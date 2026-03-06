The Committee of 300: Dr. John Coleman on the New World Order & GATT (1994)

Who really runs the world? In this powerful presentation, former intelligence officer Dr. John Coleman reveals his 25 years of research into the Committee of 300—a supranational body that orchestrates global events behind closed doors.

Dr. Coleman exposes the hidden parallel government that dictates American policy through the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA) and the Club of Rome. From the deliberate destruction of the U.S. steel industry to the genocidal blueprints of Global 2000, this lecture connects the dots between free trade, the socialization of America, and the ultimate goal of a One World Government.

Similar also to the 1000 Points of Light = Stars, The 1000 Points of Light are 1000 Stars who have the sole goal of installing the programming into / illuminating / initiating the world - All the world’s population must be initiated into the mysteries - Revelation by Initiation

Key Topics Covered:

The British East India Company : The origins of the global drug trade and “Free Trade” piracy.

The Club of Rome : The strategy to dismantle the American middle class and industrial base.

Engineered Pandemics : The true origins of AIDS and the application of Global 2000.

The GATT Treaty : Why Dr. Coleman views this as a “coup de grace” for U.S. sovereignty.

Constitutional Solutions: How “We the People” can dissolve federal overreach using state rights.

James Carner Revisits the ‘Committee of 300’

Please check out the recent live by James Carner where he revisits the topic all these years later:

https://rumble.com/v75v4ac-the-committee-of-300-revisited-what-it-is-what-it-claims-and-what-survives.html

For decades, the phrase “Committee of 300” has circulated as the alleged name of a hidden council governing global affairs from above nations, banks, intelligence agencies, and royal houses. In this episode, the audience is told exactly what that claim is — not as rumor, but as its strongest formulation. The broadcast reconstructs the historical case presented by its chief modern proponent, tests each of its structural pillars, and separates documented elite coordination from the assertion of a single, centralized secret ruling body. Rather than dismissing the theory or embracing it wholesale, this examination asks a harder question: what survives when the narrative is stripped down to evidence? The result is not cynicism and not naïveté, but disciplined clarity about how power actually concentrates, coordinates, and perpetuates itself. (Cause Before Symptom - With Your Host James Carner)

Authored by John Coleman (Drive)

Google Drive

See Also

First you get your sticks, your fagots and you fascinate them (you tie them together; bundle them) and then when you stick an axe head in it you have out of many (weak twigs) one; “E Pluribus Unam” - Out of Many One

The fasces broadly symbolized in Roman Times the imperial power to fascinate and bundle together the masses into one body corporate. Note the axe head, there is a unique variation I’ve not seen elsewhere.

Unique Variation: Fasces /w a Trident - The “SUN KING”☀️

The meaning of a fasces with a trident head is Absolute Despotism fueled by Sorcery . It signifies a power structure that binds the population (the rods) not for the sake of law, but to serve the "Triple Male" force of the Underworld. It is the scepter of the "King of the Inferno," asserting dominion over the political state (the rods) and the spiritual abyss (the trident).

