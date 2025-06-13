Elias Canetti's Crowds and Power, translated by Carol Stewart, offers a sweeping exploration of how crowds form, behave, and disintegrate, examining their inherent attributes like density and direction, and classifying them by dominant emotions such as baiting, flight, prohibition, and reversal. The text connects the dynamics of crowds to various societal phenomena, including religion, warfare, and the exercise of power, often drawing parallels between human collective behavior and the actions of animal packs. Canetti also considers concepts like transformation, the symbolic nature of elements like fire and treasure in relation to crowds, the psychological underpinnings of paranoia and rulership, and the significance of survival and command in shaping human interaction and societal structures across history and different cultures.

What is the fundamental fear that drives human behavior, and how does it manifest in daily life?

The fundamental fear that shapes human behavior is the fear of being touched or unexpectedly seized. This deep-seated fear manifests in the physical distances people create around themselves. Individuals seek security by enclosing themselves in private spaces like houses. In public settings such as busy streets, restaurants, trains, or buses, people govern their movements to avoid physical contact with others. The willingness to be touched only arises when there is an attraction to someone, and the approach is then initiated by the individual. This suggests a primal need for personal space and control over one's physical boundaries.

How do natural phenomena like wind and sand serve as early crowd symbols?

Natural phenomena such as wind and sand function as early crowd symbols by exhibiting characteristics that evoke the feeling of multitude and boundlessness. Wind, though invisible, reveals its multiplicity through the widespread movement it imparts to clouds, waves, leaves, and grasses. The ancient Vedas depict storm gods, or Maruts, always in the plural, emphasizing their collective power and immense noise, likened to thunder and roaring winds. Similarly, sand embodies qualities relevant to crowds: the smallness and sameness of its countless grains, which only become striking when present in infinite numbers, as on a seashore or in a desert. The sheer endlessness of sand, always exceeding visual comprehension, mirrors the overwhelming nature of a crowd in its vastness.

What is the significance of "treasure" as a form of accumulation, and how does it relate to power and secrecy?

Treasure is a form of accumulation distinct from perishable goods like fruit or grain. It consists of inedible and imperishable units, whose value is trusted to endure. Amassing treasure is driven by confidence in this retained value, but it also inherently carries danger. The prestige associated with owning treasure makes one a target for robbery by others equally powerful. This tension between the desired outward splendor of wealth and the necessity for secrecy to protect it is a key peculiarity of treasure. The act of secretly counting one's growing hoard is a deeply ingrained image, reflecting the lust for seeing numbers mount up. This desire for numerical increase, exemplified by treasure, is a fundamental aspect of power, even influencing later enumerations of resources like cattle or people. The allure of treasure can even corrupt disciplined forces, transforming armies into treasure-seekers.

How do different cultures or groups express their relationship to the physical environment and external threats through "national crowd symbols"?

National crowd symbols reveal a deep-seated connection between a people's identity and their relationship to their environment and perceived threats. The Dutch, for instance, who wrested their low-lying land from the sea, equate themselves with the dyke. The dyke represents a collective human wall standing against the sea. In times of crisis, breaching the dykes offers safety, and the strength of the destroyed barriers is transmitted to the men who will rebuild them, the dyke living on in their faith. In contrast, the English, whose island was not taken from the sea, relied on the sea itself and their ships for security. The Germans found their crowd symbol in the army, which was intertwined with the image of the "marching forest." The orderly rigidity and density of the temperate forest, with its tall, steadfast trees resembling warriors in uniform, deeply resonated with the German psyche, providing a sense of protection and order within the collective. The Swiss, protected by their natural mountain dyke, emphasize knowing and exploring their environment, with their army of mountaineers scattered globally reinforcing their independence.

In what ways does the act of eating symbolize power, particularly in relation to digestion and the concept of the "survivor"?

The act of eating is fundamentally linked to power. The hungry person feels an internal emptiness, which is overcome by filling oneself with food. The ability to consume more than others signifies a kind of champion, whose satiety can even be seen as a guarantee of sustenance for a group. This highlights the connection between power and digestion, where something alien is seized, broken down, incorporated, and assimilated, representing a fundamental, albeit hidden, process of power. The concept of the "survivor" further intertwines with this. A ruler who orders executions gains strength from these acts of survival; his victims are transformed into defeated enemies, and his survival solidifies his power. This is exemplified by historical accounts of rulers who punished those who survived massacres or expressed a desire for no heir to ensure their own enduring power.

How does the human hand, particularly the grip and the index finger, represent power and the development of weapons?

The human hand, with its manifold functions, is deeply associated with power, especially through the act of grasping or the "grip." This central act of seizing has historically created the strongest impression, seen in the awe inspired by predators like lions and tigers, who are powerful solo seizeers. The hand's ability to seize and incorporate is fundamental to human power. Furthermore, individual fingers, especially the extended index finger, have their own significance. The pointed, armored fingertip embodies the sensation of stabbing, leading to the psychological origin of pointed weapons like daggers, spears, and arrows. These weapons are seen as extensions or artificial fingers, allowing humans to inflict the same kind of penetrating injury they might experience from thorns. The greatest respect, in this context, is always accorded to that which can kill, establishing a direct link between the power of the hand and the act of killing.

What is the role of secrecy in the exercise of power, and how is it used by rulers and even ordinary individuals?

Secrecy is a vital element in the exercise of power, serving as a form of defense and control. For the individual, possessing a secret is like having a second, better-defended body, creating an inner armor against scrutiny and questions. Secrets are dense and dangerous, acting as a barrier against external penetration. In the realm of rulers, secrecy is actively employed. A despot is thoroughly familiar with secrecy, knowing how to use it to his advantage. They keep their intentions hidden and organize their secrets to protect each other, revealing different pieces of information to different individuals to prevent their combination. The ability to remain silent, resisting provocations to speak and not betraying one's reactions, is highly valued as a form of power. Historical examples show rulers like Filippo Maria Visconti and Chosroes II using calculated secrecy and tests of discretion to maintain control and identify trustworthy courtiers.

How does the concept of "commands" and the psychological "sting" they leave behind contribute to understanding obedience and control?

Commands are a fundamental mechanism of control, particularly evident in structures like armies. The very nature of an army involves the abrogation of individual distinction; commands have equal validity whether directed at one or many. A key consequence of carrying out an external command is the formation of a psychological "sting" within the individual. This sting is the alien, undissolved residue of the command, a hard crystal of resentment that remains imprinted with the command's exact shape. The sting results specifically from executing an order under external pressure; simply evading a command does not create it. For a soldier, whose life is dictated by commands, these stings accumulate monstrously, especially for those who cannot pass them on. The sting is a foreign body that the individual carries, often seeking to rid themselves of it by giving the same order to others. This concept helps explain obedience, the sense of external pressure, and the lingering resentment that can result from being compelled to act against one's own impulses.

This briefing summarizes key concepts and analyses from excerpts of Elias Canetti's Crowds and Power, a work described as original, massive, provocative, and brilliant. Drawing on information from a wide range of historical, anthropological, and psychological sources, the book explores the intricate interplay between crowds and power, human behavior, and history.

The Crowd

Canetti identifies the crowd as a fundamental unit of human experience, with distinct attributes and forms.

Attributes of the Crowd

Four main attributes are presented as important for understanding any crowd:

The crowd always wants to grow. It has no natural boundaries to its growth, and any artificially created limits (as in closed institutions) can lead to an "eruption" where the crowd bursts forth seeking unlimited growth. This hunger persists as long as there is a single human being it has not reached. Within the crowd there is equality. This equality is absolute, indisputable, and unquestioned by the crowd itself. It is felt in the moment of discharge when differences are thrown off. A crowd can be defined as a state of absolute equality. The experience of this equality is the source of energy for demands for justice and theories of equality. The crowd loves density. It desires closeness, with nothing standing between its parts. The feeling of density is strongest during the discharge. Density is seen as a measure of size and a stimulus for further growth; the densest crowds grow fastest. The crowd needs a direction. It is in movement towards a goal, and this common direction strengthens the feeling of equality, driving private, differing goals underground. The constant fear of disintegration means a crowd will accept any goal, and it exists as long as it has an unattained goal.

