, they are used for subjective internal control of groups or associations they already belong to or might join.

Other Target Groups: Cadres are placed in or recruited from a variety of organizations, including labor unions, youth groups, agricultural organizations, professional associations, political parties, students, workers, the unemployed, and ethnic minorities. The psychological campaign is directed at these social groups of Nicaraguans.

2. Recruitment Methods:

Involuntary Recruitment (Coercion): This can begin with "private" consultations with a cadre, where the recruit doesn't initially realize they are speaking to a movement member. Later, the recruit is informed of their "involvement" with the clandestine organization, creating psychological pressure. They are told they are already in the movement and risk exposure to government police if they don't cooperate. Meetings can be arranged that appear accidental with guerrilla leaders or political cadres. Other people are made aware that the target was at the meeting place. The target is then confronted with their supposed participation in the insurrection and threatened with reprisals from the regime's police or military if they fail to cooperate or follow orders. If a target refuses to join, the police can be notified with false declarations from seemingly uninvolved citizens, ensuring the covert recruiter is not exposed.

Voluntary Recruitment: Names of potential recruits are gathered from contacts made during armed propaganda missions and regular visits by Armed Propaganda Teams to towns. Voluntary recruitment is conducted through visits from guerrilla leaders or political cadres. Once a chain of voluntary recruits is established and their reliability is confirmed through minor missions, they are instructed to expand the recruitment chain within specific target groups. This involves observing target groups to identify personal habits, preferences, aversions, and weaknesses of "recruitable" individuals. An approach is made through an acquaintance, developing a friendship by appealing to the individual's preferences or weaknesses (e.g., inviting them to a favorite restaurant or bar). If a target seems susceptible, a political cadre assigned to recruitment is notified and introduced, receiving detailed information about the potential recruit and the appropriate persuasion style.



3. Integration and Control:

Gradual Involvement: The involvement and commitment of each recruit increase gradually through the completion of clandestine missions. This slow process is designed to prevent frightened individuals from confessing if assigned overly difficult or dangerous tasks too early.

Influence and Manipulation: Once recruited and deemed reliable, cadres receive instructions on persuasion techniques to control target groups. They subtly introduce movement-related topics into discussions, exploiting economic frustrations, political aspirations, or social-intellectual criticisms. The goal is for hostile feelings towards the current regime to appear to originate spontaneously from the group members, rather than from the cadre's suggestions.

Cell Organization for Security: Internal cadres are organized into three-person cells, with only one member having contact outside the cell for security purposes. These cells serve as a secure network for two-way communication and coordination with zone commanders and the main guerrilla group.

Preconditioning for Mass Mobilization: Cadres manipulate group objectives, creating a mental attitude that can be channeled into "justified violence" at a crucial moment. They repeatedly highlight government failures and injustices to precondition the masses for eventual general violence.

Merging into Front Organizations: In the final stages of the operation, when guerrilla action has spread and propaganda teams openly support the movement, the infiltrated target groups are prepared for mass meetings. Internal cadres then initiate discussions aimed at merging forces into a "front facade group" of the movement. This process gives the movement the ability to create a "whip" effect within the population, aiming to "shake down the Sandinista structure and replace it".

What is "armed propaganda"?

"Armed propaganda" is a key concept in guerrilla warfare, referring to a set of actions performed by an armed force that aims to generate a positive attitude from the populace towards that force, specifically without using forced indoctrination. Its objective is to create a close identification between the people, the weapons, and the guerrillas who carry them, so that the population feels these weapons are, indirectly, their own tools for protection and struggle against an oppressive regime.

Here are the key aspects of armed propaganda:

Definition and Core Principle: It includes "every action performed," and the "good impression" an armed force gives, leading to positive attitudes from the population towards them. It explicitly does not involve "forced indoctrination". The essence of armed propaganda is to present the guerrillas, with their arms, as supporting the people and giving them a "feeling of strength" rather than fear.

