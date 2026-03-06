The Committee of 300: Dr. John Coleman on the New World Order & GATT (1994)

Who really runs the world? In this powerful presentation, former intelligence officer Dr. John Coleman reveals his 25 years of research into the Committee of 300—a supranational body that orchestrates global events behind closed doors.
Dr. Coleman exposes the hidden parallel government that dictates American policy through the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA) and the Club of Rome. From the deliberate destruction of the U.S. steel industry to the genocidal blueprints of Global 2000, this lecture connects the dots between free trade, the socialization of America, and the ultimate goal of a One World Government.
Similar also to the 1000 Points of Light = Stars, The 1000 Points of Light are 1000 Stars who have the sole goal of installing the programming into / illuminating / initiating the world - All the world’s population must be initiated into the mysteries - Revelation by Initiation
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Key Topics Covered:
The British East India Company: The origins of the global drug trade and “Free Trade” piracy.
The Club of Rome: The strategy to dismantle the American middle class and industrial base.
Engineered Pandemics: The true origins of AIDS and the application of Global 2000.
The GATT Treaty: Why Dr. Coleman views this as a “coup de grace” for U.S. sovereignty.
Constitutional Solutions: How “We the People” can dissolve federal overreach using state rights.
Refer your friends to earn free referral rewards!
James Carner Revisits the ‘Committee of 300’
Please check out the recent live by James Carner where he revisits the topic all these years later:
https://rumble.com/v75v4ac-the-committee-of-300-revisited-what-it-is-what-it-claims-and-what-survives.html
For decades, the phrase “Committee of 300” has circulated as the alleged name of a hidden council governing global affairs from above nations, banks, intelligence agencies, and royal houses. In this episode, the audience is told exactly what that claim is — not as rumor, but as its strongest formulation. The broadcast reconstructs the historical case presented by its chief modern proponent, tests each of its structural pillars, and separates documented elite coordination from the assertion of a single, centralized secret ruling body. Rather than dismissing the theory or embracing it wholesale, this examination asks a harder question: what survives when the narrative is stripped down to evidence? The result is not cynicism and not naïveté, but disciplined clarity about how power actually concentrates, coordinates, and perpetuates itself. (Cause Before Symptom - With Your Host James Carner)
Authored by John Coleman (Drive)
See Also
Unique Variation: Fasces /w a Trident - The “SUN KING”☀️
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: Dr. John Coleman's Mission
00:04:47 The True Meaning of Paranoia: Connecting the Events
00:05:46 Discovery of the Committee of 300 (The Olympians)
00:10:35 Free Trade vs. Piracy: The British East India Company
00:19:11 Goals of the New World Order & One World Government
00:24:08 The Chain of Command: RIIA and American Politics
00:30:03 Secret Societies: Illuminati and the Society of Cincinnati
00:32:03 The Club of Rome & The Plan to Destroy the Middle Class
00:40:46 Global 2000: Blueprints for Mass Genocide
00:51:59 The Fabian Society and the Socialization of America
01:10:48 The Failure of Socialism & The GATT Treaty Danger
01:39:11 Conclusion: Reclaiming State Rights and the Constitution