Forms of the Crowd

Crowds can be classified based on their growth and the predominance of certain attributes:

Open and Closed Crowds: These terms relate to growth. An open crowd's growth is unimpeded, allowing it to grow indefinitely and potentially spring up anywhere. A closed crowd has limited growth, often constrained by physical boundaries like a building. An "eruption" is the sudden transition from a closed to an open crowd, representing a desire for unlimited growth.

Rhythmic and Stagnating Crowds: These forms relate to equality and density. Rhythmic crowds are characterized by rhythm, originally the rhythm of the feet, but encompassing synchronized body movements and sounds. This rhythm gives substance to equality, making the crowd feel like an invincible unity. Examples include war dances like the Maori Haka. Stagnating crowds are densely compressed and relatively passive, waiting for something to happen. They prioritize density, which accumulates until it bursts forth in violence, often culminating in a spontaneous outcry (the discharge). Examples include crowds at public executions or sporting events. The dense heap of living bodies in a crowd's core is compared to the heap of the dead.

Slow Crowds: This distinction refers to crowds without a discharge or whose discharge is postponed to a distant, often invisible, goal. World religions, for example, manage to hold their followers (a slow crowd) by placing the goal (like a blessed afterlife) in the far distance, replacing rapid growth with repetition and a strong, enduring direction. They consciously slow down crowd events to dominate believers spread over wide areas.

Invisible Crowds: These are collective units that are felt to be crowds but do not consist of physically present men. Examples include: Posterity: Known to increase and become numberless in the future. Devils: Formerly imagined in vast numbers, their power to harm and concentration in small spaces is seen as taken over by bacilli in the 19th century. Angels and Saints: A calm, gathered heavenly host around their Lord, their bliss in their nearness and permanence. Spirits: Imagined as fighting hosts (like the Celtic sluagh) or flying in great clouds. Spermatozoa: A crowd of millions, equal and dense, with a common goal (reaching the egg cell).



The Discharge

The most important occurrence within the crowd is the discharge, which creates the crowd by dissolving individual differences, particularly distinctions of rank, status, and property, leading to a feeling of equality. In the density of the crowd, people feel as near to each other as they are to themselves, experiencing immense relief. This moment of equality is desired, but based on an illusion, as differences return afterward. The crowd fears disintegration, which the continuation of the discharge process with new people helps to prevent.

Destructiveness

Destructiveness is often mentioned as a conspicuous quality of crowds, observable across cultures. It can be seen in the destruction of isolated objects by a pack. Prohibition crowds are initially averse to destruction, but may turn destructive if threatened or experiencing great want, especially within their sphere of activity.

Persecution

A striking trait of a crowd's inner life is the feeling of being persecuted, an angry sensitivity directed against nominated enemies. This feeling stems from the crowd's desire for rapid growth and the perception that anything opposing this growth is constricting. Attacks from outside can strengthen the crowd, but attacks from within (like meeting demands that led to its formation) are dangerous, appealing to individual appetites. The feeling of persecution is the intuition of this double threat: external constriction and internal undermining.

Crowd Symbols

Crowd Symbols are collective units, not consisting of men, but felt to be crowds, representing essential crowd attributes in myth, dream, speech, and song. They differ from crowd crystals, which are groups of men.

Fire: Fire is always the same, spreads rapidly, is contagious, insatiable, multiple, destructive, has an enemy, dies, and acts as though alive. These attributes mirror the crowd's sameness, rapid spread, contagion, urge to grow, multiplicity, destructiveness, search for an enemy, and sudden disintegration. The human urge to become fire is still alive, seen in self-immolation or the burning of cities. Impulsive incendiarism in isolated individuals can be a substitute for the experience of a crowd.

The Sea: The sea is multiple (waves), moves, is dense and cohesive. Its multiplicity is innumerable; its density involves yielding to others. Its voice, like a thousand voices, is always audible and persistent. The sea fulfills the crowd's desire for constancy and permanence.

Rivers: Rivers have a striking direction between unmoving banks, absorbing smaller streams. They are a symbol for the crowd, but limited in growth (limited width), representing specific forms like processions or demonstrations. Rivers symbolize movement under control, before eruption and discharge, and are symbols of the slow crowd. A river is the crowd in its vanity, exhibiting itself, wanting to be seen and admired or feared.

Corn: Corn is a diminished, subjugated forest, human work. It moves together in the wind, bowing down simultaneously and then straightening.

The Heap: Any significant heap (fruit, grain, treasure) is collected, a result of activity by many hands. Heaps of produce are piled densely and seen as outward signs of successful increase. A heap of heads of slain enemies is a concrete goal of war, symbolizing the collective destruction of the enemy and providing portable proof for the people at home. These parts are identical. The heap of the living, intentionally and violently brought into being (like the core of a crowd or during Australian ceremonies), is as important as the heap of the dead.

Treasure: Treasure is a collected heap of valuable, imperishable units. The lust of counting comes from treasure. Modern treasure is the "million," which has acquired a crowd-meaning through its use to express populations. Money itself can become a crowd symbol, its units accumulating to form a crowd, though their individuality is stressed. Inflation, a sudden depreciation of the monetary unit, is a crowd phenomenon linked to a feeling of worthlessness in individuals and the crowd, leading to a need to devalue something else.

Crowd Crystals

Crowd Crystals are small, rigid, delimited groups of men with great constancy and a clear, familiar function, which serve to precipitate crowds. Their unity is more important than size. Examples include soldiers, monks, or an orchestra. Their structure is comprehended at a glance, and their boundaries are part of the members themselves, making them solid throughout, unlike the fluid closed crowd with externally imposed boundaries. Crowd crystals can function to slow down crowd formation, as in Catholicism's monastic orders. However, they also precipitate crowds, as seen in the Shiite Muharram festival where fraternities act as crowd crystals, their rhythmic self-flagellation and chanting inciting the audience to a lamenting crowd state.

The Pack

Crowd crystals and modern crowds derive from an older unit, the pack, which is the universal expression of communal excitement among small groups (e.g., ten or twenty men). The pack cannot grow indefinitely due to external emptiness. What they express is the group's dissatisfaction with its numbers.

Kinds of Pack

Canetti distinguishes four basic types of pack:

Hunting Pack: Moves with force towards a living object (prey) to kill and incorporate it. Characterized by swift movement, speed, cunning, endurance, joint clamor, and a concrete goal (the prey). The kill is followed by regulated distribution. War Pack: Similar to the hunting pack, but characterized by the existence of two packs seeking to do the same thing to each other. The cleavage between them is absolute during wartime. The goal is the annihilation of the hostile pack, not just taking booty. War can be kindled by the death of one or a few, leading to the death of many. Victory feasts, where the enemy's decrease is confronted with one's own increase, are important. Public executions of prisoners in victory feasts allow the people to experience the enemy's decrease together. Lamenting Pack: Forms around a dying or dead person, expressing communal excitement and grief. Members assimilate themselves to the dying, throwing themselves onto a heap around them. After death, there is terrified flight away from the dead. Self-inflicted wounds express anger and a desire to show the mutilation through loss of the group. The destruction of isolated objects by the pack fulfills and prolongs its existence. Lamenting packs can change into war packs. In historical lament religions, the lament is for a victim who died for the mourners, seen as a saviour. Joining the lament allows individuals to expiate guilt from hunting/baiting and feel persecuted alongside the victim. Increase Pack: Formed so that the group itself or associated living beings (plants, animals) should become more numerous. Expresses dissatisfaction with numbers. Manifests in dances with mythical significance or in direct actions to attract animals. Examples include totemic rites for animal or plant increase (sometimes even vermin due to their numbers) or dances to attract game like the Mandan buffalo dance. A special ritual of eating prey can transform a hunting pack into an increase pack, ensuring the increase of food.

