Many different types of connections are possible. You can connect to a person emotionally, and this is usually known as empathy. You can connect to a person on a deeper, spiritual level. You can connect to a person on a cognitive level, wherein it feels like you already know what the person is going to say before they finish saying it, or you can go a step deeper and speak without speaking - telepathy.

Emotional connections come naturally to us. We learn as small children to read faces, read emotions, read intent. Autism aside, this isn’t something that most people need instruction in.

Spiritual connections are more interesting. Generally, this requires some form of significant shared experience or trauma, or extensive amounts of time spent together. Sexual relations can bolster such a connection, but are not a requirement and will often not establish one by themselves. An example of this would be how survivors of childhood abuse tend to recognize each other and gather together. I personally find that I tend to draw survivors and budding psychics to myself, most often people who have not yet begun recovering their memories or unlocking their potential.

One example of a spiritual connection would be marriage. When the bible says that “two become one”, it means so in several senses. The first, and most obvious, is the fruit of the union: children. Children are two sets of DNA coming together into one whole. The second is the merging of the souls and spirits, as detailed above. A third is the physical transmutation that occurs between husband and wife. Ever notice how couples who have been together for a long time tend to look like each other, talk like each other, and act like each other? They have the same smile, the same twinkle in the eye.

The next to address would be cognitive. Knowing what the person is thinking and feeling is usually just a result of spending a lot of time with them and would fall under the marriage example. The far more interesting one is telepathy.

How does telepathy work? I don’t know, but I suspect that there are both quantum and spiritual mechanisms at work. With a telepathic connection, I have often had a sense of “merging” with the other person, as if parts of our cognitive processing centers were co-located. I will feel a sense of “spaciness” or “displacement” if I focus on such a connection for too long, but I can keep it in the background without any strain.

There are practical limits to the amount of connections you can hold at the same time, and most of those stem from the capabilities and training of the other person. If they are not trained in telepathic hygiene, you will often get bleed-over of their various thoughts and emotions, and sometimes even flashes of what they are doing and looking at. This is why telepathy is extremely dangerous.

Not only is it possible for you to be sharing things that you did not intend to share with others, the connection is a two-way street. Imagine the other person having a panic attack and you’re swept up in it? Now your emotions are back-feeding into theirs, creating a vicious loop that could easily cause severe damage. Additionally, it’s possible for the other person to manipulate your thoughts and your emotions purposefully in a similar manner.

Should you attempt to connect telepathically to more than one person at a time, you may end up being overwhelmed and subsumed, losing part of yourself in the process. There’s a reason why hive minds don’t really exist and why covens are generally kept small. A mistake in the process can leave a member in a stupor for weeks and months. If you are not a natural telepath, I do not recommend that you attempt to learn the skill. The most likely outcome is that you will open yourself up to unpleasant entities and have a rather unpleasant time.

Another unpleasant side effect of a telepathic connection is that you will share physical aches and pains.

Why are some people more open to telepathy than others? I suspect their spiritual openness plays a role. Those who are more used to speaking to an incorporeal being (God, spirits, etc) will also be more open to human telepathy. I do not believe that it is mediated via the astral realm or by demonic messengers like scrying or remote viewing is.

The process of forming a connection appears to depend primarily on your knowledge of the person and your skill. Every person has a “signature” that can be located and locked onto. The amount of information required to form a signature varies by the skill and talent of the practitioner. Weak telepaths will require physical contact to maintain a connection, or some token item belonging to you. This was part of the voodoo influence and one reason why you must be careful that things like your hair clippings do not end up in the wrong hands. More skilled practitioners can obtain and maintain a signature simply by spending time around you.

Connections require maintenance and will wither away on their own, which is one reason why simply removing yourself from the presence of someone who has influence or power over you for a few weeks will often significantly diminish their ability to affect you. Should the average practitioner wish to maintain a connection, a meeting of roughly once a week is required.

Now we come to the golden rule of the universe: none of those rules and limitations apply to a skilled adept, so don’t take them as being written in stone. However, the odds of you running into a skilled adept who is also interested in you are roughly the same as being abducted by a UFO, so don’t stress about it!

I’ll be in the mothership if you need me.