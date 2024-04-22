Gateway & Hemi-Sync

Fundamentally, Gateway is a training system which brings enhanced strength and focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres of the brain, so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside of physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.

What is Hemi-Sync?

Hemi-sync is defined as “a state of consciousness defined when the EEG patterns of both hemispheres are simultaneously equal in amplitude and frequency” — Hemi-sync is rare in ordinary human consciousness.

Hemi-Sync in Zen Meditation

Studies conducted by Elmer and Alyce Greene have shown that a subject with 20 years of Zen meditation could consistently establish hemi-sync at will sustaining it for over 15 minutes.

Lamp vs. Laser

A lightbulb expands energy in the form of BOTH heat and light, but does so in a chaotic, incoherent way.* Wide area, limited depth. The human mind under the discipline of hemi-sync acts more like a laser beam which produces a disciplined stream of light, with a total coherence of frequency and amplitude such that the surface area of a laser beam contains billions of times the concentrated energy found in a similar surface area on the sun

Consciousness & Energy

Matter vs. Energy

The terms matter and energy tend to be misleading. Science knows that both the electrons and the nucleus itself are nothing more than oscillating energy grids. (Quantum Physics) Solid matter is thus nothing more than those oscillating energy grids surrounded by other oscillating energy grids which orbit at extraordinary high speeds. Stalking the Wind Pendulum by Itzhak Bentov

Bentov’s Findings

Energy grid which comprises the NUCLEUS of the atom vibrates at 10^22 hertz An entire molecule composed of a number of atoms bound together in a single energy field vibrates in the range of 10^9 Hertz. A live human cell vibrates at approx. 10^3 hertz.

States of matter are nothing more than variances in the states of energy. Human consciousness is a function of the interaction of energy in two opposite states, motion vs rest. (Holography)

Holography

What is a Hologram?

Energy creates, stores, and retrieves meaning in the universe by projecting or expanding at certain frequencies in a three dimensional mode that creates a living pattern called a hologram.

The purest kind of light available to us is that produced by a laser, which sends out a beam in which all the waves are of one frequency, like those made by an ideal pebble in a perfect pond. When two laser beams touch, they produce an interference pattern of light and dark ripples that can be recorded on a photographic plate. (Double Slit Experiment) If one of the beams, instead of coming directly the laser, is reflected first off an object such as a human face, the resulting pattern will be very complex indeed, but it can still be recorded. The record will be a hologram of the face.

Videos on Holography

Note: In my opinion, the key to understanding the holographic nature of consciousness is to understand the idea of holography. These two videos will help you learn exactly how holography works.

The Part Encodes the Whole

Another feature of a hologram is its efficiency. Billions of bits of information can be stored in a tiny space. The pattern of the holographic … [photograph] … is stored everywhere on the plate. Thus, you could recreate the entire hologram by just using a small portion of the plate, the smaller the portion, the more fuzzy / less detailed the hologram will be.

The Consciousness Matrix

The universe is composed of interacting energy grids, some at rest, some in motion. It is, in and of itself, one gigantic hologram of unbelievable complexity. According to David Bohm and Karl Pribram the human mind is also a hologram which attunes itself to the universal hologram by the medium of energy exchange thereby deducing meaning and achieving the state we call consciousness.

As energy passes through various aspects of the universal hologram and is perceived by the electrostatic fields which comprise the human mind, the holographic images being conveyed are projected upon these electrostatic fields of the mind and are perceived or understood to the extent that the electrostatic field is operating at a frequency and amplitude that can harmonize with and therefore “read” the energy carrier wave pattern passing through it. Changes in the frequency and amplitude of the electrostatic field which make the mind determine the configuration and hence the character of the holographic energy matrix which the mind projects to intercept meaning directly from the holographic transmissions of the universe. Then, to make sense of what the holographic image is “saying” to it, the mind proceeds to compare the image just received with itself. Specifically, it does this by comparing the image received with that part of its own hologram which constitutes memory. By registering differences in geometric form and in energy frequency, the consciousness perceives.

Note by Keith Floyd

“Contrary to what everyone knows is so, it may not be the brain that produces consciousness — but rather, consciousness that creates the appearance of the brain….”

Brain in Phase

The consciousness process is most easily envisaged if we picture the holographic input with a three dimensional grid system superimposed over it such that all of the energy patterns contained within can be described in terms of three dimensional geometry using mathematics to reduce the data to two dimensional form.

Similarity /w Computers

Bentov states that our minds operate in the same way .. [as a computer], perceiving by comparison only — Just as any computer made by the hands of man can process volumes of data and make various comparisons between the data and information stored in its digital memory.