Methods of Identification: Working alongside the people: Guerrillas should not convey that their weapons are a force over the peasants, but rather the strength of the peasants. This is achieved by hanging up weapons and working with the population in their fields, construction, harvesting, or fishing. Slogans like "Many hands doing small things, but doing them together" can be used during this work to foster a strong bond and popular support. Weapon Familiarization: Guerrillas can explain basic weapons to young men, allowing them to touch and see unloaded weapons, and describing their operation simply. This helps potential recruits for the forces. Simple Slogans: Guerrillas should be ready with easy slogans explaining the purpose of their arms, such as "Arms will be used to win freedom, they are for you," or "Our arms are, truly, the arms of the people, your arms". They also adopt the demands of the people for things like hospitals, education, and tax reductions. Respectful Conduct: Guerrillas must be respectful and polite, moving cautiously but not viewing everyone with suspicion or hostility. They should smile, laugh, and greet people, recognizing that the people are the reason for their struggle. Any items taken from the populace must be paid for in cash, and hospitality should be accepted as an opportunity for face-to-face persuasion. Courtesy calls to prominent citizens like doctors, priests, and teachers are also recommended.

Implicit vs. Explicit Terror: An armed guerrilla force inherently carries an "implicit terror" because the population fears the weapons could be used against them. However, if this terror is not made explicit, positive results can be expected. Guerrillas must be careful not to become an "explicit terror," as this would lead to a loss of public support.

Actions During Town Occupation/Visit: When occupying a town, armed propaganda involves simultaneous actions: Destroying military or police installations and moving survivors to a "public place". Cutting all external communication lines (cables, radio, messengers). Setting up ambushes to delay enemy efforts on access routes. Kidnapping Sandinista officials and agents, replacing them with trusted personnel in "public places". Establishing a public court and gathering the population to formulate accusations against the oppressor. Shaming, ridiculing, and humiliating "personal symbols" of the repressive government in public, with guerrillas placed in the crowd yelling slogans and taunts to promote popular participation. Reducing the influence of regime sympathizers by exposing their weaknesses and removing them from town without publicly harming them. Instructing the population to reveal everything about the military operation to the Sandinistas when they return, emphasizing the guerrillas are not afraid. They should also provide names of Sandinista informers to be removed. Concluding meetings with a speech by a guerrilla leader, thanking the population for hospitality, acknowledging their risks, stating the Sandinista regime cannot resist, and promising to return to ensure "leeches" don't impede integration.

Selective Use of Violence: Targets like judges, police, or CDS chiefs can be "neutralized" (removed) for psychological effect. This requires extreme precautions and gathering the affected population to participate and accuse the oppressor. The target must be someone against whom the majority feels "spontaneous hostility". The action must be explained as "necessary for the good of the people". If a citizen is shot for trying to alert the enemy, it should be explained that the person was an "enemy of the people" and their death was necessary to protect citizens from repression caused by the regime.

Impact: Armed propaganda is considered the "most effective instrument available to a guerrilla force". It strengthens the identification of the people with the "Christian guerrillas" by highlighting common traits against the Sandinista regime. When conducted discreetly, it increases respect and credibility.

Armed Propaganda Teams (EPA) are specially selected and highly motivated guerrillas who combine political awareness with the capacity for armed propaganda. They are crucial for implementing this strategy through personal persuasion within the population, acting as the "eyes and ears" of the movement, gathering intelligence, and fostering popular support.

Outline the process used to create a riot and cause it to turn violent

The process described for creating a riot and causing it to turn violent, particularly within the context of psychological operations in guerrilla warfare, involves a calculated series of steps to manipulate mass meetings and assemblies, potentially leading to general violence.

Here is an outline of the process:

I. Preconditioning the Masses and Infiltration

Infiltrate Guerrilla Cadres: Members of the movement are infiltrated into various organizations such as trade unions, youth groups, and peasant associations. Clandestine Proselytization: These infiltrated cadres secretly proselytize for the insurrectional struggle within these groups. Develop Hostile Mental Attitude: A hostile mental attitude is developed in advance among target groups, preparing them to turn their anger into violence at the crucial moment, demanding rights taken away by the regime. This preconditioning targets political parties, professional organizations, students, workers, the unemployed, ethnic minorities, and other vulnerable or recruitable sectors. Create Negative "Image" of the Enemy: Psychological warfare cadres describe government managers as "slave drivers," police as a "communist 'gestapo'," and government officials as "lackeys of Cuban-Soviet imperialism". Instill "Temporary Compulsive Obsessions": Specific or selective topics are hammered during mass concentrations or group meetings, in informal conversations, and through media like editorials, to condition people's thinking for the decisive moment of general violence. Repeat Key Phrases: Phrases are frequently repeated to highlight that taxes do not benefit the people but are used for exploitation and to enrich officials, that people are enslaved and exploited by privileged groups, and that foreign advisors are "interventionists" turning the people into "slaves of the hammer and sickle".