Characteristics and Transmutation

Packs are characterized by concreteness, directness, and intensity. They have a tendency to transmute into one another, a process with great consequences, often giving rise to religious phenomena. For example, hunting packs can change into lamenting packs, with the bewailment of the victim serving to purge blood-guilt. Successful hunting packs lead to distribution. War victories can degenerate into looting or transform into increase packs (like the Jivaro seeking heads for increase). Lament ends with the removal of the dead, but the lamenting pack can re-form to conjur the dead back. A successful increase pack becomes a feast of distribution.

Religion and the Pack

Religions can be understood with reference to the prevailing packs in them. The Lele of Kasai are presented as having a hunting religion, with communal hunts and meat distribution central to their social and ritual life, linking hunting success to fertility and well-being. The Jivaros of Ecuador live for war (war pack), transforming their victories (by taking heads/tsantsas) into increase packs and feasts aimed at ensuring the prosperity of animals, plants, and their own people. The Pueblo tribes focus on peaceful increase, suppressing war, hunting, and lamenting packs. Religions of lament (like Shiism and, in a different way, Christianity) have spread widely. Shiism's Muharram festival vividly demonstrates the lamenting pack becoming a true crowd through self-mutilation and mass grief for Husain, who died for them. Catholicism is characterized by its aversion to violent crowds and spontaneous discharge, using ritual and hierarchy to moderate crowd energy and pointing to a calm, distant crowd of the blessed. Processions in Catholicism are slow, ordered movements intended to arouse communal veneration without encouraging uncontrolled emotion or leveling of hierarchy.

Power

Power is frequently contrasted with force, being more general, operating over wider space and time, and characterized by patience and ceremony, whereas force is close, immediate, and dynamic. Power is seen in acts of seizing, incorporation, and control over others.

Elements and Manifestations of Power

Seizing and Incorporation: The act of touching, seizing, and incorporating the victim is central to power. Touch is dangerous, a forerunner of tasting. Seizing involves compressing the victim, representing a pledge for the whole, the hand acting as an anteroom to the mouth. The hand's pressure, potentially crushing, is a form of destruction, especially against the defenceless. Grinding is the extreme form of destruction by pressure, requiring external hard objects (or teeth). Incorporation, the process where prey becomes food and is dissolved within the eater's body, is the hidden central process of power. Rulers humiliate and absorb men like animals, eventually disposing of them when useless.

The Hand: Originally adapted for grasping branches in trees, the hand learned tenacity (holding fast) and the ability to let go. Detached branches became sticks, the origin of weapons used to create distance and ward off feared touch. The hand's true greatness is in its patience and quiet activities that created the world, learned through the "finger exercises" of monkeys meticulously picking through fur. This grooming, driven by the pleasure of touch and the attraction to hair, developed the fingers' sensitivity and is fundamental to social bonding and the development of manual skills, symbolism, and language. The hand also has a separate, mechanical destructiveness, now extended through technology, which, linked with killing intent, leads to automatic, mindless destruction. The tip of the finger, pointed and nailed, is the psychological origin of stabbing weapons like daggers, spears, and arrows. Power is consistently accorded to anything related to killing; those who kill have power, while patient skills lead to subjection.

Teeth: Teeth are striking instruments of power, characterized by smoothness and order, which have entered the nature of power itself. They guard the mouth, which is a strait place, the prototype of all prisons. The uniformity and order of teeth have modeled various arrangements, including military formations.

Human Postures: Postures are related to power. Standing expresses power through height and independence. Sitting expresses power through weight and continuance. The fixed court, where people are gathered around a ruler but not too close, turning towards him, exemplifies a form of power expressed through the static arrangement of courtiers. The rising throne of the Emperor of Byzantium is a dramatic example of power expressed through posture and elevation. Lying is the opposite extreme, expressing complete impotence, withdrawal, and a search for support. The sight of a stricken, prostrate man can evoke instinctive triumph, and the experience of seeing many dead bodies can lead to an uncontrollable sense of power. Kneeling is active powerlessness, a gesture of supplication that magnifies the power of the one supplicated, ascribing power over life and death.

The Orchestral Conductor: Presented as an obvious expression of power, embodying its attributes. The conductor stands alone, controls the diverse instruments (representing mankind) with small gestures, has power of life and death over their voices, and enforces law (the score). He embodies the work, becoming ruler of the world during the performance. The audience's immobility and applause are part of his design, the applause representing the ancient salute to the victor.

Fame: The seeker of fame desires his name to be repeated by many mouths, which he sees as indistinguishable shadows, irrelevant apart from their ability to repeat his name. This passion originates in crowd manipulation and the desire for a crowd of voices or shadows.

Regulation of Time: A primary attribute of government; asserting new power requires enforcing a new chronology, making time seem to begin with it.

General Paralytics and Notions of Greatness (Megalomania): Delusions of greatness in paralytics center on growth (individual body, strength) and the compulsive increase characterizing crowds (millions obeying the "great man"). These notions, often naive and profuse, offer insights into the core concept of "greatness" as a blend of individual biological growth and crowd increase.

African Kings: African kings (like those of Gaboon or Jukun) exemplify the combination of various power aspects. They can be figures of immense prestige but also subject to strict limitations or even ritual killing (to transfer power or check survival passion). Their accession might involve ritual abuse from a "baiting crowd" expressing resentment against the previous king. Attributes like uniqueness, isolation, distance, and preciousness are emphasized. Courtiers imitate the king's physical manifestations (coughing, sneezing) as acclamations or expressions of the will to increase, or suffer the same mutilations, binding them to him. Periods of lawlessness often follow a king's death, ending with the new king embodying order.

Muhammad Tughlak: A highly cultured but tyrannical Sultan, whose reign illustrates the ruler's relationship with subjects, the use of terror, suspicion (stemming from alleged patricide), and the need for legitimation (seeking sanction from the Khalif). His policy, like that of Schreber's God, could be seen as despotic, involving provinces, factions, and a focus on increasing power.

Question and Answer

Questioning is an element of power, like probing or dissection. Every answer is an act of submission, and the questioner gains power. Personal freedom involves defense against questions. The most dangerous questions demand short, concise answers. Possession of a secret is an inner armor against questions, being a dense, impenetrable defense. The earliest form of questioning might be the hesitant examination of prey ("Who are you? Are you good to eat?") through smell and touch. Socrates is presented as a master of questioning, dominating others exclusively through it. Civilization imposes restraints on questions, treating a stranger with respect and maintaining distance. Questions about the future, directed at gods, are urgent but often met with ambiguous answers. The 'noon-woman' legend shows questioning to death.

Secrecy

Secrecy is at the core of power, originating in the act of lying in wait for prey. Hiding and remaining motionless allows the lurking creature to disappear entirely, covered by secrecy. The final seizure is open, but incorporation happens secretly within the body. In higher power manifestations (despots), secrecy is active and organized, with many secrets guarding one another. Power is impenetrable; the man who holds power doesn't let others see through him. Remaining silent is highly valued; taciturn men appear more concentrated and their rare utterances sound like commands. Governments lacking secrecy (like democracies with public debates) may face contempt. Dictatorships gain prestige from being credited with concentrated power through secrecy. Servile gratification can be found in ending "in the belly of power," waiting submissively for the unexpected and irresistible event that validates the secret's apotheosis. Modern technical secrets are the most concentrated and dangerous, concerning everyone but known by few.

