Consciousness is a tricky thing. Many argue that it originates within the brain. Others argue that we are nothing more that a radio receiver for the Human Overmind. The true answer is somewhere in the middle.

Follow Stove on X: https://x.com/OfficialPanican

Consciousness exists outside of the body. This is indicated and proven in scientific, biblical, and esoteric literature. The brain cannot be the generator of consciousness because anesthesia would be murder. There would be no such thing as waking up from a coma. If the reset switch on your brain got flipped, you died.

If the consciousness was unable to exist outside of the body, astral projection wouldn’t be possible, alongside a whole host of other things. It also wouldn’t be possible to trap someone who is astral projecting and cause the death of their physical body if their consciousness wasn’t outside of it. This is also indicated by the numerous scriptural and anecdotal accounts of people speaking to the spirits of the dead. If the “spirit”, which is consciousness, was unable to exist outside of the body, there would be no mediumship and there would also be no afterlife. The vast majority of religions become instantly meaningless if consciousness is unable to survive outside of the body.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! Share posts to earn free referral rewards! Share

Quantum entanglement is essentially the process of the soul entering the body and becoming bound to it. Perhaps I’m swaying into the feminine woo a little bit here, but the womb is a portal. It merges the flesh with the spirit. Without a womb, spirits don’t adhere to the body well and die shortly.

Minor digression: This is one of the reasons why the elites aren’t able to swap to clone bodies every time they die. Consciousness transfer is incredibly difficult and fickle at the best of times, and more prone to failure than not. Why do you think they’re pushing for life extension therapy and BCI so hard? If they had figured out body swapping, they’d just do that instead.

Back to the main point - the womb merges the brain with the spirit, and establishes a quantum tunnel between the two. They are now in a state of entanglement which will continue until the death of the person. The spirit experiences the physical world through the flesh, and guides the body. The lower levels of the brain focus on the mechanical aspects like moving and breathing, while the spirit guides us through higher functions like cognition.

Cognition and cognitive ability is a bit of a tricky question here. If everyone has a spirit that does the thinking, why are some people observably more intelligent than others? Why do genetics have an influence on intelligence? I believe the answer has to do with the perfection of the brain as a bridge. Some people’s brains are more “perfect” and are more attuned to their spirit. They are able to transfer information faster and more effectively. The spirit is limited by available input, so if there’s something you don’t know or notice, it is likely also lacking in that information. If your brain is able to transmit and receive on a wider spectrum at a higher bandwidth, you will be more intelligent. That’s pretty much what genetics do. Create the best possible input/output device with high throughput.

This is also why you will hear people give testimony of being in a coma, yet still being aware of everything around them. The input function is still active, it’s just the output function that’s broken. If cognition happened in the brain, those “brain dead” coma patients wouldn’t be able to recount the exact events that happened while they were in a coma.

It’s also why everything is littered with aluminum nowadays. It inhibits microtubule formation and prevents proper and complete entanglement from occurring. Lead essentially causes microtubules to fall apart.

If you want to become more intelligent, you need to take care of your brain and nurture the connection between your spirit and your physical body. The stronger your ties are to your spirit, the more intelligent you will be. That’s why society sometimes has an unknown genius that springs up from a poor family like Nikola Tesla. Nikola often speaks of his mother’s incredible intuition, and reported that he saw an apparition of her appear before him moments before he got the news that she had died. She was extraordinarily strongly connected to her spirit, and this was passed on and increased yet again in Tesla. Ultimately, it was also this that led to his destruction, as he shifted too much towards his spirit and lost himself to madness. Such is the risk we take when we seek greatness.

Till next time,

Stove

Urban’s Summary of Consciousness as Per Gateway Process