II. Mobilization and Escalation

Select Appropriate Slogans: Commanders choose slogans based on circumstances to mobilize the masses at the highest emotional level. Start with Partial Demands: Initially, covert cadres demand specific needs like "we want food," "we want religious freedom," or "we want labor union freedom," as steps towards broader goals like "GOD, COUNTRY AND DEMOCRACY". Simple, relatable demands (e.g., "bread and butter") are prioritized to win over the people. Exploit Enemy Weakness: If enemy authority shows disorganization and the crowd is excited, agitators raise the tone of slogans to the highest pitch. Create Nuclei of Agitators: A specific number of guerrilla agitators are mobilized from the village organization. This core group attracts curious individuals, adventure-seekers, and those dissatisfied with the government. Recruit Disaffected Individuals: Guerrillas attract sympathizers and citizens affected by the communist dictatorship (e.g., those robbed, imprisoned, tortured) to mobilize to areas where hostile elements of the FSLN live. They may carry concealed weapons like clubs, iron bars, and possibly small arms. Hire Professional Criminals: If possible, professional criminals are hired for "specific selective ‘jobs’" to create a nucleus under absolute orders. Unemployed individuals are also recruited for unspecified "jobs". Prepare Propaganda Materials: Cadres are designated to prepare placards, flags, banners, leaflets, posters, and handbills with various slogans to make meetings more "colorful" and provide instructions.

III. Executing the Uprising and Instigating Violence

Infiltrate Small Guerrilla Groups: A small group of guerrillas is infiltrated among the masses to agitate and create the impression of numerous participants and extensive popular support. This tactic can make a demonstration of 200-300 agitators appear to involve 10,000-20,000 people. Deploy Mass Agitators: Highly trained covert agents participate, involving innocent persons to provoke an apparently spontaneous protest demonstration, and directing the entire meeting to its conclusion. Establish Command Structure: External Command: This group observes the unfolding events from a discreet high vantage point (e.g., church steeple, tall building).

Internal Command: This individual remains inside the crowd, protected by bodyguards and designated by placards, sending orders and potentially encouraging violence. They avoid disturbance areas once they've started them. Utilize Specialized Teams: Defense Detachment (Bodyguards): Guerrilla fighters in civilian clothes or hired recruits form a protective circle around the chief, using violence only on verbal orders to protect or help the chief escape.

Messengers: Adolescents are ideal for transmitting orders between external and internal commands using various means of transport.

Shock Troops: These individuals, equipped with concealed non-firing weapons (knives, razors, chains, clubs), march behind innocent participants. Their role is to reinforce guerrilla agitators if they are attacked by police, appearing suddenly and violently to distract authorities and allow the internal command to retreat or escape.

Banner and Placard Carriers: They display slogans reflecting popular complaints, but at the peak of euphoria or dissatisfaction, infiltrators introduce covertly smuggled pro-cause and anti-regime slogans.

Watchword and Applause Agitators: They use rehearsed watchwords (e.g., "we are hungry," "we want bread," "we don't want communism") to gain more supporters. Create a Martyr: Specific elements are assigned "specific jobs" to lead demonstrators into confrontation with authorities, provoking riots or shootings that result in deaths. These deaths are immediately exploited against the regime to create greater conflicts and generate a "martyr for the cause".

How are agitators used?

Agitators are a core component of psychological operations in guerrilla warfare, primarily employed to manipulate and control mass meetings and assemblies, which can escalate into general violence.

Their use encompasses several strategic functions:

Infiltration and Preconditioning: Guerrilla cadres infiltrate various societal organizations, such as trade unions, youth groups, peasant organizations, and professional associations, to clandestinely advocate for the insurrectional struggle.

They work to cultivate a hostile mental attitude among target groups, preparing them to express their anger through violence when demanding rights perceived to have been taken away by the regime. This involves creating a negative "image" of the enemy, portraying government managers as "slave drivers," police as a "communist 'gestapo'," and officials as "lackeys of Cuban-Soviet imperialism".