Judgement and Condemnation

Pronouncing unfavorable verdicts provides a cruel pleasure, elevating oneself by abasing others into an inferior group. This is an arrogation of the power of a judge, who invariably aligns with the "good" group. Judgement is seen as a widespread disease.

The Power of Pardon. Mercy

The power of pardoning is reserved by individuals. A paranoiac never truly forgives; despots may pardon for show, but record all hostility. Mercy is a high expression of power, presupposing condemnation and involving election (pardoning a limited number). Granting a pardon at the last moment is the supreme manifestation, mimicking the ability to bring the dead back to life.

The Command

Commands initiate action and are older than speech. They are final, categorical, and admit no contradiction.

Origin and Nature of Commands

Flight-Command: The original command, existing between different species (e.g., lion and gazelle), is a death sentence compelling flight. Beneath human commands glints this harshness.

Momentum and Sting: Every command consists of momentum (forcing action) and a sting (remaining in the obeyer). The sting is an exact, immutable image of the command, stored for years or decades, and never lost. It is an alien body within the person, a burden. The deepest impression of commands is on children.

Domestication: Commands between humans (master/slave, mother/child, master/dog) have been domesticated, making the threat of death seem harmless by linking commands with a promise of food (bribery). Instead of serving as food, the subject receives food. However, commands still contain the modified threat of penalties, including death.

Recoil and Anxiety of Command: The command-giver feels a psychological recoil from a successful command. An accumulation of recoils creates the anxiety of command, which is proportional to proximity to the source of authority. This anxiety arises from the memory of threats that didn't kill, leading to a desire for revenge in the threatened.

Commands to Individuals vs. Crowds: Fundamentally different, except in an army where commands have equal validity regardless of number. In a crowd, a command spreads horizontally and is diffused instantly, preventing the formation of a sting. Slogans of demagogues are commands to large numbers, creating and maintaining the crowd without arousing individual fear or stings. Stings form only from commands carried out by individuals, who retain their original resistance as a hard crystal of resentment. This sting can only be removed by giving the identical order to someone else.

Expectation of Commands: A soldier, living in a permanent state of expectation of commands due to suppressed impulses, becomes hungry for the actions he must perform. His expectation is focused on commands, reinforced by training and military attitudes. The ritual "standing upon Arafat" where pilgrims cry "We wait for your commands, O Lord" is a powerful illustration of expectation, followed by a mass-flight ("Ifadha").

Discipline and the Sting: Discipline (what makes an army) has open (commands) and secret (promotion) aspects. Promotion allows soldiers to rid themselves of accumulated stings by giving orders, putting others in their former position. Secret discipline operates through the stored-up stings.

Irresponsibility: Men acting under orders are capable of appalling deeds but may feel guiltless or unable to recognize their actions later. This is because the sting of command remains an alien body, never assimilated, which the perpetrator sees as the true culprit, leaving him unaffected and without guilt for what it made him do. The more foreign the command, the less guilt is felt. They remain defenseless against commands. The command becomes destiny for some, who surrender blindly. The tyranny of command must be broken, and its sting removed or made easily detachable.

Dissolution of the Sting

The sting, an isolated, immutable foreign body, is difficult to remove. It can only dislodge itself through an exact, reversed repetition of the original command-situation. Identical stings from repeated commands can fuse into a larger, permanent entity. Receiving the same command from multiple sources can obscure the original situation, creating a monstrous burden (a complex, fused sting) that cannot be broken down. Liberation from these complex stings can be found within a crowd, specifically the reversal crowd. In a reversal crowd, people unite for joint liberation from stings, turning on a group they see as the originators of commands. The crowd targets people who stand for the sources of their stings, allowing the most oppressive stings to dissolve.

Command as Commission to Kill

A special case is the command to kill, resulting in an execution. The executioner, threatened with death if he doesn't kill, frees himself from this threat by killing others. He passes on his potential fate and anticipates his own penalty. No sting forms because he passes on exactly what was imposed, and the action coincides with the command's essential nature (the death threat). The executioner is the most contented, least affected by stings, finding it a clean business. Official killers are contented in proportion as their commands lead directly to death.

Transformation

Transformation is a concept explored through various lenses, including presentiments, animal behavior, psychological states, myths, and social structures.

Presentiment and Simple Transformations: Bushmen presentiments of approaching people or game, felt as physical sensations (e.g., feeling springbok hair or blood on their own body), are seen as initial stages of simple transformations. These involve equating one body with another through striking or distinctive traits ("nodes").

Flight Transformations: Attempts to escape through metamorphosis, often prompted by capture or threat. Examples include the linear transformations in the Georgian tale of the master and apprentice (each escape leads to a new form for both hunter and prey) and the circular transformations of Proteus or Thetis trying to escape capture while held. Hysteria is seen as having circular flight transformations as a characteristic.

Mania and Melancholia: Mania is likened to the linear, roving, disconnected transformations of the hunter, a paroxysm of desire for prey. Melancholia is its complement, beginning when flight transformations are abandoned; the melancholic feels captured, sees themselves as prey, food, or excrement, and experiences increasing depreciation (expressed as guilt).

The Figure and the Mask (Simulation/Dissimulation): Imitation relates to external copying; transformation involves inner change. Simulation is a deliberate state between imitation and transformation. Dissimulation is concealing what one is, especially hiding a hostile figure within a friendly one, perfected in the mask. This duality (friendly outside, deadly inside) is an early form of transformation and power, exemplified by the Indian tale of the donkey in the tiger's skin. The "free figure" is a mythic form where two aspects are equally important and visible, originating as both process and result of transformation.

Unmasking: The inverse process to transformation. The unmasker knows what they will find, penetrating appearances with terrible assurance. Repeated unmasking (as in paranoia) shrinks the world, making all appearances suspect and reducing beings to a single, assumed "real" identity. Paranoia is characterized by dissimulation and a continuous urge to unmask enemies perceived everywhere.

Prohibitions on Transformation: Social hierarchies are maintained by prohibitions preventing equality between classes, with movement between classes seen as a transformation achieved through initiation ordeals (often involving symbolic death and rebirth). Slavery is an extreme form, where the master restricts the slave to limited, repetitive operations, putting metamorphoses out of reach.

The Double Figure of the Totem: Mythical figures (like the Australian Aranda Bandicoot-father or grub-sons) embody a specific instance of transformation that is crystallized and passed on. These figures represent a dual aspect (e.g., animal and human) and the desire/ability to transform between them, often linked to the idea of food or progeny arising from the ancestor's body. The ceremonies reenacting these myths ensure the increase of the totem. Some myths include self-consumption, where the ancestor kills and eats his progeny, only to be consumed by them in turn.

Crowds and Transformation in Delirium Tremens: The hallucinations of alcoholics (seeing swarms of small creatures, rapid changes in appearance, transformations) are interpreted as crowd-phenomena transposed into familiar concepts, potentially reflecting an obscure awareness of the body's composition of numerous active cells. Hallucinated crowd events and transformations mirror crowd processes and the ruler's actions.

The Survivor

Survival is presented as a deep-seated drive, a passion to exist when others are no longer there, to live longer than everyone else.

Forms and Significance of Survival

Killing as Survival: The lowest form; killing an animal or enemy allows the killer to feel they still stand while the other lies prostrate, the corpse being indispensable for the feeling of triumph. Confronting the killed fills the survivor with a special strength, demanding repetition.

