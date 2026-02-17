The Jesuit Plot to Destroy America: Lincoln, Mexico, and the Vatican’s Secret War

In this deep dive, we explore the suppressed history of a Conspiracy South of the Border. While Abraham Lincoln fought to preserve the Union, a powerful coalition of European monarchs and the Vatican were plotting to reintroduce absolute monarchy to the Americas.

“If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”



“As a nation of free men [and women], we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

~Abraham Lincoln

From the text used in this episode: An Inquiry into the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln by Emmett McLaughlin - Download at the bottom of this post.

Catholic/Vatican/Jesuits Drive

Discover the Hidden Truths of the Civil War Era:

The Communist Blueprint: How the Jesuit “Reductions” in 17th-century Paraguay served as an early model for totalitarian control.

The Education of Karl Marx: The shocking link between the Society of Jesus and the training of history’s most radical communist leaders.

The Invasion of Mexico: The story of Archduke Maximilian and the Vatican’s plan to use Mexico as a “soft underbelly” to invade the divided U.S.

The Lincoln Assassination: The evidence connecting the co-conspirators of John Wilkes Booth to the Papal Guard and the Jesuits of Georgetown.

Why did the U.S. break off all diplomatic relations with the Vatican in 1867, and why was it not restored until the 1980s? We follow the trail of letters between Pope Pius IX and Jefferson Davis to uncover the only European power that publicly recognized the Confederacy.

This video argues that the Roman Catholic Church, particularly the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Catholic Charities, actively promotes and profits from mass migration into the United States ( 0:00-0:08 ). The speaker asserts that these organizations seek maximum federal funding to resettle as many refugees as possible, viewing it as a “scam” where “Democrat operatives” and “Roman Catholic bishops” skim money ( 0:17-0:36 ).

Key points raised in the video include:

Open Support for Mass Migration ( 0:47-0:49 ): The Roman Catholic Church, including statements from Pope Leo ( 0:51-0:53 ) and Pope Francis ( 10:03-10:13 ), openly supports mass migration and open border policies, as stated on the USCCB website ( 1:09-1:17 ).

Catholic Charities’ Role ( 0:57-1:06 ): The video refutes the idea that Catholic Charities is unrelated to Catholicism, stating it’s deeply affiliated and acts as an “NGO of the Democratic Party” ( 1:20-1:34 ).

Vatican II and Gaudium et Spes ( 4:10-4:31 ): The video claims that the official Vatican policy since Vatican II , specifically the document Gaudium et Spes, contains “Marxist Fabian Socialist positions” and a section on “chain migration” ( 4:58-5:02 ), making this policy binding for Catholics despite disagreements ( 5:15-5:28 ).

Human Trafficking Allegation ( 14:14-14:28 ): The speaker labels Catholic Charities and the USCCB as “human trafficking organizations” that receive billions of dollars from the U.S. government to resettle migrants, often illegally ( 1:30-1:32 , 13:49-14:03 ).

Critique of Catholicism ( 7:01-8:18 ): The speaker criticizes Roman Catholicism as a “silly putty religion” that can be molded to individual preferences, lacking consistent doctrine, which he believes ultimately leads people to become “orthodox or atheist” ( 7:52-8:08 ).

Tithing to “Destruction” ( 11:36-11:58 ): The video suggests that tithing to the Roman Catholic Church contributes to one’s own “destruction” and likens it to donating to organizations like the Open Society Institute or the Rockefeller Foundation.

“One of the Roman Church-State’s most influential statements on economic matters is the 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, On the the Condition of the working Classes. In this encyclical the Roman Church-State allied herself with the proletariat, which in Marxism is the great and final enemy of the capitalist order. The encyclical’s Marxism is so blatant that one Roman Catholic writer declared that ‘much of encyclical (Rerum Novarum) appeared only to repeat in more orthodox language what Marx had said ten years before’….Indeed, there are paragraphs, if not pages, in The Communist Manifesto that might have been written by the pope…” (“Ecclesiastical Megalomania,” John W. Robbins)

In Paraguay, the Jesuits created a unique fusion of religious and military authority. To protect the Guarani from slave traders, Jesuits organized and armed native militias. These settlements functioned as a strategic buffer zone where Jesuit “priest-colonels” managed both spiritual survival and the physical defense of the frontier.

“Reductions in Paraguay in the 17th and 18th centuries, which were a series of communes in which Jesuit priest exercised authority over the natives there. In that environment, the Jesuit Order maintained control over a group of South American Guarani Indians, who they educated and trained to work on their behalf, generating goods that were later sold in the markets of Europe.”

See the full article here

Source Text

The following is Chapter IV of the text by Emmett McLaughlin titled An Inquiry Into the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln (1977)

Note Chapter IV Page(s) 68 - 92

and footnotes on pgs. 179-180

An Inquiry Into The Assassination Of Abraham Lincoln Emmett Mcloughlin Secaucus, N J, 1977, 1963 8.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

