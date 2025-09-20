CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #01 - Dr. Colin Ross on CIA & Military Mind Control

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Full Series Transcript(s)
Rumble Playlist
Thanks to Emma from Emma’s Substack (The Imagination Podcast) for finding this series and for uploading the episodes to Rumble as video-versions.
The Playlist (New Episodes will be added as they release): https://rumble.com/playlists/eFPfVN33LWo
Additional Resources
I would like to ensure that the posts for this series include all relevant resources on the topic so people can save, and hopefully share them
Spotify Links
Article(s)
P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)
JR SWEET PT. 2 - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks [Mormon Monarch]
Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump & Satanic Ritual Investigations [Credits to The ImaginationPodcast]
Full Series Listing
(This Episode) The CIA and Military Mind Control Research: Building the Manchurian Candidate - A lecture by Dr. Colin Ross [More by and about Dr. Ross in MindNet] Also see Part 2.
Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Dr. Colin Ross. Also see Part 1.
Mind Control Survivors' Testimony at the Human Radiation Experiments Hearings
Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Ronald Howard Cohen - abducted by the military
Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen and Chris deNicola Ebner
Cludia Mullen - Presentation to the Believe the Children Conference, Interview
Lecture by Authors Walter Bowart, Alan Scheflin, and Randy Noblitt
Lecture by Therapist Valerie Wolf, M.S.W.: Assessment and Treatment of Survivors of Sadistic Abuse
Talk by John Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control, and Children
Interview with Valerie Wolf, M.S.W., therapist to trauma and mind control survivors
Presentation by Jeanette Westbrook, MSW, social worker and ritual abuse survivor - Issues Regarding Prosecuting for Adult Survivors of Ritual Abuse - followed by an inteview
Interview with Dr. Stephen Kent, sociologist at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, on Cults and Ritual Abuse
Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Lynne Moss-Sharman Interview - ACHES MC contact, ritual abuse victim
An interview with removed by request, ritual abuse victim used in US covert operations
Blanche Chavoustie Interview - survivor of U.S. government mind control experiments, ACHES MC contact
Presentation by Professor Alan Scheflin - Risk Management in Dissociative Disorder and Trauma Therapy
Presentation by author Walter Bowart - The Secret History of Mind Control
Fritz Springmeier Interview on the Illuminati and mind control slavery
Interview with Cisco Wheeler, co-author of The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Mind Controlled Slave
Interview with Brice Taylor, a former Whitehouse-level mind control victim and author of two books on her story and how to recover from programming
Interview with Gail Fisher Taylor, a psychotherapist working with survivors of trauma.
Ritual Abuse Panel -- Toronto psychotherapist Gail Fisher-Taylor and Caryn Stardancer, California-based advocate for survivors and publisher of "Survivorship".
Don Gillmor, author of "I Swear By Apollo," about Dr. Ewen Cameron's experiments in Montreal, discusses government and military mind control.