Ruler as Survivor: The commander appropriates all the dead bodies on a battlefield as his own, surviving them in victory after victory, measuring his triumphs by the number of the dead. Paranoid rulers use every means (circumvention, cunning, creating empty space) to keep danger away and observe threats. They gain strength from every execution, transforming victims into retrospective enemies. The right to pronounce death sentences is a highly effective weapon. Domitian's macabre banquet, where guests were treated as if dead, illustrates the paranoiac ruler's desire to stage and intensely feel his situation as the sole survivor among victims he can kill.

Josephus' Escape: The account of Josephus surviving the fall of Jotapata is presented as a unique narrative of a survivor, showing his self-awareness and cunning. He navigated escape, confrontation with fellow Jewish survivors who wanted suicide, and finally, by engineering a lottery or using deception, ensured he was one of the last two, ultimately convincing the other to surrender. He then presented himself to the Romans, validating his survival by prophesying Vespasian's emperorship. His enhanced sense of life, feeding on the deaths of those he led, is what he brought the Romans.

Survival among Equals and Across Generations: Among people of the same age, survival is hidden by milder rivalry; promotion in age classes can involve perishing in ordeals. The old gain authority among primitive peoples because their survival from dangers proves themselves. Sons naturally survive fathers. The encounter at the deathbed, where the son directs affairs while the once-commanding father lies helpless, reverses their power dynamic.

"Self-Preservation": Canetti argues this concept is inadequate, as it neglects the desire to kill others to survive them and to stay alive so they don't survive you.

Survival in Primitive Belief: Mana, a supernatural power among Pacific peoples, can be acquired by warriors by absorbing the mana of their slain enemies (eating flesh, wearing relics, taking their name). The Murngin killer gains strength and blood from his enemy, and his prey grows larger, linking personal gain with the enemy's death. The Uitoto myth of Deihoma surviving inside a giant snake while his people rot on him illustrates a hero enduring universal corruption, kept upright by the putrefaction, alone and intent on his goal. Surviving an epidemic makes one feel alone in the world. The strategic use of a single survivor from a defeated tribe to demoralize the enemy, which instead incites revenge, highlights the primitive awareness of the survivor's unique position.

Resentment of the Dead: Universal fear of the dead stems from their resentment and envy of the living for having been survived. The dead, having suffered the defeat of being survived, want to inflict it on others. The living propitiate the dead, showing they didn't want their death, yet feel satisfaction in their own survival, knowing the dead must hate them for it. Zulu accounts illustrate this, where a sick man believes his dead brother makes him ill out of resentment for being survived, compelling him to sacrifice cattle. This dynamic shows the uneasiness survival carries. Some cultures sought to keep the king's spirit among the living via a medium, forcing him to remain in this world. Funeral rites serve to protect the living from the dead and secure survival for the dead's souls. Ancestor cults involve honoring ancestor-souls, which eventually dissolve after generations.

Rulers and Paranoiacs

The excerpt dedicates significant space to connecting rulers and paranoiacs, particularly through the detailed analysis of Daniel Paul Schreber's Memoirs of a Nervous Illness. Schreber, a paranoiac, is presented as an "exact image of the ruler" and his delusion as a "precise model of political power".

Schreber's Delusion as a Model of Power

Schreber's delusional system reveals elements of power in a pure, albeit deluded, form.

Accumulation and Incorporation: Schreber experiences souls or "rays" entering his body and accumulating, increasing his power. This mirrors the political ruler absorbing individuals into a crowd or the ruler incorporating the dead of others. He feels like a vessel where divine essence collects.

Growth and Greatness: His delusions center on achieving greatness through growth and accumulation, echoing the notions of paralytics.

Control and Authority: He perceives a complex system of divine rule with God as a despot, provinces, and factions, reflecting political structures. He imagines himself in roles of authority (burgomaster, Mongol Prince) and experiences attempts to destroy his reason or body as political attacks or "miracles" controlled by God or his adversaries.

Chosen People and Enemies: His delusion incorporates national and religious conflicts, seeing Germans as God's chosen people threatened by Catholics, Jews, and Slavs. His symbolic act of "swallowing" a Catholic procession mirrors the political annihilation of an enemy group.

Transformation and Unmasking: Schreber's early experiences include intense periods of transformation and unmasking, where things are in flux and he struggles to find stability. Later, his system becomes rigid, marked by a tyranny of unmasking and a mania for causality, reducing the world to fixed, explained entities, often revealing enemies behind masks.

Commands and Passivity: He experiences external voices giving commands, including the demand to remain motionless ("Not the slightest movement!"), which he interprets as a religious duty for God and a way to conserve the divine rays collecting within him. This self-petrifaction resembles the rigidly ordered behavior of individuals at the core of some political structures.

Words and Seizing the World: Words are intensely significant for Schreber, perceived everywhere like vermin, constantly speaking to him and demanding responses. Paranoia involves a mania for causality and a tendency to seize the world through words, like a language that acts as a clenched fist.

Invulnerability and Survival: Schreber's pursuit of invulnerability and survival, even through imagined physical transformations or becoming a "National Saint" for a new people created from his substance, mirrors the ruler's deep urge to survive at all costs.

Lust for Power: At the core of paranoia, as with all power, is the profound urge to eliminate others to be the only one or to get others to help achieve this state.

Canetti argues that studying paranoia provides clearer insights into power's nature than only studying historical rulers, whose successes can obscure the underlying psychological processes. The disturbing parallels between Schreber's system and real-world political movements (like Nazism, led by a figure he foresaw as a "Mongol Prince") underscore the importance of understanding these dynamics.

Conclusion

The excerpt suggests that contemporary society is dominated by the ancient substance of the increase pack, seen in the global faith and frenzy of industrial production, overshadowing traditional religions of lament. However, the legacy of religions like Christianity has instilled a sense of individual value and indestructibility in humanity, despite the realities of mass death. The survivor is identified as mankind's worst evil, his activity most dangerous when it appears natural, particularly in the giving of commands. The system of commands, with its inherent death threat (the "coin of power"), is deeply embedded in civilized life. Understanding and confronting the survivor and depriving the command of its sting are presented as crucial steps to mastering power.

Additional Questions

What is the impact of group dynamics on the concept of secrecy?

Drawing on the information from the sources, the impact of group dynamics on the concept of secrecy is profound and multifaceted, revealing how secrecy is not merely an individual trait but is deeply interwoven with the formation, maintenance, and exercise of power within groups. Secrecy lies at the very core of power itself.

At its most basic level, secrecy is linked to physical concealment and the fear of being touched or intruded upon. Man fears the touch of the unknown and seeks security in enclosed spaces like houses, which no one may enter, to feel safe from unexpected contact. Within groups, the desire to rid individuals of the fear of being touched can lead a crowd to seek density, pressing together to feel they do not fear each other. However, the opposite also occurs: individuals may retreat into secrecy or physical separation when threatened, believing "the safest thing is to keep away from everyone else". Epidemics, for instance, cause people to separate, shunning others in the hope of survival, leading to isolation.

Group dynamics can actively create and protect secrecy through boundaries and exclusion. The closed crowd, for example, renounces indefinite growth and establishes a boundary, creating a defined space which is protected from outside influences that could become hostile. This boundary helps postpone dissolution. While the closed crowd exists within a physical space (like a building) with external limits, certain group actions or states within that boundary might be known only to members.

The prohibition crowd, formed by a shared, self-imposed refusal, offers a clearer example of secrecy enforced by group will. Such a crowd, like a strike, establishes itself by refusing to do what the outside world expects. This refusal permeates the whole man. The workplace, subject to the interdict on work, becomes forbidden ground, invested with a special dignity and something sacred in its emptiness and stillness. An organization springs up within the strike crowd, conscious of its temporary nature but strictly enforcing its few laws. Pickets guard entrances, and anyone approaching with "profane intentions," like wanting to work, is treated as an enemy or traitor. This group dynamic creates a secret space (the workplace under interdict) and maintains the secrecy of their collective refusal through internal vigilance and exclusion. The prohibition itself acts as a "frontier nothing can cross, a dam nothing can pierce".