Agitators instill "temporary compulsive obsessions" by repeatedly emphasizing specific topics in mass gatherings, group meetings, informal conversations, and through media such as newspaper editorials and radio broadcasts. This process conditions the population's thinking for a decisive moment, leading to general violence. They frequently repeat phrases to highlight that taxes do not benefit the people but are used for exploitation and to enrich officials, that people are enslaved by privileged groups, and that foreign advisors are "interventionists" turning the populace into "slaves of the hammer and sickle". Mobilization and Slogan Management: Agitators are mobilized from the local guerrilla organization, drawing in curious individuals, adventure-seekers, and those dissatisfied with the government.

They attract sympathizers and citizens who have been negatively impacted by the communist dictatorship (e.g., through robbery, imprisonment, torture) and mobilize them to areas where hostile elements reside. These individuals may be armed with concealed weapons like clubs, iron bars, placards, and sometimes small arms.

Commanders strategically select slogans to emotionally mobilize the masses. Initially, covert cadres present "partial demands" related to daily necessities, such as "we want food," "we want religious freedom," or "we want labor union freedom." These demands are presented as steps toward achieving the broader movement goals of "GOD, COUNTRY AND DEMOCRACY". Simple, relatable demands like "bread and butter" are prioritized to win popular support.

If the enemy authorities appear disorganized and the crowd is highly agitated, agitators escalate the tone of their slogans to the highest pitch. Conversely, if the masses are not emotionally aroused, agitators continue to use "partial" slogans based on daily needs, linking them to the movement's objectives.

Cadres are also assigned to produce placards, flags, banners, leaflets, posters, and handbills featuring various slogans to enhance the visual appeal of meetings and provide instructions to participants. Directing Demonstrations and Instigating Violence: A small group of guerrillas is infiltrated into mass gatherings to agitate, creating the illusion of widespread participation and significant popular support. For example, 200 to 300 agitators can make a demonstration appear to involve 10,000 to 20,000 people.

Highly trained covert agents act as "mass agitators" to instigate seemingly spontaneous protest demonstrations and guide the entire meeting to its conclusion.

"Key agitators" position themselves visibly within the crowd (e.g., near signs or light posts) and are instructed to protect their assigned placards from opponents. The commander uses these agitators' positions to relay orders, change slogans, and encourage violence if desired.

These key agitators are advised to avoid areas of disturbance once they have initiated them.

"Watchword and applause agitators" are given specific instructions to use rehearsed phrases like "we are hungry," "we want bread," or "we don't want communism." Their techniques are compared to cheerleaders, aiming to gain supporters rather than merely shouting slogans.

The overarching strategy involves mixing members of the "struggle" with demonstration participants to create the impression of a spontaneous, undirected event, which is then subtly controlled by the agitators to manipulate the behavior of the masses. Specialized Roles and Support: Agitators, particularly those in Armed Propaganda Teams, combine political awareness with the capacity for armed propaganda, engaging in direct, face-to-face persuasion within the population. They are selected for their persuasive abilities in informal discussions and their combat capability.

They are trained to articulate logical reasons for their actions and the cause, ensuring they are perceived positively by the population and not as "terrorists".

They participate in community work, offer protection from "communist aggression," teach hygiene or reading, and generally act in ways that foster trust and sympathy for the movement, prioritizing persuasion through dialogue over coercion by weapons.

Agitators may also be involved in more aggressive actions. Professional criminals can be hired for "specific selective ‘jobs’" to form a nucleus under strict orders, and unemployed individuals may be recruited for unspecified "jobs".

In extreme scenarios, specific individuals are assigned to create a "martyr" for the cause. This involves leading demonstrators into confrontations with authorities to provoke riots or shootings, resulting in deaths that are then immediately exploited against the regime to incite greater conflicts.

"Shock troops" are a specialized type of agitator, described as "incident initiators." They march behind innocent participants, concealing non-firing weapons such as knives, razors, chains, and clubs. Their role is to act as reinforcement if guerrilla agitators are attacked by the police, appearing suddenly and violently to create a diversion, allowing the "internal command" to retreat or escape quickly.