Belief in invisible crowds, such as the spirits of the dead or demons, inherently introduces an element of secrecy into group consciousness. These entities are imagined as large, concentrated hosts, often acting upon the living. While their existence may be a shared belief, their presence and actions are often hidden, known only through special individuals like Shamans who can conjure them or interpret their movements. Religions often begin with these invisible crowds, keeping them alive through teaching. The dead are feared for their potential resentment and ability to harm the living, seeking to get hold of them passionately and continually. Communication with the dead can be dangerous if initiated by them but auspicious if it takes the form of an ancestor cult following tradition. This interaction with a hidden, powerful group significantly shapes the dynamics and beliefs of the living group, involving elements of mystery and guarded communication.

Secrecy is particularly concentrated as an active tool in the hands of rulers and despots, and group structures like the court are designed to protect this power. A despot must dissimulate because he is aware of his inner hostility towards others. He keeps his intentions and opinions secret. A king's privilege includes keeping secrets from even his closest family and friends. The court becomes a centre around which people orient themselves, where a body of men (courtiers) have precisely defined duties and unite in homage to the ruler, often without approaching him too closely. The courtiers may appear as a single unit radiating loyalty (a crowd crystal), but their existence is structured around the ruler's impenetrable power and secrets. Rulers organize their secrets, revealing different things to different people to prevent them from being combined. They test the discretion of those around them, demanding loyalty and service in guarding these secrets. The power of remaining silent is highly valued in this context, suggesting much to conceal and implying self-sufficiency.

The lack of secrecy is perceived as a weakness in certain group structures. Free forms of government, like parliaments, are often regarded with contempt due to their lack of secrecy. Parliamentary debates are public, and even supposedly secret sessions can face indiscretions. In contrast, dictatorships gain prestige from their concentrated power of secrecy, where decisions are assumed to lie with a single individual or a small group with severe penalties for indiscretion. The perception is that in democracies, secrets are dispersed and power is weakened because "everything is talked to pieces; that everyone has his say and can interfere and that nothing ever happens because everything is known about in advance". This highlights how the level of openness or secrecy within a group dynamic is directly linked to perceptions of its power and effectiveness.

The concept of the mask is presented as the perfection of dissimulation, creating secrecy by concealing the true nature or intentions of the wearer. A masked hunter hides a hostile and deadly inner self behind the appearance of a harmless creature. The mask is inviolable and sacred because of the secret dammed up behind it, threatening the spectator with the unknown it conceals. In ceremonies, a mask can act as a protection, containing dangerous power and only allowing it to manifest in a controlled way. The wearer of the mask, however, is aware of the hidden self and fears discovery or being unmasked. This fear prevents complete transformation. This dynamic of concealment and the tension it creates is central to the interaction between the masked individual and the observing group.

The "sting" of command represents an internal, hidden aspect of group dynamics. It is a residue left in the individual who carries out a command, remaining as an alien, unassimilated foreign body. These stings, accumulated through obedience under pressure, form a burden that the individual carries within himself. The feeling of guiltlessness in those who commit appalling deeds under orders stems from the fact that the sting (the mark of the command) is felt as the true culprit, separate from the self. While stings are initially individual and hidden, their collective presence in a group can lead to specific dynamics, such as the formation of a reversal crowd whose purpose is the "joint liberation" from these stored-up stings. This shows how individual, internal "secrets" or hidden burdens can fuel collective action aimed at releasing this hidden tension.

Furthermore, prohibitions on transformation, which maintain social hierarchies and define who can attain certain states or knowledge, also create secrecy. The knowledge or state associated with a higher caste or initiated group is kept secret from outsiders. The urge towards a prohibited transformation can be intensely powerful, suggesting a hidden desire linked to what is forbidden. This demonstrates how group-imposed rules and social structures utilize secrecy to define identity, control movement between social strata, and maintain power differentials.

Finally, even individual psychological states, like paranoia, reflect these group dynamics and the concept of secrecy. The paranoiac feels surrounded by hidden enemies and plots. Their delusion involves dissimulation (skilful concealment) and a compulsive urge to unmask the enemy hiding everywhere in various guises. Schreber's delusion, for instance, involved hearing voices from hidden crowds of souls, feeling subjected to questioning and thought control. This individual experience mirrors the group dynamic of power seeking omniscience and control through penetrating the hidden aspects of individuals. The paranoiac's world shrinks to those who play a part in his delusion, often seeing the same enemy behind every mask, a process that undoes the variety of transformation and reveals a hidden, feared uniformity. This illustrates how the psychological tension around secrecy, hiddenness, and perceived threats is mirrored in both individual delusion and the broader dynamics of crowds and power.

In summary, group dynamics fundamentally shape the concept and function of secrecy in human experience. Groups utilize secrecy for protection, to define identity through inclusion/exclusion, to maintain power and control, and to process internal tensions (like the sting of command). The visibility or hiddenness of groups, the rules governing communication and appearance within them, and the collective beliefs about hidden forces or knowledge all contribute to a complex interplay where secrecy is both a tool wielded by those in power and a condition experienced by individuals within various collective formations.

How do secrets relate to power?

Drawing on the information from the sources and our previous discussion about the impact of group dynamics on secrecy, the relationship between secrets and power is presented as fundamental, intricate, and pervasive across various forms of human organization. Secrecy is not merely an outcome of power dynamics but is itself an ELEMENTS OF POWER, lying at its very core.

The sources indicate that the connection between secrecy and power can be traced back to basic survival instincts and biological processes. The act of lying in wait for prey is essentially secret. This involves hiding, blending with surroundings, and betraying no movement, a state of deliberate concealment that can last for extended periods, characterized by patient anticipation. This active, deliberate secrecy in the pursuit of a target is a primal form of exerting power over another creature. Furthermore, the sources suggest that even the internal, hidden processes of the body, such as digestion and incorporation, are deeply linked to the concept of power. What happens inside the body after prey is seized and eaten remains hidden and unknown. This fundamental, dark process of assimilation, where something alien is broken down and absorbed, is seen as a "central, if most hidden, process of power", leading to feelings of shame and isolation.

In the context of human group dynamics, secrecy serves as a crucial tool for protection and defense, contributing directly to the power or perceived power of individuals and the group as a whole. It functions as an "inner armour against questions", providing a defense against unwanted intrusion. A secret is described as a "second body encased within the first, and better defended", possessing a density that makes it effective against questioning. Silence is presented as an extreme form of this defense, resisting questioning and implying hidden knowledge or self-sufficiency. On a physical level, rulers create distance and barriers around themselves to avoid being seized, using palaces with guarded gates and rooms to prevent intrusion. This physical separation and inaccessibility contribute to their power by protecting their secrets and person. The concept of the mask also illustrates secrecy as protection; a mask creates secrecy by concealing what is behind it, establishing distance between the wearer and the spectator. The "secret dammed up behind it" makes the mask inviolable and sacred, and the unknown it conceals is a source of power. The wearer is aware of the hidden self and fears being unmasked, demonstrating that the maintenance of this protective secrecy is also a source of tension. Even inanimate objects, like treasure, are often kept secret due to the danger they attract, highlighting the tension between their value and the need for hiddenness for protection.

Beyond protection, secrecy is actively wielded as an instrument of control and dominance within groups. Despots, acutely aware of their inner hostility towards others, must dissimulate and keep their intentions and opinions secret. They consciously organize their secrets, revealing partial information to different individuals to prevent them from being combined and understood. Testing the discretion and loyalty of those around them is a key aspect of maintaining power through secrecy. Silence in courtiers is highly valued as it suggests something to conceal and implies self-sufficiency.

Group structures themselves can enforce secrecy to define membership and maintain hierarchy. In certain religious or social groups, specific knowledge, rituals, or the ability to undergo certain transformations are kept secret from outsiders or lower castes. This exclusion through secrecy is a way of maintaining identity, controlling access to power or status, and preserving differentials. Belief in invisible crowds, like spirits or demons, inherently involves secrecy, as their presence and actions are hidden from most, known only through special intermediaries, granting these individuals a unique position within the group. Religious authority can be linked to the possession of special, secretly passed-on knowledge. Even the chaotic heap of bodies in certain ceremonies can protect a "precious secret".

The functioning of command within groups is also deeply tied to secrecy. A command leaves a "sting" behind in the individual who carries it out, an unassimilated, foreign burden that is initially hidden. This accumulated burden, though individual and internal, represents a hidden tension within the group that can fuel collective action, such as the formation of a reversal crowd seeking "joint liberation" from these stored-up stings. Armies operate with a "secret discipline" based on these hidden stings of command, alongside the visible discipline. The sting is seen as a "hidden replica of the command", and the capacity to pass on commands allows individuals to shed these burdens. In extreme cases, like the Assassins, a secret command can contain a hidden death sentence for the agent themselves, using their internal, hidden burden (the sting) to achieve the ultimate act of power over another. The Skoptsy sect's religious life and identity were centered around a physical act (castration) which served as a scar or sting, remaining a powerful secret among members.

The presence or absence of secrecy in a group's structure is directly linked to how its power is perceived. Systems of government like parliaments, characterized by public debate and a lack of concentrated secrecy, are sometimes viewed with contempt and perceived as less powerful because "everything is talked to pieces" and known in advance. Dictatorships, on the other hand, gain prestige from their concentrated power of secrecy, where decisions are hidden and indiscretion severely punished. This highlights how the deliberate control and concealment of information are seen as integral to wielding strong, decisive power. Secrets are described as inherently explosive, expanding with inner heat.

Individual psychological states, particularly paranoia, are seen as mirroring these power dynamics and their relationship with secrecy. The paranoiac's world is filled with hidden enemies and plots, requiring constant dissimulation and an urge to unmask the enemy hiding everywhere. This reflects the power-holder's need for secrecy (dissimulation) and simultaneous desire for omniscience and control, achieved by penetrating the hidden aspects of others (unmasking). Schreber's delusion, for instance, involved hidden crowds of souls, secret plots, and feeling subjected to hidden powers attempting thought control and penetration of his inner world. The paranoiac's mania for finding hidden causes and identifying perceived enemies behind masks is an exaggerated version of the ruler's constant struggle against uncontrolled transformation and hidden threats.

In the modern context, the relationship between secrecy and power takes on an even more terrifying dimension. Modern technical secrets, such as those related to atomic weapons, are described as the most concentrated and dangerous ever. They concern everyone but are possessed by only a tiny few, giving a handful of individuals the secret power to unleash destruction on an unprecedented scale. The ruler's passion for survival, historically linked to commands and death sentences, is amplified by these secrets. The anxiety of command, exacerbated by the potential for mass death, drives rulers to seek the elimination of perceived threats, even within their own ranks, often through sudden, hidden commands. The ancient link between command (a threat of death) and power is thus magnified by the concentrated, hidden potential for destruction held in modern technical secrets.

In sum, secrecy is presented not just as a consequence of power, but as a fundamental condition and tool for its existence and exercise across individual, group, and state levels. From the biological act of hiding to hunt, to the complex dissimulation of despots, the sacred hiddenness of religious rites, the internal burden of commands, and the terrifying potential of modern weapons, secrecy is deeply interwoven with the dynamics of control, protection, exclusion, and survival that characterize power throughout human history.

Where does paranoia originate?

Drawing on the provided source material, the origins of paranoia are presented not as a single cause but as arising from fundamental, deeply ingrained human and even animalistic experiences and dynamics, particularly those related to fear, survival, and power. Elias Canetti, through his analysis, suggests that paranoia is intrinsically linked to the very core of power.

One fundamental root can be traced to the primitive fear of being touched by the unknown. This fear dictates the distances individuals create around themselves for security. In the dark, this fear of an unexpected touch can escalate to panic. This deep-seated and intensely sensitive reaction to alien contact aligns with the paranoiac's perception of the world as filled with unseen threats and intrusive forces, necessitating constant vigilance and defense.

A crucial aspect related to the origin of paranoia lies in the psychology of seizing and incorporating, which is described as a primitive process shared with animals. The act of lying in wait for prey is essentially secret. This deliberate concealment, characterized by patient anticipation and tension, is an active undertaking. The source posits that anything of this kind which man actively undertakes, he also experiences passively in himself, in exactly the same form, but more strongly. Man's greater intelligence, compared to animals, is aware of more dangers, thus doubling the torment of being persecuted. This suggests that the feeling of being persecuted, central to paranoia, originates, at least in part, from the active role of the persecutor or the one lying in wait.

Paranoia is also deeply connected to the passion for survival and the desire to be the ultimate survivor. The paranoiac type of ruler is defined as one who uses every means to keep danger away, creating empty space around himself, surveying for threats from all sides, and fearing being surrounded. This constant, torturing awareness of danger is described as the anxiety of command, which is strongest in those who are a source of commands. The deepest urge of every real seeker after power, including the paranoiac, is to be the last man left alive, which is achieved by sending others to their death and diverting death onto them. Paranoia is explicitly called an "illness of power in the most literal sense", and the paranoiac is seen as the exact image of the ruler, embodying the desire to "get other men out of the way so as to be the only one".

The burden of commands, or "stings," is another element that resonates with the paranoiac state. Every command carried out leaves a "sting" behind – an unassimilated, alien body that remains unchanged within the recipient. An accumulation of these stings, especially when commands are frequently repeated, can grow into a "monster". While not explicitly stated as the origin of paranoia, the source notes that a schizophrenic, "overburdened with stings," is in desperate need of a crowd experience (which offers temporary relief from stings) and that schizophrenics' imaginings are full of crowds, sometimes hostile. The paranoiac's world, as exemplified by Schreber, is characterized by constant intrusion and control by voices or rays, akin to commands and their internal residue.

Furthermore, paranoia is characterized by a "continual urge to unmask enemies". The paranoiac sees enemies everywhere, often in innocent disguises, and believes they are dissimulating their true hostile nature. This compulsion to see through appearances and tear off masks is presented as a core aspect, related to a mania for finding hidden causes, which are invariably traced back to persons. This manic unmasking is seen as the "exact opposite of transformation" and mirrors the ruler's warfare against uncontrolled transformation and his need to expose rivals.

The case of Daniel Paul Schreber is presented as a particularly insightful document for understanding the nature of paranoia. His delusional system contains elements described as a "precise model of political power" and an "illness of power". Schreber felt himself the victim of a vast conspiracy and attack, besieged by innumerable "rays" or voices acting like intrusive commands, and saw the world populated by hostile spirits or tiny creatures. His experience reflects the core paranoiac situation: being surrounded by a pack of enemies bent on revenge, linked to ancient legends of hunted animals rising against their hunters.

In summary, the origins of paranoia, according to the sources, appear to stem from primitive fears of intrusion, the psychological mirroring of one's own active persecution and lying-in-wait as passive torment, the fundamental human drive for survival and dominance that characterizes power, the internalization of commands as persistent "stings," and the resulting need to identify and unmask perceived enemies and plots everywhere. The paranoiac embodies these deep-seated dynamics in an extreme, often terrifying, form.

What does the paranoiac fear most?

Drawing on the provided sources, the fear that most profoundly characterizes the paranoiac state is the fear of being attacked and surrounded by enemies. This is not merely a general apprehension but is described as the paranoiac's basic experience and the prototypal situation of paranoia.

This fundamental fear manifests as a constant feeling of being encircled by a pack of enemies who are all after him. These perceived enemies are not always overtly hostile; the paranoiac often believes they are disguised and dissimulating their true malevolent nature. The paranoiac has a compulsive urge to unmask enemies, seeing them everywhere in seemingly innocent forms but believing he possesses the insight to see through their appearances.

This fear is rooted in deeply primitive experiences. One such root is the fundamental human (and even animalistic) fear of being touched by the unknown. This fear dictates the distances people keep from each other for security. In the paranoiac's world, this translates into a perception of constant intrusive forces and unseen threats that necessitate perpetual vigilance and defense, mirroring the ancient fear of alien contact.

Furthermore, the sources link the feeling of being persecuted to a psychological mirroring of one's own active predatory instincts. The act of lying in wait for prey is essentially secret, a deliberate concealment involving tension and anticipation. The source posits that anything man actively undertakes in this vein, he also experiences passively within himself, in exactly the same form, but more strongly, due to his greater intelligence and awareness of more dangers. This suggests the torment of being persecuted originates, in part, from the internalization and amplification of the active role of the persecutor or the one lying in wait.

For the paranoiac type of ruler, this fear takes a specific form: the fear of being surrounded. Such a ruler uses every means to keep danger at a distance, creating empty space around himself and surveying all sides for threats.

A crucial aspect of the paranoiac's fear, especially in the context of power, is related to the anxiety of command. This anxiety stems from the "stings" left behind in those who have been commanded. Every command carried out leaves an unassimilated, alien residue in the recipient. The person who gives commands, especially a ruler who is a source of orders, is constantly aware that those he has commanded are still alive and remember the threats inherent in those commands. This awareness creates an "endless torturing awareness of danger", which is strongest in the mightiest rulers. The source states that the most dangerous threat comes from his own people, those to whom he habitually gives orders and who are close to him. He fears that they might unite against him, fueled by the accumulated "stings". The anxiety of command increases until it reaches catastrophic levels. This fear can only truly be alleviated, the source chillingly suggests, not just by the death of enemies, but also by the death of many of one's own people who have borne the commands.

The case of Daniel Paul Schreber, presented as an illuminating document for understanding paranoia, vividly illustrates these fears. Schreber felt himself the victim of a vast conspiracy involving God and his psychiatrist, Professor Flechsig. He felt threatened in many ways and experienced this threat as being beset by innumerable "rays" or voices acting like intrusive commands or questions. He saw the world, or at least his immediate surroundings, as populated by hostile spirits or "little men", or even animal packs, such as bears, with glowing eyes pressing in on him. He felt surrounded by "soul-parts" or nerves that constituted a "celestial pack" formed by his enemy Flechsig to attack him. His experience precisely mirrors the description of the paranoiac's fear of being attacked and surrounded by hostile, often disguised, forces.

In essence, the paranoiac's deepest fears, as described in the sources, revolve around being the target of hidden, pervasive hostility and attack, feeling constantly surrounded and menaced by enemies who may even be those closest to him (as in the case of the ruler fearing his own commanded people), and experiencing this threat as an intrusive, overwhelming force seeking to control or destroy him. This fear drives a constant internal and external struggle, particularly the urge to identify and unmask these perceived threats.

What is the core of power?

Based on the provided sources, the core of power, as explored through Elias Canetti's analysis, originates from fundamental, often primitive, human and animalistic drives, particularly those related to survival, seizing, incorporation, and the complex psychology of commands and fear.

One central aspect of power's core is the passion for survival. The moment of survival itself is identified as the "moment of power". In this moment, the survivor feels unique and exults in being the one left standing while others are dead. The deepest urge of any real seeker after power is to be the last person left alive. This drive fuels the need to send others to their death, diverting death onto them to ensure one's own continued existence. The ruler, seen as an image of the paranoiac, embodies this extreme desire to "get other men out of the way so as to be the only one".

Integral to this pursuit of survival and dominance is the psychology of seizing and incorporating. This is described as a "strongly primitive" process shared with animals. It begins with the act of lying in wait for prey, which is inherently secret. The act of seizing, the moment of contact, is the concrete realization of the design of one body on another and contains "the oldest terrors". This is followed by the process of incorporation, symbolized by eating and digestion. Digestion is presented as the "central, if most hidden, process of power", where something alien is seized, broken down, and assimilated, with only refuse remaining. This process is mirrored in the ruler's aim to humiliate and render men powerless, sucking the substance out of them and disposing of them when they are no longer useful. The grasp of the hand, used in seizing, has become an emblem of power.

The core of power is also intimately connected with the command. All command is said to derive from the primitive flight-command, where a stronger animal threatens a weaker one, compelling it to flee under threat of death. Even in domesticated human commands, the "harshness of the death sentence" glints beneath the surface, and the fear of death is always contained within them. Commands initiate action and are experienced as something alien imposed from outside. Every command that is carried out leaves a persistent "sting" behind in the recipient. This sting is an "unassimilated, alien body" that remains unchanged. Accumulating stings from commands one cannot pass on leads to rigidity.

The person who gives commands, particularly the ultimate source of commands like a ruler, experiences a psychological "recoil" or anxiety of command. This anxiety stems from the awareness that those commanded, those threatened with death, are still alive and remember. This "endless torturing awareness of danger" is strongest in the mightiest rulers. The most dangerous threat is perceived to come from one's own people, those close by who habitually receive orders. The chilling implication is that this anxiety can only truly be relieved by the death of many of one's own people who have borne the commands, leading to the potential for mass death as an ultimate means of deliverance for the ruler. The system of commands, with its underlying threat of death, is described as the "most dangerous single element in the social life of mankind".

Power involves the creation and maintenance of distance and isolation. The man who holds power creates "empty space all round him" to keep danger away and prevent being seized. This avoidance of physical contact with the unknown is a deep-seated fear. Distance allays the fear of being seized and caught. The ruler stands furthest apart, symbolizing his power and security. The paranoiac, who fears being surrounded, also holds fast to his perceived position and is threatened by intrusive forces.

Furthermore, secrecy lies at the "very core of power". From the secret act of lying in wait to the hidden process of incorporation within the body, power is intertwined with concealment. The person who wields power is impenetrable; they do not allow others to see through them. The power of dictatorships is linked to their concentrated secrecy. The paranoiac, too, is described as skilled at dissembling and driven by a "continual urge to unmask enemies", seeing through seemingly harmless appearances to find the hidden hostility. This manic unmasking, the "exact opposite of transformation," is a core aspect of the paranoiac state.

Physical attributes and postures are also linked to the expression and experience of power. The grip of the hand symbolizes power. The order and smoothness of teeth are seen as entering into the nature of power. Standing expresses power through height and independence, while sitting conveys power through weight and duration. The example of the rising throne of the Byzantine Emperor explicitly links physical elevation with the urge to increase inherent in all power.

Significantly, paranoia is presented not merely as a mental illness but as an "illness of power in the most literal sense". The paranoiac is the "exact image of the ruler". Daniel Paul Schreber's delusional system, detailed extensively in the sources, is seen as a "precise model of political power", offering profound insights into its nature. His experience of being attacked and surrounded by hostile, intrusive forces ("rays" acting like commands) and his desire to be the sole survivor reflect the core dynamics attributed to power.

In summary, the core of power, according to Canetti's exploration in these sources, resides in the intertwined instincts and psychologies of survival, hostile seizing and incorporation, the command and its associated anxiety, the establishment of distance and secrecy, and the physical expressions of dominance. These elements are not abstract concepts but are deeply rooted in primitive experiences and are most starkly revealed in the state of paranoia, which is seen as the ultimate, albeit often delusional, embodiment of the pursuit of power.

